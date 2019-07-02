Editor's Choice Pictures
A U.S. Border Patrol agent holds infant dolls in preparation for a demonstration during a 'Border Safety Initiative' media event at the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Cori Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her first round match against Venus Williams of the U.S. at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Riot police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A journalist sleeps while waiting for the end of a European Union leaders summit that aims to select candidates for top EU institution jobs, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A couple walk up some newly decorated staircase at Canary Wharf in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters walk on waterlogged railway tracks after getting off a stalled train during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Pedestrians walk past a manhole fire in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for fashion house Dior in Paris, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters during a signing ceremony for a border security funding bill passed by the U.S. Congress to provide for the detention of illegal immigrants and funds for more immigration judges at an event in the Oval...more
Fire burns at the site of a gas explosion after heavy machinery accidentally hit a pipeline of Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex, in Celaya, in Guanajuato state, Mexico. REUTERS/Stringer
Algeria's Adam Ounas celebrates scoring their second goal against Tanzania during the Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Libyan woman displaced from the town of Tawergha fills containers with water at a displaced camp in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Former University of Southern California gynecologist George Tyndall, accused of sexually abusing hundreds of women under the guise of medical exams, appears in court for arraignment in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
People hold water guns as they play inside a pool filled with foam bubbles mixed with chili liquid during an event on a hot day in Ningxiang, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A person holds a placard next to a banner displayed inside a chamber, after protesters broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China. The banner reads "There are no thugs, only...more
U.S. Army cadets do pull-ups during Reception Day for the class of 2023 at the West Point Academy in West Point, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Canadians wave as the Snowbirds aerobatics team fly past during Canada Day festivities on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Rihanna during the match between Sri Lank and West Indies at the ICC Cricket World Cup in Chester-Le-Street, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Guests look at a model presenting a creation at the Danny Reinke show during Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Peru fan outside the stadium during Peru's training for the Copa America in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A man baths in water gushing out of a broken drinking water pipeline at a slum area in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A still image from a video footage shows what appeared to be a missile hitting a target in air after surface to air missiles were launched into air by Syrian military in Homs, Syria. SANA via REUTERS TV
