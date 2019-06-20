Editor's Choice Pictures
A girl runs towards her bicycle, accompanied by a relative, on a beach in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks departs at the conclusion of her closed door interview at the House Judiciary Committee, after almost seven hours of questioning, Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A National Migration Institute agent conducts a check on passengers, while members of the National Guard keep watch at a checkpoint on the motorway in Tapachula, in Chiapas state, Mexico REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
U.S. President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he returns to Washington at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Sudanese boy cools himself off in an irrigation channel near Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Afghan migrants queue for food inside an abandoned printing factory close to the Croatian border near the town of Sid, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo celebrates scoring their third goal from the penalty spot against Scotland during the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Britain's Queen Elizabeth uses an umbrella at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida. Picture taken May 2019....more
A man fishes for crabs at a beach near Hai Phong city in Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Pro-democracy legislators observe a minute of silence in honour of a man who died after falling from a scaffolding at the Pacific Place complex while protesting, during council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Migrants are wait for food and clothes at the migrant camp Vucjak, in Bihac area, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A child cries inside a taxi as a police officer helps migrants to get off from the vehicle on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A scarecrow stands in a corn field in front of the Neurath coal power plant of German utility RWE in Neurath, west of Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A primary school student lights a flare during a protest over math test leak in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Danny Glover looks on during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on reparations for slavery on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A supporter of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends her 74th birthday celebration in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
The Combat Dolls pose for a photograph on a crane at the Flags for Our Fallen rally to welcome the friends and family members of U.S. military veterans to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Memorial Day in the Maricopa County city of...more
A protester reacts to a cloud of tear gas outside a school building designated to be a polling station, during an anti-government protest in Kavaja, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A model presents a creation by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 collection show for his label Off-White during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Keegan, 8, who identifies as gender creative, drag name Kween-Kee-Kee, poses for a photograph after completing his first drag performance during the Austin International Drag Festival 2018 near Austin, Texas. Picture taken November 2018....more
Venezuelan migrant Maria Valdez, 31, poses for a picture with her children Yoimairy, 9, and Darien, 1, while they wait to process their documents at the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, before they continue their journey, on the outskirts...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens
Thousands of Venezuelans cross into Peru despite a crackdown on migrants without passports or visas meant to stem the flood of immigration from their crisis-stricken nation, as many lacking those documents filed asylum requests instead.
Paris Air Show
Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.
Women's World Cup: Day 13
Highlights from June 19 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city
A starving polar bear has strayed from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, visibly exhausted and seemingly ill, into the major Russian industrial city of Norilsk in northern Siberia.
Mexico's crackdown on migrants
Mexico ramps up security on its southern border with Guatemala as part of an agreement with Washington after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican goods if the government did not stem the flow of migrants reaching the United States.
Strong quake strikes northwest Japan
A strong and shallow earthquake struck Japan's northwest coast around Niigata prefecture on Tuesday, triggering a small tsunami, shaking buildings and cutting power to around 9,000 buildings.
Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida
President Donald Trump formally kicks off his 2020 re-election campaign in the battleground state of Florida.
Women's World Cup: Day 12
Highlights from June 18 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot
Royals, races and headwear at the annual racing event that draws around 300,000 people over five days.