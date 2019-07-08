Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Gavalas, in Evia, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. and team mates celebrate defeating the Netherlands and winning the Women's World Cup with the trophy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
A house destroyed by a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake, triggered by a 6.4 the previous day, is seen at night near the epicenter in Trona, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
A participant takes part in the annual Christopher Street Day (CSD) Gay Pride parade, in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Catholics from Belarus and neighbouring countries carry candles during the annual Icon of the Mother of God procession, part of the Budslav Fest, which is listed as a UNESCO Cultural Heritage of Belarus, in the village of Budslav, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson holds ice cream in Barry Island, before a hustings event with leadership rival Jeremy Hunt in Cardiff, Britain. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Amanda Nunes (red gloves) lands a kick to the face of Holly Holm (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
A wild cow enters the bullring following the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. Picture taken with long time exposure. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Brazil players celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy after defeating Peru, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Tyla Thue of Bengough, Saskatchewan gets stepped on by the steer she was riding in the junior steer riding event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Atomium, during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester shouts to riot police after a march at Hong Kong's tourism district Mongkok, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Supporters of New Democracy conservative party watch the announcement of first exit polls at the party's headquarters in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates with Alex Morgan after scoring their first goal against the Netherlands during the Women's World Cup final. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Hindu pilgrims cross a snow-covered mountain to reach the Amarnath cave shrine where they worship an ice stalagmite that Hindus believe to be the symbol of Lord Shiva, at Waval in the Kashmir region. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station at Hong Kong's tourism district Tsim Sha Tsui, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Britain's Andy Murray and Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during their first round mixed doubles match against Chile's Alexa Guarachi and Germany's Andreas Mies at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Rot police officers try to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters during a demonstration in Mong Kok area in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a man during a protest rally held by Kazakh opposition supporters in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Paula Lopez, 24, and Diego Roldan, 24, kiss during the opening of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
A participant attends the annual Pride in London parade, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Hungary's Vivien Keszthelyi before the Motorsport race in Nuremberg, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
A view shows a fence door in a flood-hit courtyard in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
A fault line crack in Highway 178 is opened by a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake, triggered by a 6.4 the previous day, near the epicenter in Trona, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
