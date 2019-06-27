Editor's Choice Pictures
A Lebanese army veteran burns tires during a protest over a state budget that includes a provision taxing their pensions, in Naameh, south of Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Julian Castro, Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren talk during a break at the first U.S. 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A large volcanic ash and gas plume is seen from the International Space Station rising above the Kuril Islands in the North Pacific Ocean after an unexpected series of blasts from the Raikoke Volcano. NASA/Expedition 59 Crew/via REUTERS
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) is doused with water by first baseman Luke Voit (left) after hitting a walk off RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
A child is seen on a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Trees burn during a forest fire near Maials, west of Tarragona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A festival goer dances during sunset at the stone circle during Glastonbury Festival at Worthy farm in Somerset, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Singapore Armed Forces paratroopers jump out of a C130 aircraft in their parachutes, during a training exercise, in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A performer dances on stage during the WorldPride 2019 Opening Ceremony, a combined celebration marking the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots and WorldPride 2019 in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A relative mourns during the funeral ceremony of Ethiopian Army Chief of Staff, Seare Mekonnen who was killed by his bodyguard, in Mekele,Tigray Region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he disembarks Air Force One during a refueling stop at Joint Base Elmendorf, Alaska, U.S. on his way to the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People cool off in the Trocadero fountains across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris as a heatwave hit much of the country, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. leaves New York Criminal Court in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
U.S. Attorney General William Barr makes a surprise appearance with his bagpipes before addressing the U.S. Attorneys' National Conference at the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/Sarah Lynch
The body of Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez, a migrant who drowned in the Rio Grande river with his daughter Valeria during their journey to the U.S., is seen coming out of the morgue in Matamoros, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
17-year-old Honduran asylum seeker Heidy Guevara looks after one-year-old brother Joshua Caleb in a makeshift migrant camp as they wait in hopes of being let through the nearby U.S. port of entry at the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros,...more
Japanese grannies perform hip-hop and dance to welcome G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children play in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A member of the Mexican National Guard observes migrants running to cross illegally into El Paso, Texas, United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Sanchez Colunga
A member of Mexico's National Guard plays with a Honduran girl after she was stopped along with her mother and sister from crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People cool off on a rocky beach as a heatwave hits Europe, in Sliema, Malta. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
