Editor's Choice Pictures
Internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Lindsey Horan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal against Sweden with Megan Rapinoe at the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and former PM David Cameron attend a service of thanksgiving for Lord Heywood in Westminster Abbey in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool
Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A protester sits on the ground next to riot policemen, who cover themselves with shields during a rally against a Russian lawmaker's visit in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School trains before boarding a plane as she takes part in a parachute jumping exercise at an airfield in the village of Novomaryevskaya outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A television screen shows Chinese state media CCTV's footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zion Williamson walks off the stage after being selected as the number one overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Students wearing raincoats attend their graduation ceremony at Wuhan University in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a teachers' national strike against the government in demand of better working conditions, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
People smugglers responsible for the deaths of 71 men, women and children whose decomposing bodies were found crammed inside a truck dumped on an Austrian motorway in August 2015, listen to the final verdict and reasoning in a court in Szeged,...more
Dancers waltz in front of Russian armoured vehicles, including tanks T-72 B3, during a rehearsal for an exhibition event, part of the Army-2019 international military and technical forum, in Rostov Region, Russia. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov
A Palestinian woman looks on as an Islamic Jihad militant takes part in an anti-Israel military show at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Frankie Dettori celebrates with the trophy after winning the 4.20 Gold Cup on Stradivarius as Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks on at the Ascot Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Siblings from an Afghan refugee family wait for their turn to get an IRIS test at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Nowshera, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Thailand's Waraporn Boonsing scores an own goal during their match against Chile at the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Racegoers during ladies day at Britain's Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen behind the 'Fearless Girl' statue outside the New York Stock Exchange during the company's direct listing in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fishermen try to tow a dead Bryde's whale in Surat Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Stringer
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda bows his head as he leaves a news conference room at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
