Editor's Choice Pictures

Cordyceps picker Xing Hairen, 51, looks on as others scan the ground to find Ophiocordyceps sinensis, a fungus believed to possess aphrodisiac and medicinal powers, on a mountain in the Amne Machin range in China's western Qinghai province. Demand for the highly prized cordyceps has increased sharply in the last decade as an emerging Chinese middle class seeks it to cure everything from kidney disorders to impotence. REUTERS/Aly Song

