Wed Jun 19, 2019

Editor's Choice Pictures

A Palestinian man washes his horse in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea as people swim on a hot day in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and press secretary Sarah Sanders hug at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A stray polar bear is seen in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia. REUTERS/Irina Yarinskaya/Zapolyarnaya Pravda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher as they search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A girl runs towards her bicycle, accompanied by a relative, on a beach in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner react as U.S. President Donald Trump formally kicks off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart appear on BBC TV's debate with candidates vying to replace British PM Theresa May, in London. Jeff Overs/BBC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A car is seen trapped at the site where a liquefaction site caused by an earthquake near Tsuruoka station in Tsuruoka, Yamagata prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Muslim students attend a yoga lesson at a school ahead of International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Steel pipe to be used in the oil pipeline construction of the Canadian government s Trans Mountain Expansion Project lies at a stockpile site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A man takes a bath on a hot summer day on the banks of river Ganges in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A man holds a picture of the former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi during a symbolic funeral prayer at the courtyard of Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A racegoer at Ascot Racecourse in Britain. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A kitchen is seen damaged inside a house after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
A sand carver works on a sculpture depicting French actor Louis de Funes, during the Sand Sculpture Festival in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
The coffin of Italian director Franco Zeffirelli, who died on Saturday at the age of 96, is seen during his funeral in Florence, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
While holding their youngest children, Nick and Paige Ippolito keep an eye on their daughter Lillian outside the family home in Odessa, Texas. Prior to moving to Odessa, the Ippolito family lived in sub par housing at Tinker Military Base in Oklahoma. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A Palestinian man walks past a section of the Israeli barrier, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldiers greet people as they secure a site where Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of RSF, attends a meeting in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Chile's Erick Pulgar celebrates scoring their first goal with Eduardo Vargas against Japan at the Copa America Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Migrants arrive at the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM) after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies and center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. react after defeating the New York Mets at SunTrust Park. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Italy's Sara Gama is thrown in the air by her team mates as they celebrate after the match against Brazil at the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
