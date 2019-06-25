Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the U.S. Air Force's Space Test Program 2 Mission, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in a time exposure that also shows the two booster rockets landing back at Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the U.S. Air Force's Space Test Program 2 Mission, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in a time exposure that also shows the two booster rockets landing back at Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain at the Women's World Cup . REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain at the Women's World Cup . REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Newlyweds are seen on a beach covered with seaweed during their photoshoot in Cancun, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Newlyweds are seen on a beach covered with seaweed during their photoshoot in Cancun, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
The Helmsley Building is lit in rainbow color ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riot, in New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

The Helmsley Building is lit in rainbow color ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riot, in New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malago, Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala and delegation members representing Milano and Cortina celebrate after the cities won the bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games during the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS

Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malago, Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala and delegation members representing Milano and Cortina celebrate after the cities won the bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games during the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS
Members of Mexico's National Guard stand under the Paso del Norte International bridge that connects the U.S. and Mexico, as part of an ongoing operation to prevent migrants from crossing illegally into the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Members of Mexico's National Guard stand under the Paso del Norte International bridge that connects the U.S. and Mexico, as part of an ongoing operation to prevent migrants from crossing illegally into the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An internally displaced Congolese woman and her child sit inside a classroom used by victims of ethnic violence in Iga Barriere, Ituri province, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

An internally displaced Congolese woman and her child sit inside a classroom used by victims of ethnic violence in Iga Barriere, Ituri province, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo poses with his NBA most valuable player award at the 2019 NBA Awards show. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo poses with his NBA most valuable player award at the 2019 NBA Awards show. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
A forest official stands next to debris after two Eurofighter warplanes crashed after a mid-air collision near the village of Jabel in northeastern Germany. REUTERS/Petra Konermann/Nordkurier

A forest official stands next to debris after two Eurofighter warplanes crashed after a mid-air collision near the village of Jabel in northeastern Germany. REUTERS/Petra Konermann/Nordkurier
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
A black rhinoceros, that was shipped to Rwanda from Zoo Safari Park Dvur Kralove in the Czech Republic, is seen inside its pen at the Akagera National Park, in eastern Rwanda. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

A black rhinoceros, that was shipped to Rwanda from Zoo Safari Park Dvur Kralove in the Czech Republic, is seen inside its pen at the Akagera National Park, in eastern Rwanda. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana
Rodica Athamneh, an animal rescuer, checks the dogs at the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection, which she founded to care for stray dogs in Aqaba, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Rodica Athamneh, an animal rescuer, checks the dogs at the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection, which she founded to care for stray dogs in Aqaba, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Fireworks explode over the Brig Rossiya as it floats on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Fireworks explode over the Brig Rossiya as it floats on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
An Afghan girl plays on a swing in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan girl plays on a swing in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
France's BMX team put on a show at Place de la Concorde, which has been turned into a giant Olympic park ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

France's BMX team put on a show at Place de la Concorde, which has been turned into a giant Olympic park ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Poland's Lukasz Jaworski and Artur Zakrzewski in action during the finals of the trampoline gymnastics at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Poland's Lukasz Jaworski and Artur Zakrzewski in action during the finals of the trampoline gymnastics at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A participant lies on a giant Transgender Pride Flag during the Equality March, organized by the LGBT community in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A participant lies on a giant Transgender Pride Flag during the Equality March, organized by the LGBT community in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man sleeps next to his daughter who is suffering from acute encephalitis syndrome at a hospital in Muzaffarpur, in the eastern state of Bihar, India. REUTERS/Alasdair Pal

A man sleeps next to his daughter who is suffering from acute encephalitis syndrome at a hospital in Muzaffarpur, in the eastern state of Bihar, India. REUTERS/Alasdair Pal
Cardi B performs at the BET Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Cardi B performs at the BET Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A devotee of the Light of the World Church is immersed into a pool of water during a baptism at the Temple of Light in Mexico City. Naason Joaquin Garcia, the head of the church, was arrested in California for 26 felony crimes between 2015 and 2018. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A devotee of the Light of the World Church is immersed into a pool of water during a baptism at the Temple of Light in Mexico City. Naason Joaquin Garcia, the head of the church, was arrested in California for 26 felony crimes between 2015 and 2018. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Supporters attend a rally of Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party, in Beylikduzu district, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Supporters attend a rally of Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party, in Beylikduzu district, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
A parking employee looks at a damaged glass window at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, after it was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group, in Abha, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Nael Shyoukhi

A parking employee looks at a damaged glass window at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, after it was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group, in Abha, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Nael Shyoukhi
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his shirt soaked after members of the crowd squirted him with water guns, joins supporters of Toronto's LGBTQ community as they march in one of North America's largest Pride parades, in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his shirt soaked after members of the crowd squirted him with water guns, joins supporters of Toronto's LGBTQ community as they march in one of North America's largest Pride parades, in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
