Editor's Choice Pictures

Vitor Mazara, 29, walks on a highline attached to 14-story unfinished buildings in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Protesters face riot police inside the Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leave after a joint statement before a meeting on Brexit at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
New Zealand Speaker Trevor Mallard feeding a Member of Parliament's baby during a parliamentary session in Wellington. New Zealand Parliament and Speaker's Office

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A pelican catches a fish during feeding time in St. James's Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
9-year-old Reed Elliotte stands in the back of the room in a U.S. flag outfit with his mother Larrietta listening to President Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Tani Sanchez and her daughter Tani Sylvester visit the Cape Coast castle, Ghana. The two Tanis are among a growing number of African Americans exploring their ancestral roots in Ghana, which has encouraged people with Ghanaian heritage to return in honor of the 400th anniversary of the first recorded arrival of African slaves to English settlements in what would one day become America. REUTERS/Kweku Obeng

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Tourists ride in a vintage car in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy is mobbed by teammates at home plate in celebration after his game winning 10th inning home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Firefighter Pinyo Pukpinyo, known as 'snake wrangler', shows a copperhead rat snake which he caught, at a fire station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following the return of President Trump, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A student gets her make-up done before taking part in a cultural event to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami, or the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, inside a college in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A girl reacts next to Pope Francis as he leads the weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
People swim at the Agaete beach near the smoke from a forest fire in the village of Agaete, on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Juan David Vargas and Paulina Mejia, representing the city of Cali, Colombia, perform during the Stage style final round at the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A migrant child stands inside a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Protesters face riot police during a stand off at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A migrant reacts as he disembarks the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, after it arrived in Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
A view shows surfers in the sea ahead of the G7 Summit in the French coastal resort of Biarritz, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Migrants from Haiti and Africa help a fellow migrant that fainted during a protest outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention center, demanding that Mexican migration authorities to speed up their humanitarian visas to cross the country towards the U.S., in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armored vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A woman receives treatment during a protest at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Migrant children play during a visit to La Rodadora interactive museum, as part of an invitation for migrant families traveling with children, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A happy face on a parascending is seen in the sky of Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
