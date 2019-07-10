Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A boy swims on a pond covered with algae in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Monika Deupala

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A reveller is tossed by a wild cow in the bull ring after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A woman speaks on the phone next to damaged cars after heavy rainfall in Tafalla, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Laundry hangs out to dry in a residential apartment complex in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A group of Iranian Kurdish women who have joined Kurdish peshmerga fighters take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
The peloton in action during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Rescue workers wade through flood waters as they evacuate a woman with an inflatable swimming pool on a street following heavy rainfall in Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Weapons and drugs are displayed prior to their destruction in a nickel smelting plant near Kavadarci, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her quarter final match against Alison Riske of the U.S. at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
An assistant bullfighter watches a balloon during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
People take part in a 'Die In' protest to bring attention to cycling injuries and deaths while riding on roads, in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Cars lie on the riverbank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A view of the sunset as American League designated hitter J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox steps up to bat in the 2019 MLB All Star Game in Cleveland. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to media over an extradition bill in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
A Palestinian woman swims in the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Cast member Donald Glover poses for a photo with fans during the World Premiere of 'The Lion King' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A wild cow leaps over revellers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
'Free Zakzaky' reads on a damaged car outside the National Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Migrants from the German rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta vessel after arriving at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A grounded Icelandair Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is seen parked in a Boeing employee parking lot in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Jake Hines feeds his baby while wearing a cap that says 'Make Commies Afraid of Rotary Aircraft Again,' a reference to the 'death flights' of Argentina's 'Dirty War' of the 1970s, while attending a gun rights rally held by members of the Virginia Citizens Defense League outside of the Virginia State Capitol Building in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
U.S. soccer players Julie Ertz (L), Megan Rapinoe (C) and Alex Morgan celebrate as they exit the plane with the Women's World Cup trophy as the U.S team arrives at Newark International Airport, in New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
A reveller touches a bull during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
