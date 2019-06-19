Editor's Choice Pictures
A Palestinian man washes his horse in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea as people swim on a hot day in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
U.S. President Donald Trump and press secretary Sarah Sanders hug at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A stray polar bear is seen in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia. REUTERS/Irina Yarinskaya/Zapolyarnaya Pravda
Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher as they search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
A girl runs towards her bicycle, accompanied by a relative, on a beach in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner react as U.S. President Donald Trump formally kicks off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart appear on BBC TV's debate with candidates vying to replace British PM Theresa May, in London. Jeff Overs/BBC/via REUTERS
A car is seen trapped at the site where a liquefaction site caused by an earthquake near Tsuruoka station in Tsuruoka, Yamagata prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Muslim students attend a yoga lesson at a school ahead of International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Steel pipe to be used in the oil pipeline construction of the Canadian government s Trans Mountain Expansion Project lies at a stockpile site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Dennis Owen
A man takes a bath on a hot summer day on the banks of river Ganges in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man holds a picture of the former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi during a symbolic funeral prayer at the courtyard of Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A racegoer at Ascot Racecourse in Britain. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
A kitchen is seen damaged inside a house after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A sand carver works on a sculpture depicting French actor Louis de Funes, during the Sand Sculpture Festival in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
The coffin of Italian director Franco Zeffirelli, who died on Saturday at the age of 96, is seen during his funeral in Florence, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
While holding their youngest children, Nick and Paige Ippolito keep an eye on their daughter Lillian outside the family home in Odessa, Texas. Prior to moving to Odessa, the Ippolito family lived in sub par housing at Tinker Military Base in...more
A Palestinian man walks past a section of the Israeli barrier, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldiers greet people as they secure a site where Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of RSF, attends a meeting in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Chile's Erick Pulgar celebrates scoring their first goal with Eduardo Vargas against Japan at the Copa America Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Migrants arrive at the premises of the National Migration Institute (INM) after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies and center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. react after defeating the New York Mets at SunTrust Park. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Italy's Sara Gama is thrown in the air by her team mates as they celebrate after the match against Brazil at the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida
President Donald Trump formally kicks off his 2020 re-election campaign in the battleground state of Florida.
Women's World Cup: Day 12
Highlights from June 18 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot
Royals, races and headwear at the annual racing event that draws around 300,000 people over five days.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Two strong earthquakes shake southwest China
Two strong earthquakes, roughly 30 minutes apart, hit the southwestern province of Sichuan late on Monday, with shaking felt in key regional cities, such as the provincial capital of Chengdu and the metropolis of Chongqing.
Millions of Canadians cheer Toronto Raptors in NBA victory parade
The Toronto Raptors return to Toronto for a victory parade after winning the NBA Finals.
Paris Air Show
Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.