Editor's Choice Pictures

United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 9, 2019 | 7:06am EDT

U.S. soccer players Julie Ertz (L), Megan Rapinoe (C) and Alex Morgan celebrate as they exit the plane with the Trophy for the FIFA Women's World Cup while the U.S team arrive at the Newark International Airport, in Newark, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
A wild cow leaps over revellers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Damage is seen in the front door of the Upper East Side home of Jeffrey Epstein, after the Southern District of New York announced charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to media over an extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits a field of American flags, each flag representing a child in the foster system in Cabell County, WV, most of them due to the opioid crisis, at Ritter Park in Huntington, West Virginia. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Cori Gauff of the U.S. reacts after losing her fourth round match against Romania's Simona Halep at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
A boy swims on a pond covered with algae in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Monika Deupala

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Swiss police officers detain environmental activists blocking the entrance to the headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
People take a mud bath in the Chokrak lake near the village of Kurortnoye on the Kerch peninsula, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to commemorate the 25th anniversary of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung's death in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
A newly born Barbary lion cub jumps inside its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
A man carrying a box leaves a Deutsche Bank office in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Revellers run next to the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
A girl plays with a toy found in a plastic recycling factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Rescue workers and excavators are seen next to a collapsed sports stadium in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
A man bathes at a concrete water pen in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
A bull hits a reveller as he falls down in the bull ring after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Demonstrators hold signs aloft protesting Jeffrey Epstein, as he awaits arraignment in the Southern District of New York on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Supporters of the opposition party attend an anti-government protest in front of Prime Minister Edi Rama's office in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
A power station is seen in the background as beachgoers are seen along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the evening at a beach in Ashkelon, Israel. Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Migrants are seen in a tractor trailer after being detected by police X-ray equipment in Concepcion del Oro, Zacatecas state, Mexico. Secretary of Public Security/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Riot police officers stand near the church where a religious service was carried out for demonstrators who died in a clash between pro-government supporters and the police during protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government last year, in Jinotepe, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth round match against France's Ugo Humbert at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso holds the trophy after winning the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby in Cleveland. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
