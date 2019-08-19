Editor's Choice Pictures
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Workers of a wedding hall inspect after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Members of the Proud Boys and their supporters march during a rally in Portland, Oregon, August 17. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife Margie Reckard, murdered during a shooting at a Walmart store, during her wake in El Paso, Texas, August 17. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Spectators react from tear gas after three people died in riots before a soccer match when the fans attacked a bus carrying one of the teams, at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 17. REUTERS/Stringer
Slum dwellers are seen gather near their shelters after fire burnt them out in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 17. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
U.S. President Donald Trump casts a shadow on the tarmac as he talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey U.S. August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX...more
Dancers perform Thengul dance during Indonesia's 74th Independence Day celebration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/ via REUTERS
Republican U.S. Representative Steve King holds a Town Hall at the Grundy Center Community Center in Grundy Center, Iowa, August 17. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, sails after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 19. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Mohammed Adam Oga, an Ethiopian migrant and the lone survivor of an eleven-day journey across the Mediterranean, speaks to Reuters from his hospital bed at Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta August 17. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Muftia, the grandmother of U.S. congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, is seen with her granddaughter outside her house in the village of Beit Ur Al-Fauqa in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 16. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Carlos Santana performs at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, at the original site of the Woodstock Festival on the 50th anniversary, in Bethel, New York, August 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Participants climb greased poles to reach the prizes during a Panjat Pinang competition to celebrate Indonesia's 74th Independence Day at Ancol Beach in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17. Antara Foto/Zarqoni Maksum/ via REUTERS
A member of the "Selva" (Forest) parish is seen with horse Remorex after winning the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
A guest smokes a joint at Hector's Inn, during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Festival, in Bethel, New York, August 18. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 17. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Women vandalize a vehicle during a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" to demand safety in the city and justice for two teenage girls that local media reported were apparently raped by policemen, in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16....more
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is flipped by New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon as he scores on a two point conversion during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, August 17. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA...more
Spanish migrant rescue ship Open Arms lies anchored close to the Italian shore, as people relax on the beach in Lampedusa, Italy August 17. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test firing of a new weapon, in this undated photo released on August 16, 2019 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
Passersby cast shadows on the star of late actor Peter Fonda on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, August 16. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A competitor swipes lard off the "gostra", a pole covered in lard, as he slips off the pole during the week-long celebrations of the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, Malta August 18. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The Spencer Glacier collapses, forming a big wave moments before it crashes into a kayaker, in Alaska, August 10. @steeringsouth/via REUTERS
