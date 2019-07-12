Editor's Choice Pictures
U.S. President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr depart after announcing the Trump administration's effort to gain citizenship data during the 2020 census at an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Balazs Kerulo, chief engineer of LIFT aircraft, demonstrates a 'Hexa' personal drone craft during an event in Lago Vista, Texas. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for a hearing to change his attorneys at New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A villager sits on a stool inside a tyre as he rows himself on a flooded field along a river following heavy rainfall in Longtou village, Hengyang, Hunan province, China. Yang Huafeng/CNS via REUTERS
The French Navy vessel called Suffren, first of the nuclear Barracuda class attack submarines, leaves the workshops of its construction at the Naval Group site in Cherbourg, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People gather at the site of a car bomb blast in front of a church in Qamishli, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Two women stand among damaged lounge chairs and debris following heavy storms at the beach of the village of Nea Plagia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People play on the Do Son beach in Hai Phong city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A Border Patrol vehicle is pictured guarding the current border fence in Sunland Park, U.S., in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Cats are seen in the village of Krompach near the town of Cvikov, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Dassault Rafale jet fighters of the French Air Force, fly over statues of the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during a rehearsal of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Pro-democracy activists lay sunflowers at a memorial site for anti-extradition bill protester Marco Leung, who died after falling from a scaffolding at the Pacific Place complex while protesting, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People engage in scuffles outside Grand Hyatt hotel, where Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen is supposed to stay during her visit to the U.S., in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The peloton in action during Stage 6 of the Trour de France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A fan awaits the riders near the finish line during Stage 6 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman stands photographing the scene in a flooded street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ryan Pasternak/via REUTERS
Yazmin Juarez, mother of 19-month-old Mariee, who died after detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wipes away a tear as she testifies during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services hearing titled, 'Kids...more
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrives for a meeting on the digital economy, innovation and technological development in Moscow. Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS
Girls row a makeshift raft past submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Karbi Anglong district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Police try to detain activists of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against the recent mob lynching, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas in action during women's triple jump at the Diamond League in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, attends a hustings event in Maidstone, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A reveller is helped by medical staff during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
