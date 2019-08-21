Editor's Choice Pictures
The Air Force Thunderbirds sit on the tarmac as explosions go off during the 2019 Sioux Falls Airshow in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Courtesy U.S. Air National Guard/Duane Duimstra
President Trump answers questions while sitting in front of paintings of former U.S. presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson during his meeting with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte leaves after addressing the upper house of parliament over the ongoing government crisis, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders dives for the ball during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. ...more
Downtown Los Angeles is seen behind an electricity pylon through the morning marine layer in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A squirrel runs across the field in the fifth inning during the game between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox at Target Field in Minneapolis. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
A man who hijacked a bus points a gun to a hostage's head on the Rio-Niteroi Bridge in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Agencia O Dia/Ricardo Cassiano
A white-lipped pit viper snake is seen at a fire station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The skyline of the central business district is seen in the morning in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
Protester call people to join further rallies against the government and play video of police brutality at Kowloon Tong subway station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Spanish rescue ship Open Arms with migrants on board arrives in Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a meeting of the UN Security Council at UN headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A general view of Busch Stadium as the sun sets during the fourth inning of the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers in St. Louis. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
A French soldier of the 'Belleface' Desert Tactical Group uses a sniffer dog to check for explosives during an area control operation in the Gourma region during the Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
U.S. professor Joyce Hopescott, from Boston, stands at the 'Door of No Return' as she visits the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house, a gathering point where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar,...more
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader celebrates after scoring on a three run double by right fielder Dexter Fowler as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal looks on during the sixth inning in St. Louis. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
A girl reacts next to Pope Francis as he leads the weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Federal police officers are seen at the Rio-Niteroi Bridge, where armed police surrounded a hijacked passenger bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown attend the premiere for the film 'Angel Has Fallen' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Damage from the McKinley Fire burning along the Parks Highway in Alaska. Maureen Clark/Alaska Divison of Forestry
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is tagged out at third during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
People observe the Nil Barahi mask dance festival, an annual event during which dancers perform while posing as various deities that people worship to seek blessings, in Bode, Nepal. RUETERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Migrants jump off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms, close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
