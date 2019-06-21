Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 21, 2019 | 7:15am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
1 / 24
Lindsey Horan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal against Sweden with Megan Rapinoe at the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Lindsey Horan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal against Sweden with Megan Rapinoe at the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Lindsey Horan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal against Sweden with Megan Rapinoe at the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
2 / 24
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and former PM David Cameron attend a service of thanksgiving for Lord Heywood in Westminster Abbey in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and former PM David Cameron attend a service of thanksgiving for Lord Heywood in Westminster Abbey in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and former PM David Cameron attend a service of thanksgiving for Lord Heywood in Westminster Abbey in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool
Close
3 / 24
Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 24
A protester sits on the ground next to riot policemen, who cover themselves with shields during a rally against a Russian lawmaker's visit in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

A protester sits on the ground next to riot policemen, who cover themselves with shields during a rally against a Russian lawmaker's visit in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A protester sits on the ground next to riot policemen, who cover themselves with shields during a rally against a Russian lawmaker's visit in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Close
5 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
6 / 24
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School trains before boarding a plane as she takes part in a parachute jumping exercise at an airfield in the village of Novomaryevskaya outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School trains before boarding a plane as she takes part in a parachute jumping exercise at an airfield in the village of Novomaryevskaya outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School trains before boarding a plane as she takes part in a parachute jumping exercise at an airfield in the village of Novomaryevskaya outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
7 / 24
A television screen shows Chinese state media CCTV's footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A television screen shows Chinese state media CCTV's footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A television screen shows Chinese state media CCTV's footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
8 / 24
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 24
Zion Williamson walks off the stage after being selected as the number one overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson walks off the stage after being selected as the number one overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Zion Williamson walks off the stage after being selected as the number one overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 24
Students wearing raincoats attend their graduation ceremony at Wuhan University in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Students wearing raincoats attend their graduation ceremony at Wuhan University in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Students wearing raincoats attend their graduation ceremony at Wuhan University in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 24
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a teachers' national strike against the government in demand of better working conditions, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a teachers' national strike against the government in demand of better working conditions, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a teachers' national strike against the government in demand of better working conditions, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
12 / 24
People smugglers responsible for the deaths of 71 men, women and children whose decomposing bodies were found crammed inside a truck dumped on an Austrian motorway in August 2015, listen to the final verdict and reasoning in a court in Szeged, Hungary. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas

People smugglers responsible for the deaths of 71 men, women and children whose decomposing bodies were found crammed inside a truck dumped on an Austrian motorway in August 2015, listen to the final verdict and reasoning in a court in Szeged,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
People smugglers responsible for the deaths of 71 men, women and children whose decomposing bodies were found crammed inside a truck dumped on an Austrian motorway in August 2015, listen to the final verdict and reasoning in a court in Szeged, Hungary. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas
Close
13 / 24
Dancers waltz in front of Russian armoured vehicles, including tanks T-72 B3, during a rehearsal for an exhibition event, part of the Army-2019 international military and technical forum, in Rostov Region, Russia. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Dancers waltz in front of Russian armoured vehicles, including tanks T-72 B3, during a rehearsal for an exhibition event, part of the Army-2019 international military and technical forum, in Rostov Region, Russia. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Dancers waltz in front of Russian armoured vehicles, including tanks T-72 B3, during a rehearsal for an exhibition event, part of the Army-2019 international military and technical forum, in Rostov Region, Russia. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov
Close
14 / 24
A Palestinian woman looks on as an Islamic Jihad militant takes part in an anti-Israel military show at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman looks on as an Islamic Jihad militant takes part in an anti-Israel military show at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A Palestinian woman looks on as an Islamic Jihad militant takes part in an anti-Israel military show at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
15 / 24
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
16 / 24
Frankie Dettori celebrates with the trophy after winning the 4.20 Gold Cup on Stradivarius as Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks on at the Ascot Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Frankie Dettori celebrates with the trophy after winning the 4.20 Gold Cup on Stradivarius as Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks on at the Ascot Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Frankie Dettori celebrates with the trophy after winning the 4.20 Gold Cup on Stradivarius as Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks on at the Ascot Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
17 / 24
Siblings from an Afghan refugee family wait for their turn to get an IRIS test at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Nowshera, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Siblings from an Afghan refugee family wait for their turn to get an IRIS test at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Nowshera, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Siblings from an Afghan refugee family wait for their turn to get an IRIS test at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Nowshera, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
18 / 24
Thailand's Waraporn Boonsing scores an own goal during their match against Chile at the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Thailand's Waraporn Boonsing scores an own goal during their match against Chile at the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Thailand's Waraporn Boonsing scores an own goal during their match against Chile at the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
19 / 24
Racegoers during ladies day at Britain's Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Racegoers during ladies day at Britain's Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Racegoers during ladies day at Britain's Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
20 / 24
The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen behind the 'Fearless Girl' statue outside the New York Stock Exchange during the company's direct listing in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen behind the 'Fearless Girl' statue outside the New York Stock Exchange during the company's direct listing in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen behind the 'Fearless Girl' statue outside the New York Stock Exchange during the company's direct listing in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
21 / 24
Fishermen try to tow a dead Bryde's whale in Surat Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Stringer

Fishermen try to tow a dead Bryde's whale in Surat Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Fishermen try to tow a dead Bryde's whale in Surat Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 24
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda bows his head as he leaves a news conference room at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda bows his head as he leaves a news conference room at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda bows his head as he leaves a news conference room at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
23 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 20 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 19 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 18 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 17 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Summer solstice

Summer solstice

Revellers welcome the longest day of the year, which heralds the start of summer.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Women's World Cup: Day 14

Women's World Cup: Day 14

Highlights from June 20 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

To mark WorldPride, drag queens in Times Square set a Guinness World Record for the longest feathered boa.

Far from home on World Refugee Day

Far from home on World Refugee Day

Refugees around the world on World Refugees Day.

Where do the most refugees come from?

Where do the most refugees come from?

Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations. On World Refugee Day, a look at where they come from.

Which countries take in the most refugees?

Which countries take in the most refugees?

Developing countries shoulder a disproportionate amount of responsibility for hosting refugees, according to the UNHCR. On World Refugee Day, a look at which countries take in the most refugees.

Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens

Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens

Thousands of Venezuelans cross into Peru despite a crackdown on migrants without passports or visas meant to stem the flood of immigration from their crisis-stricken nation, as many lacking those documents filed asylum requests instead.

Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast