Editor's Choice Pictures

Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Paramedics roll a stretcher near the scene of a shooting incident in which several police were injured in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
A firefighter removes a goat from a farm as a wildfire burns in the village of Makrimalli on the island of Evia, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A ski lift at the Kalavrita ski centre on Mount Helmos is silhouetted as the moon rises near the town of Kalavrita, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman sits in a wheelchair as Palestinians and Israelis visit the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha at a beach in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A tightrope walker performs on a rope above the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Norway's first battery-powered aircraft piloted by Avinor Chief Executive Dag Falk-Petersen is seen partly submerged in a lake after crash-landing, in Nornestjonn, Arendal, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Hakon Mosvold Larsen
Fireworks explode in front of the full moon during celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Men wearing Japanese imperial military uniform visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on the 74th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People take part in a memorial for the victims of a shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A woman walks with a Kashmir's flag to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, during a ceremony to celebrate Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day at the Mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A visitor watches a floral decoration in the Gothic wing of Brussels' city hall during 'Flowertime' event, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A small memorial remembering local coal miners who died on the job or of mining related illnesses occupies a small plot near the mines, in Cumberland, Kentucky. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
An indigenous man takes part in a march to demand respect for their rights and protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and the policies of the federal government against indigenous people, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Andre Coelho
A satellite image appears to show Chinese military vehicles at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China. Picture taken August 12. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies
A man rests near a sculpture of Saint Volodymyr, part of the bas-relief of an embankment of the Dnipro River, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A couple are reflected in a glass wall as they walk beside CaixaForum cultural center in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A detail from a work which is part of fairytale sand sculptures is seen during preparations for the opening of the International Sand Sculpture Festival in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People look at the stars and planets over the Wadi Rum sky, south of Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A man with pellet injuries is treated inside a house in a neighborhood where there have been regular clashes with Indian security forces following restrictions after the government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar....more
Sri Lankan dancers perform at a Gammaduwa performance, a traditional low country healing ritualistic performance, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A worker of the Red Cross sprays water on a veteran during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings in Provence in World War Two which helped liberate southern France, in Boulouris, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool
Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency plays a DJ live set from the International Space Station for the World Club Dome Cruise Edition party in Ibiza. Courtesy ESA/Big City Beats
