Pictures | Mon Jun 24, 2019 | 6:13am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Fireworks explode over the Brig "Rossiya" (Russia) as it floats on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Aerialist Nik Wallenda walks the highwire with his sister Lijana over Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Cardi B performs at the BET Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Seated in front of a portrait, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is interviewed by Reuters at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Supporters attend a rally of Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party, in Beylikduzu district, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his shirt soaked after members of the crowd squirted him with water guns, joins supporters of Toronto's LGBTQ community as they march in one of North America's largest Pride parades, in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Teddy Bonnet poses prior to the competition during the French 2019 Beards Championship in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
France's Griedge Mbock Bathy in action against Brazil during the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, drinks water as he attends a hustings event in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists block the railways as they protest against the climate change near Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine near Rommerskirchen, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Marks from thrown eggs and anti-extradition graffiti is seen on the walls of the Hong Kong Police headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reads a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
A young girl from Nicaragua reacts as a member of Mexico's National Guard looks at papers after detaining her, her mother and another woman, while trying to cross illegally the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on during a military helicopter flight above the Jordan Valley during the visit of US National Security Advisor John Bolton in the West Bank. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
A supporter of Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), attaches a Sudanese national flag to the head of his camel during a meeting in Aprag village, Sudan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
SailGP Team Great Britain skippered by Dylan Fletcher capsizes ahead of race one of day one of competition in the SailGP global sailboat racing series in New York harbor, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Democratic candidate for president, former Vice President Joe Biden, tells the audience to vote as he leaves the stage after participating in We Decide: 2020 Election Membership Forum, an event put on by Planned Parenthood in the University of South Carolina's Alumni Center in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
A participant lies on a giant Transgender Pride Flag during the Equality March, organized by the LGBT community in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
France's BMX team put on a show at Place de la Concorde, which has been turned into a giant Olympic park ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
A Haitian migrant bathes in a park in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs for Camp David from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning the final against Belgium's David Goffin with the trophy at the Halle Open in Halle, Germany. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Olivier Rousteing as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 collection show for fashion house Balmain during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
An Antony Gormley statue with an underwear on it stands in the Water of Leith Stockbridge, Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Singer Mick Jagger performs during the kick-off show of the Rolling Stones' 'No Filter' tour at Soldier Field in Chicago. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A eneral view of the entertainment during the opening ceremony of the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
