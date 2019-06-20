Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 20, 2019 | 7:10am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

A girl runs towards her bicycle, accompanied by a relative, on a beach in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A girl runs towards her bicycle, accompanied by a relative, on a beach in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A girl runs towards her bicycle, accompanied by a relative, on a beach in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
1 / 23
Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks departs at the conclusion of her closed door interview at the House Judiciary Committee, after almost seven hours of questioning, Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks departs at the conclusion of her closed door interview at the House Judiciary Committee, after almost seven hours of questioning, Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks departs at the conclusion of her closed door interview at the House Judiciary Committee, after almost seven hours of questioning, Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
2 / 23
A National Migration Institute agent conducts a check on passengers, while members of the National Guard keep watch at a checkpoint on the motorway in Tapachula, in Chiapas state, Mexico REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A National Migration Institute agent conducts a check on passengers, while members of the National Guard keep watch at a checkpoint on the motorway in Tapachula, in Chiapas state, Mexico REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
A National Migration Institute agent conducts a check on passengers, while members of the National Guard keep watch at a checkpoint on the motorway in Tapachula, in Chiapas state, Mexico REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
3 / 23
U.S. President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he returns to Washington at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he returns to Washington at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he returns to Washington at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 23
A Sudanese boy cools himself off in an irrigation channel near Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Sudanese boy cools himself off in an irrigation channel near Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
A Sudanese boy cools himself off in an irrigation channel near Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
5 / 23
Afghan migrants queue for food inside an abandoned printing factory close to the Croatian border near the town of Sid, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Afghan migrants queue for food inside an abandoned printing factory close to the Croatian border near the town of Sid, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Afghan migrants queue for food inside an abandoned printing factory close to the Croatian border near the town of Sid, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 23
Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
7 / 23
Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo celebrates scoring their third goal from the penalty spot against Scotland during the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo celebrates scoring their third goal from the penalty spot against Scotland during the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo celebrates scoring their third goal from the penalty spot against Scotland during the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 23
Britain's Queen Elizabeth uses an umbrella at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Queen Elizabeth uses an umbrella at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Britain's Queen Elizabeth uses an umbrella at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 23
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida. Picture taken May 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida. Picture taken May 2019....more

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida. Picture taken May 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 23
A man fishes for crabs at a beach near Hai Phong city in Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A man fishes for crabs at a beach near Hai Phong city in Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A man fishes for crabs at a beach near Hai Phong city in Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
11 / 23
Pro-democracy legislators observe a minute of silence in honour of a man who died after falling from a scaffolding at the Pacific Place complex while protesting, during council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy legislators observe a minute of silence in honour of a man who died after falling from a scaffolding at the Pacific Place complex while protesting, during council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Pro-democracy legislators observe a minute of silence in honour of a man who died after falling from a scaffolding at the Pacific Place complex while protesting, during council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
12 / 23
Migrants are wait for food and clothes at the migrant camp Vucjak, in Bihac area, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants are wait for food and clothes at the migrant camp Vucjak, in Bihac area, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Migrants are wait for food and clothes at the migrant camp Vucjak, in Bihac area, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
13 / 23
A child cries inside a taxi as a police officer helps migrants to get off from the vehicle on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child cries inside a taxi as a police officer helps migrants to get off from the vehicle on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
A child cries inside a taxi as a police officer helps migrants to get off from the vehicle on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 23
A scarecrow stands in a corn field in front of the Neurath coal power plant of German utility RWE in Neurath, west of Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A scarecrow stands in a corn field in front of the Neurath coal power plant of German utility RWE in Neurath, west of Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
A scarecrow stands in a corn field in front of the Neurath coal power plant of German utility RWE in Neurath, west of Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
15 / 23
A primary school student lights a flare during a protest over math test leak in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A primary school student lights a flare during a protest over math test leak in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
A primary school student lights a flare during a protest over math test leak in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 23
Actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Danny Glover looks on during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on reparations for slavery on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Danny Glover looks on during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on reparations for slavery on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Danny Glover looks on during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on reparations for slavery on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
17 / 23
A supporter of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends her 74th birthday celebration in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

A supporter of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends her 74th birthday celebration in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A supporter of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends her 74th birthday celebration in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
18 / 23
The Combat Dolls pose for a photograph on a crane at the Flags for Our Fallen rally to welcome the friends and family members of U.S. military veterans to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Memorial Day in the Maricopa County city of Phoenix, Arizona. Picture taken May 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Combat Dolls pose for a photograph on a crane at the Flags for Our Fallen rally to welcome the friends and family members of U.S. military veterans to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Memorial Day in the Maricopa County city of...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
The Combat Dolls pose for a photograph on a crane at the Flags for Our Fallen rally to welcome the friends and family members of U.S. military veterans to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Memorial Day in the Maricopa County city of Phoenix, Arizona. Picture taken May 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 23
A protester reacts to a cloud of tear gas outside a school building designated to be a polling station, during an anti-government protest in Kavaja, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A protester reacts to a cloud of tear gas outside a school building designated to be a polling station, during an anti-government protest in Kavaja, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
A protester reacts to a cloud of tear gas outside a school building designated to be a polling station, during an anti-government protest in Kavaja, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
20 / 23
A model presents a creation by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 collection show for his label Off-White during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 collection show for his label Off-White during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 collection show for his label Off-White during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
21 / 23
Keegan, 8, who identifies as gender creative, drag name Kween-Kee-Kee, poses for a photograph after completing his first drag performance during the Austin International Drag Festival 2018 near Austin, Texas. Picture taken November 2018. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard

Keegan, 8, who identifies as gender creative, drag name Kween-Kee-Kee, poses for a photograph after completing his first drag performance during the Austin International Drag Festival 2018 near Austin, Texas. Picture taken November 2018....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Keegan, 8, who identifies as gender creative, drag name Kween-Kee-Kee, poses for a photograph after completing his first drag performance during the Austin International Drag Festival 2018 near Austin, Texas. Picture taken November 2018. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard
Close
22 / 23
Venezuelan migrant Maria Valdez, 31, poses for a picture with her children Yoimairy, 9, and Darien, 1, while they wait to process their documents at the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, before they continue their journey, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru. Maria Valdez sold her house one year ago to raise the money to pay for her husband to travel to Peru. "My husband went first, I sent him, but I didn't want to go. But as the money he sent was not enough, we decided to come," Valdez said. "As soon as I was in Caracas, I wanted to return home, the bus was asking for cash and I did not have it, my daughter started crying and saying that she did not want to go, it was horrible." "But because of my children I maintained the strength to continue." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan migrant Maria Valdez, 31, poses for a picture with her children Yoimairy, 9, and Darien, 1, while they wait to process their documents at the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, before they continue their journey, on the outskirts...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Venezuelan migrant Maria Valdez, 31, poses for a picture with her children Yoimairy, 9, and Darien, 1, while they wait to process their documents at the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, before they continue their journey, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru. Maria Valdez sold her house one year ago to raise the money to pay for her husband to travel to Peru. "My husband went first, I sent him, but I didn't want to go. But as the money he sent was not enough, we decided to come," Valdez said. "As soon as I was in Caracas, I wanted to return home, the bus was asking for cash and I did not have it, my daughter started crying and saying that she did not want to go, it was horrible." "But because of my children I maintained the strength to continue." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 19 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 18 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 17 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 14 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens

Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens

Thousands of Venezuelans cross into Peru despite a crackdown on migrants without passports or visas meant to stem the flood of immigration from their crisis-stricken nation, as many lacking those documents filed asylum requests instead.

Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.

Women's World Cup: Day 13

Women's World Cup: Day 13

Highlights from June 19 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city

Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city

A starving polar bear has strayed from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, visibly exhausted and seemingly ill, into the major Russian industrial city of Norilsk in northern Siberia.

Mexico's crackdown on migrants

Mexico's crackdown on migrants

Mexico ramps up security on its southern border with Guatemala as part of an agreement with Washington after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican goods if the government did not stem the flow of migrants reaching the United States.

Strong quake strikes northwest Japan

Strong quake strikes northwest Japan

A strong and shallow earthquake struck Japan's northwest coast around Niigata prefecture on Tuesday, triggering a small tsunami, shaking buildings and cutting power to around 9,000 buildings.

Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida

Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida

President Donald Trump formally kicks off his 2020 re-election campaign in the battleground state of Florida.

Women's World Cup: Day 12

Women's World Cup: Day 12

Highlights from June 18 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Royals, races and headwear at the annual racing event that draws around 300,000 people over five days.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast