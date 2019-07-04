Editor's Choice Pictures
A destroyed house is seen in the flood-affected town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
A view shows damage inside the Legislative Council building after protesters stormed it during a demonstration on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Protesters scuffle with police during a protest for the death of 18-year-old Solomon Tekah of Ethiopian descent, after he was shot by police, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People participate in the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Netherlands' Jackie Groenen celebrates scoring their first goal with Shanice van de Sanden against Sweden in the Women's World Cup semi-final in Lyon, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Italian Member of European Parliament Silvio Berlusconi attends a voting session to elect the new president of the European Parliament during the first plenary session of the newly elected European Assembly in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent...more
A member of the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment based at Fort Stewart, Georgia assists as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle is moved into place at the Lincoln Memorial ahead of a July Fourth celebration highlighting...more
A model presents a wedding dress creations by designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show in Paris, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A drawing by a migrant child, recently released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody, depicts their time spent in detention, in McAllen, Texas. Courtesy American Academy of Pediatrics/Handout via REUTERS
Hindu pilgrims arrive to worship at the holy cave of Lord Shiva in Amarnath, southeast of Srinagar. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Hindu devotees dance as they take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An arctic fox of the blue color morph is pictured in this camera-trap photo taken in Svalbard, Norway. Eva Fuglei via REUTERS
Ricardo Barriga, 10, who wants to be an astronomer, poses for a photograph while wearing an astronaut's outfit before a total solar eclipse, in Valle Luz de la Luna, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Security staff attempt to apprehend a pitch invader as England's Joe Root looks on during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand in Chester-Le-Street, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Heads of mannequins are seen by the roadside near an apartment and office project in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Cori Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her second round match against Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Doris Tennant walks through the Holocaust Memorial carrying a sign reading "Stop the Horror" during the Never Again Para Nadir protest against border detention camps in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Migrants carry the remains of their belongings from rubble at a detention center for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, holds a battering ram as he visits the Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool
Comedian Jon Stewart reacts next to Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) during the funeral of Luis Alvarez, a former New York City police detective who was diagnosed with cancer after working at Ground Zero, in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A general view shows residential apartment blocks in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his second round match against Denis Kudla of the U.S. at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated as European Commission President, poses with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Alexandrine Brion, a beekeeper who breeds queen bees for her beekeeper colleagues who need to regenerate their hives, holds a honeycomb in La Bollene-Vesubie, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
