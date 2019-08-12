Editor's Choice Pictures
Afghan girls cover their faces as they ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of the Eid al-Adha, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An exterior view of the Metropolitan Correctional Center jail where financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Lava is seen glowing inside the crater of the Nyiragongo volcano inside the Virunga National Park near the eastern Congolese city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Cong. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren autographs a copy of The Mueller Report with "I Read This Report" at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Simone Biles performs her floor routine during the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Sprint Center in Kansas City. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a demonstration in Hennessy Road in Wan Chai neighborhood in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
North Korea test fires a new weapon, in this undated photo released on August 11. KCNA via REUTERS
Kashmiri women shout slogans during a protest after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Greta Thunberg, Swedish "Fridays for Future" climate activist, stands next to climbing equipment that hangs from an illegal tree house in the Hambach Forest that is supposed to be chopped away for the nearby open-cast brown coal mine of German...more
An Army soldier carries an infant as they evacuate flood-affected people to a safer place in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers fire tear gas as anti-extradition bill protesters demonstrate in Sham Shui Po neighborhood in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Nola Matthews performs during the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Sprint Center in Kansas City. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Women take part in a swamp soccer game near the village of Dombrovka, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Aushree Fandnavis
A meteor streaks across the sky near the Monument to the Revolution at Kozara during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower in Prijedor, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, running mate of presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez, casts her vote at a polling station, in Rio Gallegos, Argentina. REUTERS/Stringer
A law enforcement officer detains a man after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
2020 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang reacts during the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, after hearing Stephanie Pizzoferrato of Las Vegas talk about her 4-year-old daughter Dayla being killed by a...more
Relatives mourn their dead kin outside the Morogoro referral hospital, after a fuel tanker exploded killing a crowd of people collecting liquid from puddles in jerry cans in Morogoro, eastern Tanzania. REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman
A Portland Timbers fan celebrates after a Timbers goal during the second half against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park in Portland. The Timbers beat the Whitecaps 3-1. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
A child participates in a protest rally titled "Guard Our Children's Future" with her parents at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Sheep are seen at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
