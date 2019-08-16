Editor's Choice Pictures
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Antonio Basco, whose wife Margie Reckard was murdered during a shooting at a Walmart store, is comforted by a woman next to a white wooden cross bearing the name of his late wife, at a memorial for the victims of the shooting in El Paso, Texas....more
President Donald Trump pats his bicep and pumps his fist at the end of his rally with supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A reveller takes part in an LGBT pride parade to mark Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The wreckage of a plane crash involving NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family, who survived the incident, is seen in Elizabethton, Tennessee. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
An Indian security force personnel keeps guard alongside a road during restrictions after the government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Military vehicles are parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Fireworks explode in front of the full moon during celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Mounted Italian Carabinieri police charge around the track with swords drawn prior to a training session of the historical Palio of Siena horse race in Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 sits anchored awaiting a court ruling on whether it can be freed after it was seized in July by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory, in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain....more
Men wearing Japanese imperial military uniform visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on the 74th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People take part in a memorial for the victims of a shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Sunarni laughs as her husband Salam jokes with his friend near a pile of rubbish at Bangun village in Mojokerto, East Java province, Indonesia. Salam said recycled rubbish paid for his children's schooling, and also bought a house for his family and...more
Workers are seen at a hot rolling production line at the Chongqing Iron and Steel plant in Changshou, Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A youth rides his bicycle at Times Square, in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib addresses her constituents during a town hall-style meeting in Inkster, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Chinese soldiers practice detaining a person on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen across the bay from Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of 'Light of the World' congregation pray for their leader Joaquin Garcia, who was arrested in California and charged with crimes, in Guadalajara, Mexico. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
Nu Nu Aye, 22, speaks to a reporter at a shelter for abused women in Dawei, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he leaves after addressing the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French urban climber Alain Robert climbs the Cheung Kong Center building in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Children fly kites from rooftops as they celebrate Independence Day in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Mary Zavilla checks her and her husband's 1964 Volkswagen Beetle as attendees arrive at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the original site of the Woodstock Festival, on its 50th anniversary in Bethel, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A church is seen atop a mountain during sunset near the town of Kalavrita, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
