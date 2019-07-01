Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 1, 2019 | 6:50am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Participants kiss as they take part in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Participants kiss as they take part in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Participants kiss as they take part in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
1 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 24
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal against France at the Women's World Cup quarter final at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal against France at the Women's World Cup quarter final at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal against France at the Women's World Cup quarter final at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 24
Police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 24
An employee measures a newly manufactured ball mill machine at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

An employee measures a newly manufactured ball mill machine at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
An employee measures a newly manufactured ball mill machine at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 24
Security forces and soldiers try to clear away ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail which affected some areas of the city in Guadalajara, Mexico. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Security forces and soldiers try to clear away ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail which affected some areas of the city in Guadalajara, Mexico. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Security forces and soldiers try to clear away ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail which affected some areas of the city in Guadalajara, Mexico. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
Close
6 / 24
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during a rehearsal ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during a rehearsal ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during a rehearsal ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
7 / 24
Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
8 / 24
Migrant families seeking asylum are released from federal detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Migrant families seeking asylum are released from federal detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Migrant families seeking asylum are released from federal detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
9 / 24
A journalist sleeps while waiting for the end of a European Union leaders summit that aims to select candidates for top EU institution jobs, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A journalist sleeps while waiting for the end of a European Union leaders summit that aims to select candidates for top EU institution jobs, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
A journalist sleeps while waiting for the end of a European Union leaders summit that aims to select candidates for top EU institution jobs, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
10 / 24
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Singer Miley Cyrus performs on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
11 / 24
Participants play in the mud as they plant rice samplings during National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, that marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Dhading, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Participants play in the mud as they plant rice samplings during National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, that marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Dhading, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Participants play in the mud as they plant rice samplings during National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, that marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Dhading, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
12 / 24
People enjoy sunbathing at a beach by the Baltic Sea in Travemuende, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

People enjoy sunbathing at a beach by the Baltic Sea in Travemuende, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
People enjoy sunbathing at a beach by the Baltic Sea in Travemuende, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
13 / 24
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks on as the Scots Crown is delivered to Scottish Parliament at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the parliament assuming its legal powers in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks on as the Scots Crown is delivered to Scottish Parliament at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the parliament assuming its legal powers in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks on as the Scots Crown is delivered to Scottish Parliament at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the parliament assuming its legal powers in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 24
Italy's Hassane Fofana is seen ahead of the men's 110m hurdles race at the 2019 European Games at Dinamo Stadium in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Italy's Hassane Fofana is seen ahead of the men's 110m hurdles race at the 2019 European Games at Dinamo Stadium in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Italy's Hassane Fofana is seen ahead of the men's 110m hurdles race at the 2019 European Games at Dinamo Stadium in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
15 / 24
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool
Close
16 / 24
Riot police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Riot police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Riot police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 24
A member of the LGBTQ community participates in the Metro Manila Pride parade in Marikina City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A member of the LGBTQ community participates in the Metro Manila Pride parade in Marikina City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
A member of the LGBTQ community participates in the Metro Manila Pride parade in Marikina City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
18 / 24
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receive a present for baby Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees before a match against the Boston Red Sox in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receive a present for baby Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees before a match against the Boston Red Sox in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receive a present for baby Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees before a match against the Boston Red Sox in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Close
19 / 24
Germany's Patrick Franziska in action during match three of the gold medal men's team table tennis match against Sweden's Jon Persson at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Germany's Patrick Franziska in action during match three of the gold medal men's team table tennis match against Sweden's Jon Persson at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Germany's Patrick Franziska in action during match three of the gold medal men's team table tennis match against Sweden's Jon Persson at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
20 / 24
Slovenia's Tjasa Ristic in action against Ukraine's Anita Serogina during the women's Kumite -61kg karate final at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Slovenia's Tjasa Ristic in action against Ukraine's Anita Serogina during the women's Kumite -61kg karate final at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Slovenia's Tjasa Ristic in action against Ukraine's Anita Serogina during the women's Kumite -61kg karate final at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
21 / 24
A man baths in water gushing out of a broken drinking water pipeline at a slum area in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man baths in water gushing out of a broken drinking water pipeline at a slum area in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A man baths in water gushing out of a broken drinking water pipeline at a slum area in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
22 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
23 / 24
A Qantas plane flies over Sydney, Australia on a foggy day. REUTERS/Stephen Coates

A Qantas plane flies over Sydney, Australia on a foggy day. REUTERS/Stephen Coates

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
A Qantas plane flies over Sydney, Australia on a foggy day. REUTERS/Stephen Coates
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 28 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 28 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 27 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 26 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Hong Kong protesters storm legislature on handover anniversary

Hong Kong protesters storm legislature on handover anniversary

Hong Kong protesters stormed the Legislative Council on the anniversary of the city's 1997 return to Chinese rule amid widespread anger over laws that would allow extraditions to China, plunging the city deeper into chaos.

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.

World Pride in New York

World Pride in New York

Millions lined the streets of New York to wave rainbow flags, celebrate the movement toward LGBTQ equality and renew calls for action in what organizers billed as the largest gay pride celebration in history.

Trump and Kim hold historic meeting at DMZ

Trump and Kim hold historic meeting at DMZ

U. S. President Donald Trump took a historic step into North Korea, drawing on his penchant for showmanship and surprise to pull off talks with Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas.

Harry and Meghan cheer on Yankees and Red Sox in London

Harry and Meghan cheer on Yankees and Red Sox in London

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stopped into the clubhouses of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox before the two rivals took the field in London, where the Yankees outslugged the Red Sox 17-13.

Women's World Cup: Sweden 2 - Germany 1

Women's World Cup: Sweden 2 - Germany 1

Sweden ended Germany's hopes of a third women's World Cup win, coming from behind for a surprise 2-1 quarter-final victory thanks to goals from Sofia Jakobsson and Stina Blackstenius.

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Italy 0

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Italy 0

Second-half headers from Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt earned the Netherlands a 2-0 win over Italy as they reached the Women's World Cup semi-finals for the first time.

Best of the Women's World Cup

Best of the Women's World Cup

Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Heat wave bakes Europe

Heat wave bakes Europe

Temperatures soar across much of a Europe during an early summer heat wave.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast