Editor's Choice Pictures
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
An overcrowded area holding families at a Border Patrol Centralized Processing Center is seen in a still image from video in McAllen, Texas, released as part of a report by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General. Picture...more
England's Ellen White scores a goal that is disallowed following a VAR review during the Women's World Cup semi-final match against the United States in Lyon, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A performer is seen during the new fire ceremony for the Pan American Games Lima 2019 in Teotihuacan, Mexico. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
The Ascent Abort-2 flight test of NASA's Orion spacecraft's emergency launch abort system lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur
Central American migrants travel to Mexico City after they voluntarily asked to return to their countries, due to waiting too long for a court hearing for asylum seekers that returned to Mexico from the U.S. under a new policy established by the U.S....more
M1 Abrams tanks and other armored vehicles sit atop flat cars in a rail yard after President Donald Trump said tanks and other military hardware would be part of Fourth of July displays of military prowess in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
REFILE - ADDING INFORMATION A protester holds the Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a demonstration to ask for the Parliament inclusion of the three Catalan elected MEP's Carles Puigdemont, Oriol Junqueras and Toni Comin, in front of the...more
A person holds a placard next to a banner displayed inside a chamber, after protesters broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China. The banner reads "There are no thugs, only...more
Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for Chanel in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants carry the remains of their belongings from among rubble at a detention center for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A plainclothes finance police officer rings the intercom of the building where Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete is staying, in Agrigento, Sicily, Italy. An Italian judge ruled that Rackete had not broken the law by crashing through a naval...more
Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger of the U.S. celebrate after the Women's World Cup semi-final match against England in Lyon, France. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Protestors shout slogans during a protest for the death of 18-year old Solomon Tekah of Ethiopian descent, after he was shot by police, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A model presents a creation by designer Richert Beil during Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
A man films the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. Taliban Islamist fighters killed six people and wounded 105 others by blowing up a truck bomb at morning rush hour near an Afghan Defence Ministry compound. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Russia's Maria Sharapova in action during her first round match against France's Pauline Parmentier at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Authorities inspect the scene after a man reported to be wearing an explosive belt died in the Intilaka area in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A policeman walks past broken glass at the Legislative Council, a day after protesters broke into the building in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Brazil's Thiago Silva, Arthur, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino and Dani Alves look on during the Copa America semi-final match against Argentina in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
United States fans cheer before the Women's World Cup semi-final match against England in Lyon, France. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Police personnel stand among the debris after a wall collapsed on hutments due to heavy rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande
Croatia's Donna Vekic in action during her first round match against Alison Riske of the U.S. at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
A child runs along a sand bar amidst the waters of Lake Moynaki during sunset in Yevpatoriya, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
