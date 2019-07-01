Editor's Choice Pictures
Participants kiss as they take part in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal against France at the Women's World Cup quarter final at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An employee measures a newly manufactured ball mill machine at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Security forces and soldiers try to clear away ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail which affected some areas of the city in Guadalajara, Mexico. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during a rehearsal ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Migrant families seeking asylum are released from federal detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A journalist sleeps while waiting for the end of a European Union leaders summit that aims to select candidates for top EU institution jobs, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Participants play in the mud as they plant rice samplings during National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, that marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Dhading, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People enjoy sunbathing at a beach by the Baltic Sea in Travemuende, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks on as the Scots Crown is delivered to Scottish Parliament at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the parliament assuming its legal powers in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via...more
Italy's Hassane Fofana is seen ahead of the men's 110m hurdles race at the 2019 European Games at Dinamo Stadium in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool
Riot police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A member of the LGBTQ community participates in the Metro Manila Pride parade in Marikina City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receive a present for baby Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees before a match against the Boston Red Sox in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Germany's Patrick Franziska in action during match three of the gold medal men's team table tennis match against Sweden's Jon Persson at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Slovenia's Tjasa Ristic in action against Ukraine's Anita Serogina during the women's Kumite -61kg karate final at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man baths in water gushing out of a broken drinking water pipeline at a slum area in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Qantas plane flies over Sydney, Australia on a foggy day. REUTERS/Stephen Coates
Hong Kong protesters storm legislature on handover anniversary
Hong Kong protesters stormed the Legislative Council on the anniversary of the city's 1997 return to Chinese rule amid widespread anger over laws that would allow extraditions to China, plunging the city deeper into chaos.
Pride worldwide
Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.
World Pride in New York
Millions lined the streets of New York to wave rainbow flags, celebrate the movement toward LGBTQ equality and renew calls for action in what organizers billed as the largest gay pride celebration in history.
Trump and Kim hold historic meeting at DMZ
U. S. President Donald Trump took a historic step into North Korea, drawing on his penchant for showmanship and surprise to pull off talks with Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas.
Harry and Meghan cheer on Yankees and Red Sox in London
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stopped into the clubhouses of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox before the two rivals took the field in London, where the Yankees outslugged the Red Sox 17-13.
Women's World Cup: Sweden 2 - Germany 1
Sweden ended Germany's hopes of a third women's World Cup win, coming from behind for a surprise 2-1 quarter-final victory thanks to goals from Sofia Jakobsson and Stina Blackstenius.
Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Italy 0
Second-half headers from Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt earned the Netherlands a 2-0 win over Italy as they reached the Women's World Cup semi-finals for the first time.
Best of the Women's World Cup
Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.
Heat wave bakes Europe
Temperatures soar across much of a Europe during an early summer heat wave.