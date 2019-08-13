Editor's Choice Pictures
Kashmiri men wait before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Ingenio, in Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A body believed to be 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing is brought out of a helicopter in Seremban, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Anti-extradition bill protesters use trolleys to stop passengers from entering the security gates during a mass demonstration at the Hong Kong international airport. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A French soldier of the 2nd Foreign Engineer Regiment searches a man during an area control operation in the Gourma region during Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris attends a health care roundtable at the Loft at the First United Methodist Church in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People take part in a protest to stop the flow of illegal guns in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Anti-extradition bill protesters wave flags with Chinese calligraphy that reads 'Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times', at a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport,. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Men and children gather as a camel is being slaughtered in celebration of Eid al-Adha, in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A combination picture shows anti-extradition bill protesters wearing an eyepatch, in reference to a demonstrator that was injured at previous day's clashes with police during a protest inside the airport terminal in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People walk on the rocks at the lighthouse at dusk in Peggy's Cove, Nova Scotia, Canada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Losentze river is pictured after a flash flood in Chamoson, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Muslim girl offers an Eid al-Adha prayer at a mosque in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A meteor streaks across the sky near the Monument to the Revolution at Kozara during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower in Prijedor, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An activist splashes red paint over the embassy's facade during Extinction Rebellion climate change protest in front of Brazilian Embassy in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An anti-extradition bill protester covers her eye with a gauze during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Philip Manshaus, who is suspected of an armed attack at Al-Noor Islamic Centre Mosque and killing his stepsister, appears in court in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Cornelius Poppe via REUTERS
An aerial view of Kaaba at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People pass the East Side Gallery close to river Spree during sunset in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Yenne, 27, plays on Coney Island Beach in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Italian Interior Minister and leader of the League party Matteo Salvini speaks to the media at the end of a meeting with Lega Nord's deputies, as the Italian Senate is due to set a date to hold a no-confidence vote in the government in Rome, Italy....more
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-Japan protest in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People leave the beach as a storm approaches in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman is taken by ambulance, as police officers investigate a scene following reports of a stabbing in Sydney, Australia. Dean Lewis/AAP/via REUTERS
Protesters share a moment at Mei Foo underground MTR station, after protesters moved into the station following tear gas fired by riot police, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell
Flights leaving Hong Kong were disrupted for a second day, as check-in operations were suspended when thousands of black-clad protesters jammed the terminal, chanting, singing and waving banners.
Haiti's Diner En Blanc
Diners dress all in white during a Diner En Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti.
Thousands defy crackdown in Moscow's biggest protest for years
Tens of thousands of Russians staged what a monitoring group called the country's biggest political protest for eight years, defying a crackdown to demand free elections to Moscow's city legislature.
Celebrating Eid al-Adha
Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, marking the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, by slaughtering animals and sharing the meat with friends, family and the poor.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Monsoon rains flood parts of India
Floods brought by heavy rains and overflowing rivers across large swathes of western and southern India have forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands from their homes.
Medic shot in eye during Hong Kong protests
A young female medic was hospitalized after being hit in the right eye with a pellet round during demonstrations in Tsim Sha Tsui.
Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair
Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the first nominating contest in February 2020.
Hong Kongers take to streets in weekend of anti-government protests
Demonstrators threw up barricades across the city on the weekend, as police fired tear gas into crowded underground train stations as well as rubber bullets and pepper pellets at close range.