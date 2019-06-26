Editor's Choice Pictures
People sunbathe at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hit much of the country, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Palestinian woman photographer runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Bahrain's workshop for U.S. peace plan, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Singer Cardi B leaves Queens County Criminal Court in the Queens Borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A shock wave from explosions is seen during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Konstantinos Filippidis of Greece competes during the 'Athens Street Pole Vault 2019' in front of Zappeion Hall in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Japanese grannies perform hip-hop and dance to welcome G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Newlyweds are seen on a beach covered with seaweed during their photoshoot in Cancun, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hugs a girl in a wheelchair as she joins a photography workshop with Action for Children in Kingston upon Thames, Britain. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, and Britain's former Brexit Minister Dominic Raab visit a butcher's shop in Oxshott, Surrey, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the U.S. Air Force's Space Test Program-2 mission, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks prior to signing an executive order establishing a White House Council on 'Eliminating Regulatory Barriers to Affordable Housing' in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The Helmsley Building is lit in rainbow color ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riot, in New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Members of Mexico's National Guard stand under the Paso del Norte International bridge that connects the U.S. and Mexico, as part of an ongoing operation to prevent migrants from crossing illegally into the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico....more
Netherlands' Lieke Martens celebrates scoring their second goal with Jill Roord and team mates during the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An internally displaced Congolese woman and her child sit inside a classroom used by victims of ethnic violence in Iga Barriere, Ituri province, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
Michigan Wolverines center fielder Jesse Franklin (7) and Michigan Wolverines right fielder Jordan Brewer (22) celebrate after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores in game one of the championship series of the 2019 College World Series. Bruce...more
A forest official stands next to debris after two Eurofighter warplanes crashed after a mid-air collision near the village of Jabel in northeastern Germany. REUTERS/Petra Konermann/Nordkurier
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
A black rhinoceros, that was shipped to Rwanda from Zoo Safari Park Dvur Kralove in the Czech Republic, is seen inside its pen at the Akagera National Park, in eastern Rwanda. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana
Rodica Athamneh, an animal rescuer, checks the dogs at the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection, which she founded to care for stray dogs in Aqaba, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An Afghan girl plays on a swing in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
France's BMX team put on a show at Place de la Concorde, which has been turned into a giant Olympic park ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Poland's Lukasz Jaworski and Artur Zakrzewski in action during the finals of the trampoline gymnastics at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
