Editor's Choice Pictures

Kashmiri men wait before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Ingenio, in Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A body believed to be 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing is brought out of a helicopter in Seremban, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters use trolleys to stop passengers from entering the security gates during a mass demonstration at the Hong Kong international airport. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A French soldier of the 2nd Foreign Engineer Regiment searches a man during an area control operation in the Gourma region during Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris attends a health care roundtable at the Loft at the First United Methodist Church in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
People take part in a protest to stop the flow of illegal guns in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters wave flags with Chinese calligraphy that reads 'Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times', at a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport,. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Men and children gather as a camel is being slaughtered in celebration of Eid al-Adha, in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
A combination picture shows anti-extradition bill protesters wearing an eyepatch, in reference to a demonstrator that was injured at previous day's clashes with police during a protest inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
People walk on the rocks at the lighthouse at dusk in Peggy's Cove, Nova Scotia, Canada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
The Losentze river is pictured after a flash flood in Chamoson, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
A Muslim girl offers an Eid al-Adha prayer at a mosque in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
A meteor streaks across the sky near the Monument to the Revolution at Kozara during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower in Prijedor, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An activist splashes red paint over the embassy's facade during Extinction Rebellion climate change protest in front of Brazilian Embassy in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester covers her eye with a gauze during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Philip Manshaus, who is suspected of an armed attack at Al-Noor Islamic Centre Mosque and killing his stepsister, appears in court in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Cornelius Poppe via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An aerial view of Kaaba at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
People pass the East Side Gallery close to river Spree during sunset in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Yenne, 27, plays on Coney Island Beach in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Italian Interior Minister and leader of the League party Matteo Salvini speaks to the media at the end of a meeting with Lega Nord's deputies, as the Italian Senate is due to set a date to hold a no-confidence vote in the government in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-Japan protest in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
People leave the beach as a storm approaches in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
A woman is taken by ambulance, as police officers investigate a scene following reports of a stabbing in Sydney, Australia. Dean Lewis/AAP/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Protesters share a moment at Mei Foo underground MTR station, after protesters moved into the station following tear gas fired by riot police, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
