Editor's Choice Pictures

Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Evelyn Hernandez, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a suspected abortion, embraces her lawyer Bertha Deleon after being absolved at a hearing in Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, at his summer retreat of the Bregancon fortress on the Mediterranean coast, near the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France. Gerard Julien/Pool via REUTERS
A man caries a wounded person to the hospital after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warms up before a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. REUTERS/Al Drago
Migrants jump off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms, close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Followers of the Universal White Brotherhood, an esoteric society that combines Christianity and Indian mysticism set up by Bulgarian Peter Deunov in the 1920s, perform a dance-like ritual called 'paneurhythmy' in Rila Mountain, Bulgaria....more
U.S. President Donald Trump casts a shadow on the tarmac as he talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Drops of dew sit on a spider web in the early morning mist in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A crew member takes pictures with a mobile phone on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain....more
U.S. Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar react as they discuss travel restrictions to Palestine and Israel during a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol Building in St Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Caroline Yang
A man pushes a cart up a street in the Sheung Wan neighborhood in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A migrant who was on Spanish migrant rescue ship Open Arms, waits to embark a ferry to the mainland, in Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway gets a microphone affixed to her dress before giving an interview to Fox News at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An attendee poses for a photograph during DragWorld UK 2019 convention at the Olympia in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
New York Police Department Commissioner James P. O'Neill speaks during a news conference at Police Headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Sudan's former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir sits guarded inside a cage at the courthouse where he is facing corruption charges, in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir gestures as German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a news conference in Reykjavik, Iceland. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Boys jump into the water on the island of Arwad, Syria. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar
Damage from the McKinley Fire burning along the Parks Highway in Alaska. Maureen Clark/Alaska Divison of Forestry
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi group is seen with a headband as she celebrates Eid al-Ghadir which marks a day Shi'ites believe Prophet Muhammad nominated his cousin, Imam Ali, to be his successor, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Anti-extradition bill protesters peep through road barriers in front of the government complex during the march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for a suicide blast at a wedding reception in Afghanistan that killed 63 people.