Wed Aug 14, 2019

Editor's Choice Pictures

A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye, at the Hong Kong international airport. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Tightrope walker Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga walks on a rope above the Prague Castle during a rehearsal for an official opening of an international circus and theaterfestival in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A worker rests his head on the fence around the media area as President Donald Trump speaks for more than an hour at the Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex in Monaco, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A boy competes in mutton busting at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A French soldier of the 2nd Foreign Engineer Regiment searches a man during an area control operation in the Gourma region during Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg reacts to the heat as he grills at the Iowa Pork Producers tent at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Makrimalli on the island of Evia, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Celtic fans looks dejected during their Champions League soccer match against CFR Cluj in Glasgow. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Riot police disperse anti-extradition bill protesters during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye, at the Hong Kong international airport. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A woman walks with a Kashmir's flag to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, during a ceremony to celebrate Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day at the Mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Jameela, mother of Irfan Ahmad Burra, who according to relatives was arrested during a clampdown after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, is consoled by a relative as she remembers her son, inside her house in Pulwama, south of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A satellite image appears to show Chinese military vehicles at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China. Picture taken August 12. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Children play with toy guns next to Indian security force personnel during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Female demonstrators kick the glass door of the entrance to Mexico City's Attorney General's office during a protest to demand justice after local media reported that a teen girl was allegedly raped by four police officers, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
President Trump talks to reporters as he boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A body believed to be 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing is brought out of a helicopter in Seremban, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Ingenio, in Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Senators vote in the upper house as they meet to set a date for a motion of no confidence in the government in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A dog peaks through the netting behind home plate during the Colorado Rockies bark in the park show before their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Denver's Coors Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah plays with a child during training ahead of their UEFA Super Cup match, in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-Japan protest in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Makrimalli on the island of Evia, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
An aerial view of Kaaba at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
