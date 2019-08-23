Editor's Choice Pictures

Tatev, 31, (L) who is from Armenia and lived in the U.S. for 17 years, went into labor before her U.S. citizenship ceremony and refused to go to the hospital until she was sworn in as a U.S. citizen, according to Judge Cormac J. Carney, who is seen...more

Tatev, 31, (L) who is from Armenia and lived in the U.S. for 17 years, went into labor before her U.S. citizenship ceremony and refused to go to the hospital until she was sworn in as a U.S. citizen, according to Judge Cormac J. Carney, who is seen performing a quick impromptu naturalization ceremony before the official event in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

