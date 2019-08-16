Editor's Choice Pictures

Sunarni laughs as her husband Salam jokes with his friend near a pile of rubbish at Bangun village in Mojokerto, East Java province, Indonesia. Salam said recycled rubbish paid for his children's schooling, and also bought a house for his family and...more

Sunarni laughs as her husband Salam jokes with his friend near a pile of rubbish at Bangun village in Mojokerto, East Java province, Indonesia. Salam said recycled rubbish paid for his children's schooling, and also bought a house for his family and livestock. "I have nine goats now," said Salam, who works as a waste broker between villagers and a nearby paper factory and says his job is easier than farming. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Close