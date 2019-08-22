Editor's Choice Pictures
Vitor Mazara, 29, walks on a highline attached to 14-story unfinished buildings in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Protesters face riot police inside the Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leave after a joint statement before a meeting on Brexit at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
New Zealand Speaker Trevor Mallard feeding a Member of Parliament's baby during a parliamentary session in Wellington. New Zealand Parliament and Speaker's Office
A pelican catches a fish during feeding time in St. James's Park in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
9-year-old Reed Elliotte stands in the back of the room in a U.S. flag outfit with his mother Larrietta listening to President Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tani Sanchez and her daughter Tani Sylvester visit the Cape Coast castle, Ghana. The two Tanis are among a growing number of African Americans exploring their ancestral roots in Ghana, which has encouraged people with Ghanaian heritage to return in...more
Tourists ride in a vintage car in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy is mobbed by teammates at home plate in celebration after his game winning 10th inning home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Firefighter Pinyo Pukpinyo, known as 'snake wrangler', shows a copperhead rat snake which he caught, at a fire station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following the return of President Trump, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A student gets her make-up done before taking part in a cultural event to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami, or the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, inside a college in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani
A girl reacts next to Pope Francis as he leads the weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
People swim at the Agaete beach near the smoke from a forest fire in the village of Agaete, on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Juan David Vargas and Paulina Mejia, representing the city of Cali, Colombia, perform during the Stage style final round at the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A migrant child stands inside a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Protesters face riot police during a stand off at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant reacts as he disembarks the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms NGO, after it arrived in Lampedusa, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A view shows surfers in the sea ahead of the G7 Summit in the French coastal resort of Biarritz, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Migrants from Haiti and Africa help a fellow migrant that fainted during a protest outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention center, demanding that Mexican migration authorities to speed up their humanitarian visas to cross the country towards the...more
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armored vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman receives treatment during a protest at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Migrant children play during a visit to La Rodadora interactive museum, as part of an invitation for migrant families traveling with children, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A happy face on a parascending is seen in the sky of Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Animals running or flying into sporting arenas right in the middle of play.