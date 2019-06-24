Editor's Choice Pictures
Fireworks explode over the Brig "Rossiya" (Russia) as it floats on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Aerialist Nik Wallenda walks the highwire with his sister Lijana over Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Cardi B performs at the BET Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Seated in front of a portrait, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is interviewed by Reuters at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters attend a rally of Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party, in Beylikduzu district, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his shirt soaked after members of the crowd squirted him with water guns, joins supporters of Toronto's LGBTQ community as they march in one of North America's largest Pride parades, in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris...more
Teddy Bonnet poses prior to the competition during the French 2019 Beards Championship in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France's Griedge Mbock Bathy in action against Brazil during the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, drinks water as he attends a hustings event in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Environmental activists block the railways as they protest against the climate change near Garzweiler open cast brown coal mine near Rommerskirchen, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Marks from thrown eggs and anti-extradition graffiti is seen on the walls of the Hong Kong Police headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Ann Wang
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reads a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
A young girl from Nicaragua reacts as a member of Mexico's National Guard looks at papers after detaining her, her mother and another woman, while trying to cross illegally the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico....more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on during a military helicopter flight above the Jordan Valley during the visit of US National Security Advisor John Bolton in the West Bank. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS
A supporter of Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), attaches a Sudanese national flag to the head of his camel during a meeting in Aprag village, Sudan....more
SailGP Team Great Britain skippered by Dylan Fletcher capsizes ahead of race one of day one of competition in the SailGP global sailboat racing series in New York harbor, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic candidate for president, former Vice President Joe Biden, tells the audience to vote as he leaves the stage after participating in We Decide: 2020 Election Membership Forum, an event put on by Planned Parenthood in the University of South...more
A participant lies on a giant Transgender Pride Flag during the Equality March, organized by the LGBT community in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
France's BMX team put on a show at Place de la Concorde, which has been turned into a giant Olympic park ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Haitian migrant bathes in a park in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs for Camp David from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning the final against Belgium's David Goffin with the trophy at the Halle Open in Halle, Germany. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
A model presents a creation by designer Olivier Rousteing as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 collection show for fashion house Balmain during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
An Antony Gormley statue with an underwear on it stands in the Water of Leith Stockbridge, Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Singer Mick Jagger performs during the kick-off show of the Rolling Stones' 'No Filter' tour at Soldier Field in Chicago. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A eneral view of the entertainment during the opening ceremony of the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of BET Awards
Highlights from the BET Awards in Los Angeles.
Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0
England marched into the quarter-finals after a 3-0 victory over Cameroon in a dramatic match that was overshadowed by the African side's anger towards the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) over several decisions.
Women's World Cup: France 2 - Brazil 1
France captain Amandine Henry came to the rescue as the hosts scraped into the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win against Brazil after extra time.
Women's World Cup: Norway 1 (4) - Australia 1 (1)
Norway beat Australia 4-1 on penalties to reach the women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2007 following a highly-entertaining 1-1 draw after extra time.
Women's World Cup: Germany 3 - Nigeria 0
Double champions Germany, inspired by skipper Alexandra Popp, continued their unbeaten run at the women s World Cup by beating Nigeria 3-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals on Saturday.
Summer solstice
Revellers welcome the longest day of the year, which heralds the start of summer.
Trump supporters rally in 2020 battleground Florida county
Welcome to Pinellas County, Florida, where retirees, suburbanites and urban hipsters share sugar-sand beaches, and the electorate voted for President Donald Trump by about 1 percentage point in 2016.
Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot
Royals, races and headwear at the annual racing event that draws around 300,000 people over five days.
Best of the Women's World Cup
Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.