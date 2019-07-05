Editor's Choice Pictures
Fireworks are seen over the Lincoln Memorial during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators burn a U.S. flag in front of the White House during a Fourth of July Independence Day protest in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Fissures that opened up under a highway during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California are seen near the city of Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Syed Raza Hazara, 18, back flips as he performs parkour at the Qayum Papa Stadium in Mariabad, Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Young Palestinians aim wooden rifles as they demonstrate their skills during a military-style graduation ceremony at a summer camp organized by Islamic Jihad, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man and a girl ride in an antique Ford automobile during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fireman targets his water hose at the base of a fire after a pipeline fire erupted in Ijegun area of Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, smells his hands after shearing a sheep during his visit to Nosterfield farm near Ripon, North Yorkshire, Britain. Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS
Joey Chestnut reacts after wining the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Laetitia Delaloye, head of antiquities of Christie's, poses for a photograph with an Egyptian brown quartzite head of the God Amen prior to its' sale at Christie's auction house in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Queen Elizabeth II and keeper Maia Gordon look on as Olive the duck walks alongside them during a visit to Gorgie City Farm in Edinburgh, Britain. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS
Heads of mannequins are seen by the roadside near an apartment and office project in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A woman gets drenched by a huge waves outside her house along a seafront during high tide in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Hindu devotees dance as they take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
U.S. President Donald Trump gives his Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Radiohead singer Thom Yorke performs a solo project with producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri at Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A sheep shearer participates in the blade category of the World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Le Dorat, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches the match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Slovenia's Kaja Juvan at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated as European Commission President, poses with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A partly covered statue depicting President Donald Trump stands at the Washington Monument during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage attends a debate on the last European summit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Tourists watch as smoke rises from Stromboli volcano after an eruption started forest fires, in Stromboli, Italy. REUTERS/Alessio Villari
Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his second round match against Britain's Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A fisherman waits to catch fish as he sits atop a stilt in the sea in Koggala, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte
Trump's 'Salute to America'
With U.S. fighter jets flying overhead, President Donald Trump praised the military and reveled in a show of pomp and patriotism in a celebration of Independence Day that critics accused him of turning into a political event.
America celebrates the Fourth of July
America celebrates its 243rd year of independence with fireworks, parades, music and the pursuit of hot dogs.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border
Protesters rally against the detention of men, women and children in immigration facilities across the United States, where migrants reportedly languish in dire and dangerously overcrowded conditions without necessities such as soap, showers, diapers and hot meals.
Hot dog champions of Coney Island
Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo retain their titles at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Heat wave bakes Europe
Europe sweltered in record-breaking temperatures, as scientists said man-made climate change probably added 4C to the thermometer.
Journey of the migrant child
The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.
Women's World Cup: Netherlands 1 - Sweden 0
A long-range strike from Jackie Groenen sent the Netherlands into their first ever women's World Cup final as they edged Sweden 1-0 after extra time in their semi-final on Wednesday.