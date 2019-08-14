Editor's Choice Pictures
A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye, at the Hong Kong international airport. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Tightrope walker Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga walks on a rope above the Prague Castle during a rehearsal for an official opening of an international circus and theaterfestival in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A worker rests his head on the fence around the media area as President Donald Trump speaks for more than an hour at the Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex in Monaco, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A boy competes in mutton busting at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A French soldier of the 2nd Foreign Engineer Regiment searches a man during an area control operation in the Gourma region during Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg reacts to the heat as he grills at the Iowa Pork Producers tent at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Makrimalli on the island of Evia, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Celtic fans looks dejected during their Champions League soccer match against CFR Cluj in Glasgow. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Riot police disperse anti-extradition bill protesters during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye, at the Hong Kong international airport. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman walks with a Kashmir's flag to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, during a ceremony to celebrate Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day at the Mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Jameela, mother of Irfan Ahmad Burra, who according to relatives was arrested during a clampdown after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, is consoled by a relative as she remembers her son, inside her...more
A satellite image appears to show Chinese military vehicles at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China. Picture taken August 12. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies
Children play with toy guns next to Indian security force personnel during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Female demonstrators kick the glass door of the entrance to Mexico City's Attorney General's office during a protest to demand justice after local media reported that a teen girl was allegedly raped by four police officers, in Mexico City....more
President Trump talks to reporters as he boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A body believed to be 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing is brought out of a helicopter in Seremban, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Ingenio, in Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Senators vote in the upper house as they meet to set a date for a motion of no confidence in the government in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A dog peaks through the netting behind home plate during the Colorado Rockies bark in the park show before their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Denver's Coors Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah plays with a child during training ahead of their UEFA Super Cup match, in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-Japan protest in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Makrimalli on the island of Evia, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
An aerial view of Kaaba at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Artifacts of slavery
On the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to North America slave trade.
Protesters clash with police at Hong Kong airport
Police and protesters clashed at Hong Kong's international airport on Tuesday evening after flights were disrupted for a second day and the political crisis in the former British colony deepened.
Wildfires rage across Greece
A wildfire fanned by strong winds razed tracts of pine forest on the Greek island of Evia after fires burned in at least four other regions, and the fire brigade said it had been called to put out 182 fires in the last three days.
Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair
Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the first nominating contest in February 2020.
Nations flex military might at International Army Games
Armed forces from dozens of countries show off their combat skills at Russia's International Army Games.
Corn dogs and cattle at the Iowa State Fair
Cattle, corn dogs and beauty queens abound at the Iowa State Fair, a key stop for rival Democratic presidential contenders in the nominating contest.
Journey to Mecca
Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.
Haiti's Diner En Blanc
Diners dress all in white during a Diner En Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti.
Thousands defy crackdown in Moscow's biggest protest for years
Tens of thousands of Russians staged what a monitoring group called the country's biggest political protest for eight years, defying a crackdown to demand free elections to Moscow's city legislature.