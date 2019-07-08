Editor's Choice Pictures
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Gavalas, in Evia, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. and team mates celebrate defeating the Netherlands and winning the Women's World Cup with the trophy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A house destroyed by a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake, triggered by a 6.4 the previous day, is seen at night near the epicenter in Trona, California. REUTERS/David McNew
A participant takes part in the annual Christopher Street Day (CSD) Gay Pride parade, in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Catholics from Belarus and neighbouring countries carry candles during the annual Icon of the Mother of God procession, part of the Budslav Fest, which is listed as a UNESCO Cultural Heritage of Belarus, in the village of Budslav, Belarus....more
Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson holds ice cream in Barry Island, before a hustings event with leadership rival Jeremy Hunt in Cardiff, Britain. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS
Amanda Nunes (red gloves) lands a kick to the face of Holly Holm (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
A wild cow enters the bullring following the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. Picture taken with long time exposure. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Brazil players celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy after defeating Peru, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Tyla Thue of Bengough, Saskatchewan gets stepped on by the steer she was riding in the junior steer riding event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Atomium, during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An anti-extradition bill protester shouts to riot police after a march at Hong Kong's tourism district Mongkok, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters of New Democracy conservative party watch the announcement of first exit polls at the party's headquarters in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates with Alex Morgan after scoring their first goal against the Netherlands during the Women's World Cup final. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Hindu pilgrims cross a snow-covered mountain to reach the Amarnath cave shrine where they worship an ice stalagmite that Hindus believe to be the symbol of Lord Shiva, at Waval in the Kashmir region. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station at Hong Kong's tourism district Tsim Sha Tsui, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Britain's Andy Murray and Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during their first round mixed doubles match against Chile's Alexa Guarachi and Germany's Andreas Mies at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rot police officers try to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters during a demonstration in Mong Kok area in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Law enforcement officers detain a man during a protest rally held by Kazakh opposition supporters in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Paula Lopez, 24, and Diego Roldan, 24, kiss during the opening of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A participant attends the annual Pride in London parade, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Hungary's Vivien Keszthelyi before the Motorsport race in Nuremberg, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A view shows a fence door in a flood-hit courtyard in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
A fault line crack in Highway 178 is opened by a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake, triggered by a 6.4 the previous day, near the epicenter in Trona, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Running of the bulls
Three people were gored and a further two people suffered head trauma during the first day of Spain s best-known bull-running festival in the northern town of Pamplona on Sunday, the Red Cross said.
Big earthquakes rattle Southern California
High desert communities in Southern California assessed damage and braced for potentially dangerous aftershocks from a major earthquake that shook buildings, ruptured gas lines and sparked fires near the remote epicenter of the second temblor in as many days.
Best of the Women's World Cup
Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.
U.S. beats Netherlands 2-0 to win Women's World Cup
The United States claimed a record-extending fourth Women's World Cup with a 2-0 win over European champions the Netherlands thanks to goals by Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.
Women's World Cup: England 1 - Sweden 2
Sweden benefited from poor defending and the video assistant referee to beat England 2-1 in the women's World Cup third place playoff match on Saturday.
Migrants rescued at sea
Migrants are rescued from a blue inflatable boat by the crew of rescue vessel Alan Kurdi about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to humanitarian group Sea-Eye.
Venezuela's divided independence day
Venezuela's bitterly divided political factions held competing commemorations of the country's independence day with President Nicolas Maduro calling for dialogue and opposition leader Juan Guaido decrying alleged human rights violations by Maduro's "dictatorship."
Where migrants are held in U.S. custody
Images of U.S. government facilities where migrant men, women and children are being detained.
Journey of the migrant child
The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.