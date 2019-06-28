Edition:
Editor's Choice Pictures

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is escorted into court for his arraignment in New York Supreme Court in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
A Darjeeling Himalayan Railway steam train, which runs on a 2 foot gauge railway and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, passes by a market in Ghum, India. REUTERS/Ranita Roy

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris debate racial issues as Senator Bernie Sanders listens during the second night of the first U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Chinese President Xi Jinping is escorted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of talks at a hotel prior to the G20 Summit at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka, western Japan. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Jack Watney and Sarah Adney celebrate after getting married during Glastonbury Festival at Worthy farm in Somerset, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
An incoming plebe receives a haircut during Induction Day at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Incoming members of the class of 2023, known as 'plebes,' reported to the Academy and received medical examinations, haircuts, uniforms, and instructions on how to salute. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
England's Jill Scott celebrates scoring their first goal against Norway with Ellen White and Nikita Parris at the Women's World Cup. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Mette Frederiksen, Denmark's new prime minister gets a big hug and flowers from her son Magne as she presents the new Danish government outside the doors of the Amalienborg royal palace in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
News assistants run outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the court rejected efforts to rein in the contentious practice of manipulating electoral district boundaries to entrench one party in power by turning away challenges to political maps in Maryland and North Carolina, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump walk off with fellow leaders after a family photo session at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Controlled explosions demolish two of the pylons of the Morandi bridge almost one year since a section of the viaduct collapsed killing 43 people, in Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Trees burn during a forest fire near Maials, west of Tarragona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Cordyceps picker Xing Hairen, 51, looks on as others scan the ground to find Ophiocordyceps sinensis, a fungus believed to possess aphrodisiac and medicinal powers, on a mountain in the Amne Machin range in China's western Qinghai province. Demand for the highly prized cordyceps has increased sharply in the last decade as an emerging Chinese middle class seeks it to cure everything from kidney disorders to impotence. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
The plane carrying Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
A large volcanic ash and gas plume is seen from the International Space Station rising above the Kuril Islands in the North Pacific Ocean after an unexpected series of blasts from the Raikoke Volcano. NASA/Expedition 59 Crew/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A relative mourns during the funeral ceremony of Ethiopian Army Chief of Staff, Seare Mekonnen who was killed by his bodyguard, in Mekele,Tigray Region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A shepherd takes rest under a tree on a dried-up lake on the outskirts of Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
A member of Mexico's National Guard plays with a Honduran girl after she was stopped along with her mother and sister from crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen shaking as she met President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, her second shaking bout within two weeks. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Injured soldiers of the eastern forces led by Khalifa Haftar, lie on beds at the Gharyan hospital, south of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7), Washington Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier (9) and center fielder Victor Robles (16) celebrate after defeating the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Israeli Air Force T-6 Texan II planes fly during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots at the Hatzerim Airbase in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
