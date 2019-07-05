Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 5, 2019 | 7:10am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Fireworks are seen over the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Fireworks are seen over the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Fireworks are seen over the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 24
Demonstrators burn a U.S. flag in front of the White House during a Fourth of July Independence Day protest in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Demonstrators burn a U.S. flag in front of the White House during a Fourth of July Independence Day protest in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Demonstrators burn a U.S. flag in front of the White House during a Fourth of July Independence Day protest in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
2 / 24
Fissures that opened up under a highway during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California are seen near the city of Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Fissures that opened up under a highway during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California are seen near the city of Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Fissures that opened up under a highway during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California are seen near the city of Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
3 / 24
Syed Raza Hazara, 18, back flips as he performs parkour at the Qayum Papa Stadium in Mariabad, Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Syed Raza Hazara, 18, back flips as he performs parkour at the Qayum Papa Stadium in Mariabad, Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Syed Raza Hazara, 18, back flips as he performs parkour at the Qayum Papa Stadium in Mariabad, Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
4 / 24
Young Palestinians aim wooden rifles as they demonstrate their skills during a military-style graduation ceremony at a summer camp organized by Islamic Jihad, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Young Palestinians aim wooden rifles as they demonstrate their skills during a military-style graduation ceremony at a summer camp organized by Islamic Jihad, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Young Palestinians aim wooden rifles as they demonstrate their skills during a military-style graduation ceremony at a summer camp organized by Islamic Jihad, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
5 / 24
A man and a girl ride in an antique Ford automobile during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man and a girl ride in an antique Ford automobile during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
A man and a girl ride in an antique Ford automobile during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 24
A fireman targets his water hose at the base of a fire after a pipeline fire erupted in Ijegun area of Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

A fireman targets his water hose at the base of a fire after a pipeline fire erupted in Ijegun area of Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
A fireman targets his water hose at the base of a fire after a pipeline fire erupted in Ijegun area of Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
7 / 24
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, smells his hands after shearing a sheep during his visit to Nosterfield farm near Ripon, North Yorkshire, Britain. Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, smells his hands after shearing a sheep during his visit to Nosterfield farm near Ripon, North Yorkshire, Britain. Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, smells his hands after shearing a sheep during his visit to Nosterfield farm near Ripon, North Yorkshire, Britain. Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 24
Joey Chestnut reacts after wining the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Joey Chestnut reacts after wining the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Joey Chestnut reacts after wining the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 24
Laetitia Delaloye, head of antiquities of Christie's, poses for a photograph with an Egyptian brown quartzite head of the God Amen prior to its' sale at Christie's auction house in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Laetitia Delaloye, head of antiquities of Christie's, poses for a photograph with an Egyptian brown quartzite head of the God Amen prior to its' sale at Christie's auction house in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Laetitia Delaloye, head of antiquities of Christie's, poses for a photograph with an Egyptian brown quartzite head of the God Amen prior to its' sale at Christie's auction house in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
10 / 24
Queen Elizabeth II and keeper Maia Gordon look on as Olive the duck walks alongside them during a visit to Gorgie City Farm in Edinburgh, Britain. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth II and keeper Maia Gordon look on as Olive the duck walks alongside them during a visit to Gorgie City Farm in Edinburgh, Britain. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Queen Elizabeth II and keeper Maia Gordon look on as Olive the duck walks alongside them during a visit to Gorgie City Farm in Edinburgh, Britain. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS
Close
11 / 24
Heads of mannequins are seen by the roadside near an apartment and office project in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Heads of mannequins are seen by the roadside near an apartment and office project in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Heads of mannequins are seen by the roadside near an apartment and office project in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
12 / 24
A woman gets drenched by a huge waves outside her house along a seafront during high tide in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A woman gets drenched by a huge waves outside her house along a seafront during high tide in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
A woman gets drenched by a huge waves outside her house along a seafront during high tide in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
13 / 24
Hindu devotees dance as they take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees dance as they take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Hindu devotees dance as they take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
14 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump gives his Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

U.S. President Donald Trump gives his Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump gives his Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
15 / 24
Radiohead singer Thom Yorke performs a solo project with producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri at Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Radiohead singer Thom Yorke performs a solo project with producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri at Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Radiohead singer Thom Yorke performs a solo project with producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri at Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
16 / 24
A sheep shearer participates in the blade category of the World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Le Dorat, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A sheep shearer participates in the blade category of the World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Le Dorat, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
A sheep shearer participates in the blade category of the World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Le Dorat, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
17 / 24
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches the match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Slovenia's Kaja Juvan at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches the match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Slovenia's Kaja Juvan at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches the match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Slovenia's Kaja Juvan at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Close
18 / 24
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated as European Commission President, poses with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated as European Commission President, poses with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated as European Commission President, poses with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
19 / 24
A partly covered statue depicting President Donald Trump stands at the Washington Monument during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A partly covered statue depicting President Donald Trump stands at the Washington Monument during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
A partly covered statue depicting President Donald Trump stands at the Washington Monument during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
20 / 24
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage attends a debate on the last European summit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage attends a debate on the last European summit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage attends a debate on the last European summit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
21 / 24
Tourists watch as smoke rises from Stromboli volcano after an eruption started forest fires, in Stromboli, Italy. REUTERS/Alessio Villari

Tourists watch as smoke rises from Stromboli volcano after an eruption started forest fires, in Stromboli, Italy. REUTERS/Alessio Villari

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Tourists watch as smoke rises from Stromboli volcano after an eruption started forest fires, in Stromboli, Italy. REUTERS/Alessio Villari
Close
22 / 24
Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his second round match against Britain's Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his second round match against Britain's Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his second round match against Britain's Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
23 / 24
A fisherman waits to catch fish as he sits atop a stilt in the sea in Koggala, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte

A fisherman waits to catch fish as he sits atop a stilt in the sea in Koggala, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
A fisherman waits to catch fish as he sits atop a stilt in the sea in Koggala, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 04 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 03 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 02 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 01 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's 'Salute to America'

Trump's 'Salute to America'

With U.S. fighter jets flying overhead, President Donald Trump praised the military and reveled in a show of pomp and patriotism in a celebration of Independence Day that critics accused him of turning into a political event.

America celebrates the Fourth of July

America celebrates the Fourth of July

America celebrates its 243rd year of independence with fireworks, parades, music and the pursuit of hot dogs.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border

Protesters rally against the detention of men, women and children in immigration facilities across the United States, where migrants reportedly languish in dire and dangerously overcrowded conditions without necessities such as soap, showers, diapers and hot meals.

Hot dog champions of Coney Island

Hot dog champions of Coney Island

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo retain their titles at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Heat wave bakes Europe

Heat wave bakes Europe

Europe sweltered in record-breaking temperatures, as scientists said man-made climate change probably added 4C to the thermometer.

Journey of the migrant child

Journey of the migrant child

The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 1 - Sweden 0

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 1 - Sweden 0

A long-range strike from Jackie Groenen sent the Netherlands into their first ever women's World Cup final as they edged Sweden 1-0 after extra time in their semi-final on Wednesday.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast