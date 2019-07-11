Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A reveller touches a bull during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. women's soccer team with the trophy during their Women's World Cup victory parade in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
A woman stands photographing the scene in a flooded street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ryan Pasternak/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Employees take pictures of a Volkswagen Beetle car during a ceremony marking the end of production of VW Beetle cars, at company's assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Yazmin Juarez, mother of 19-month-old Mariee, who died after detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wipes away a tear as she testifies during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services hearing titled, "Kids in Cages: Inhumane Treatment at the Border" in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Men stand on a damaged terrace following heavy storms at the village of Nea Plagia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, July 11, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump is watched by young kidney patient Hudson held by his father Andrew Nash, before signing an executive order on advancing kidney health in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
A fan displays a sign during the parade U.S. team's Women's World Cup victory parade in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Members of Congress and supporters of the pension reform bill, celebrate the vote during a session to vote on the pension reform bill at the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Afghan boys play on the outskirts of Jalalabad city, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Decorations cover the walls in the rooms of immigrants at the U.S. government's newest holding center for migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas. Long trailers once used to house oil workers in two-bedroom suites have been turned into 12-person dorms, with two pairs of bunk beds in each bedroom and the living room. Eric Gay/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Japan's Princess Mako visits the Peruvian-Japanese Cultural Centre in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta makes a statement on his involvement in a non-prosecution agreement with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who has now been charged with sex trafficking in underage girls, during a news conference at the Labor Department in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Nuns sit at the sea front in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, July 11, 2019
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, holds a beer at Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, releases a rocket from underneath the wing of a modified Boeing 747 jetliner during a high-altitude drop test of the launch system for satellites near Mojave, California. REUTERS/ Virgin Orbit

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Rescue workers wade through flood waters as they evacuate a woman with an inflatable swimming pool on a street following heavy rainfall in Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Babies lie in an incubator at the child care unit at the Lady Reading Hospital, ahead of the World Population Day in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Civilians walk past graffiti reading in Arabic "Freedom, Peace, Justice and Civilian" in the Burri district of Khartoum, Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (C) attends a ceremony putting the New Safe Confinement over the fourth damaged block of Chernobyl nuclear power plant into service in Chernobyl, Ukraine. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Fans inside the stadium before the Africa cup of Nations quarter final between Nigeria and South Africa in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Serena Williams of the U.S. and Britain's Andy Murray during their third round doubles match against Nicole Melichar of the U.S. and Brazil's Bruno Soares at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Megan Rapinoe with the trophy during the U.S. women team's Women's World Cup victory parade in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
