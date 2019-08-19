Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 19, 2019 | 7:05am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 24
Workers of a wedding hall inspect after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Workers of a wedding hall inspect after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Workers of a wedding hall inspect after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
2 / 24
Members of the Proud Boys and their supporters march during a rally in Portland, Oregon, August 17. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of the Proud Boys and their supporters march during a rally in Portland, Oregon, August 17. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Members of the Proud Boys and their supporters march during a rally in Portland, Oregon, August 17. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
3 / 24
Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife Margie Reckard, murdered during a shooting at a Walmart store, during her wake in El Paso, Texas, August 17. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife Margie Reckard, murdered during a shooting at a Walmart store, during her wake in El Paso, Texas, August 17. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife Margie Reckard, murdered during a shooting at a Walmart store, during her wake in El Paso, Texas, August 17. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
4 / 24
Spectators react from tear gas after three people died in riots before a soccer match when the fans attacked a bus carrying one of the teams, at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 17. REUTERS/Stringer

Spectators react from tear gas after three people died in riots before a soccer match when the fans attacked a bus carrying one of the teams, at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 17. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Spectators react from tear gas after three people died in riots before a soccer match when the fans attacked a bus carrying one of the teams, at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 17. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 24
Slum dwellers are seen gather near their shelters after fire burnt them out in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 17. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Slum dwellers are seen gather near their shelters after fire burnt them out in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 17. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Slum dwellers are seen gather near their shelters after fire burnt them out in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 17. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
6 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump casts a shadow on the tarmac as he talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey U.S. August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

U.S. President Donald Trump casts a shadow on the tarmac as he talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey U.S. August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump casts a shadow on the tarmac as he talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey U.S. August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
7 / 24
Dancers perform Thengul dance during Indonesia's 74th Independence Day celebration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/ via REUTERS

Dancers perform Thengul dance during Indonesia's 74th Independence Day celebration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Dancers perform Thengul dance during Indonesia's 74th Independence Day celebration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/ via REUTERS
Close
8 / 24
Republican U.S. Representative Steve King holds a Town Hall at the Grundy Center Community Center in Grundy Center, Iowa, August 17. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Republican U.S. Representative Steve King holds a Town Hall at the Grundy Center Community Center in Grundy Center, Iowa, August 17. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Republican U.S. Representative Steve King holds a Town Hall at the Grundy Center Community Center in Grundy Center, Iowa, August 17. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
9 / 24
Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, sails after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 19. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, sails after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 19. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, sails after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 19. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
10 / 24
Mohammed Adam Oga, an Ethiopian migrant and the lone survivor of an eleven-day journey across the Mediterranean, speaks to Reuters from his hospital bed at Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta August 17. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Mohammed Adam Oga, an Ethiopian migrant and the lone survivor of an eleven-day journey across the Mediterranean, speaks to Reuters from his hospital bed at Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta August 17. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Mohammed Adam Oga, an Ethiopian migrant and the lone survivor of an eleven-day journey across the Mediterranean, speaks to Reuters from his hospital bed at Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta August 17. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
11 / 24
Muftia, the grandmother of U.S. congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, is seen with her granddaughter outside her house in the village of Beit Ur Al-Fauqa in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 16. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Muftia, the grandmother of U.S. congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, is seen with her granddaughter outside her house in the village of Beit Ur Al-Fauqa in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 16. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Muftia, the grandmother of U.S. congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, is seen with her granddaughter outside her house in the village of Beit Ur Al-Fauqa in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 16. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
12 / 24
Carlos Santana performs at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, at the original site of the Woodstock Festival on the 50th anniversary, in Bethel, New York, August 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Carlos Santana performs at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, at the original site of the Woodstock Festival on the 50th anniversary, in Bethel, New York, August 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Carlos Santana performs at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, at the original site of the Woodstock Festival on the 50th anniversary, in Bethel, New York, August 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
13 / 24
Participants climb greased poles to reach the prizes during a Panjat Pinang competition to celebrate Indonesia's 74th Independence Day at Ancol Beach in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17. Antara Foto/Zarqoni Maksum/ via REUTERS

Participants climb greased poles to reach the prizes during a Panjat Pinang competition to celebrate Indonesia's 74th Independence Day at Ancol Beach in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17. Antara Foto/Zarqoni Maksum/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Participants climb greased poles to reach the prizes during a Panjat Pinang competition to celebrate Indonesia's 74th Independence Day at Ancol Beach in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17. Antara Foto/Zarqoni Maksum/ via REUTERS
Close
14 / 24
A member of the "Selva" (Forest) parish is seen with horse Remorex after winning the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

A member of the "Selva" (Forest) parish is seen with horse Remorex after winning the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
A member of the "Selva" (Forest) parish is seen with horse Remorex after winning the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Close
15 / 24
A guest smokes a joint at Hector's Inn, during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Festival, in Bethel, New York, August 18. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A guest smokes a joint at Hector's Inn, during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Festival, in Bethel, New York, August 18. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
A guest smokes a joint at Hector's Inn, during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Festival, in Bethel, New York, August 18. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
16 / 24
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 17. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 17. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 17. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
17 / 24
Women vandalize a vehicle during a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" to demand safety in the city and justice for two teenage girls that local media reported were apparently raped by policemen, in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Women vandalize a vehicle during a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" to demand safety in the city and justice for two teenage girls that local media reported were apparently raped by policemen, in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16....more

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Women vandalize a vehicle during a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" to demand safety in the city and justice for two teenage girls that local media reported were apparently raped by policemen, in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
Close
18 / 24
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is flipped by New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon as he scores on a two point conversion during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, August 17. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is flipped by New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon as he scores on a two point conversion during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, August 17. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is flipped by New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon as he scores on a two point conversion during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, August 17. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 24
Spanish migrant rescue ship Open Arms lies anchored close to the Italian shore, as people relax on the beach in Lampedusa, Italy August 17. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Spanish migrant rescue ship Open Arms lies anchored close to the Italian shore, as people relax on the beach in Lampedusa, Italy August 17. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Spanish migrant rescue ship Open Arms lies anchored close to the Italian shore, as people relax on the beach in Lampedusa, Italy August 17. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
20 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test firing of a new weapon, in this undated photo released on August 16, 2019 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test firing of a new weapon, in this undated photo released on August 16, 2019 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test firing of a new weapon, in this undated photo released on August 16, 2019 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
Close
21 / 24
Passersby cast shadows on the star of late actor Peter Fonda on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, August 16. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Passersby cast shadows on the star of late actor Peter Fonda on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, August 16. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
Passersby cast shadows on the star of late actor Peter Fonda on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, August 16. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 24
A competitor swipes lard off the "gostra", a pole covered in lard, as he slips off the pole during the week-long celebrations of the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, Malta August 18. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A competitor swipes lard off the "gostra", a pole covered in lard, as he slips off the pole during the week-long celebrations of the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, Malta August 18. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
A competitor swipes lard off the "gostra", a pole covered in lard, as he slips off the pole during the week-long celebrations of the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, Malta August 18. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
23 / 24
The Spencer Glacier collapses, forming a big wave moments before it crashes into a kayaker, in Alaska, August 10. @steeringsouth/via REUTERS

The Spencer Glacier collapses, forming a big wave moments before it crashes into a kayaker, in Alaska, August 10. @steeringsouth/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
The Spencer Glacier collapses, forming a big wave moments before it crashes into a kayaker, in Alaska, August 10. @steeringsouth/via REUTERS
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 16 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 16 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 15 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 14 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island

Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island

Images of Little St. James Island, Jeffrey Epstein's 70-acre private island in the Caribbean.

Mourning after the El Paso shooting

Mourning after the El Paso shooting

Residents of El Paso, Texas gather to remember the 22 people who were killed by a gunman at a local Walmart on August 3.

Islamic State blast at Afghan wedding

Islamic State blast at Afghan wedding

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for a suicide blast at a wedding reception in Afghanistan that killed 63 people.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Baghdad bikers dance as parties return to battle-weary city

Baghdad bikers dance as parties return to battle-weary city

Young Iraqis show off their rides and dance to the beat at the Riot Gear Summer Rush event, a car show and concert held at a sports stadium in the heart of Baghdad.

Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary

Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary

Ringo Starr, Carlos Santana, Arlo Guthrie and other acts perform at the original site of the Woodstock Festival, on the 50th anniversary of the iconic counterculture event.

Right-wing and anti-fascist groups rally in Portland

Right-wing and anti-fascist groups rally in Portland

Police in Portland, Oregon arrested at least 13 people as a right-wing group marched to a downtown waterfront park and anti-fascist counterprotesters scuffled with officers who tried to keep the two sides apart.

Hong Kong protesters throng streets peacefully in heavy rain

Hong Kong protesters throng streets peacefully in heavy rain

Hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters rallied peacefully in Hong Kong on Sunday, filling major thoroughfares in sometimes torrential rain in the eleventh week of what have been often violent demonstrations in the Asian financial hub.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast