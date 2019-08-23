Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Firefighters use a ladder while extinguishing the fire at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Firefighters use a ladder while extinguishing the fire at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Firefighters use a ladder while extinguishing the fire at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Britain's Royal Air Force aerobatic team the Red Arrows fly over the Statue of Liberty in New York City. Sgt Ashley Keates/MoD

Britain's Royal Air Force aerobatic team the Red Arrows fly over the Statue of Liberty in New York City. Sgt Ashley Keates/MoD

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Britain's Royal Air Force aerobatic team the Red Arrows fly over the Statue of Liberty in New York City. Sgt Ashley Keates/MoD
Tatev, 31, (L) who is from Armenia and lived in the U.S. for 17 years, went into labor before her U.S. citizenship ceremony and refused to go to the hospital until she was sworn in as a U.S. citizen, according to Judge Cormac J. Carney, who is seen performing a quick impromptu naturalization ceremony before the official event in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tatev, 31, (L) who is from Armenia and lived in the U.S. for 17 years, went into labor before her U.S. citizenship ceremony and refused to go to the hospital until she was sworn in as a U.S. citizen, according to Judge Cormac J. Carney, who is seen performing a quick impromptu naturalization ceremony before the official event in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Tatev, 31, (L) who is from Armenia and lived in the U.S. for 17 years, went into labor before her U.S. citizenship ceremony and refused to go to the hospital until she was sworn in as a U.S. citizen, according to Judge Cormac J. Carney, who is seen performing a quick impromptu naturalization ceremony before the official event in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vitor Mazara, 29, walks on a highline attached to 14-story unfinished buildings in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Vitor Mazara, 29, walks on a highline attached to 14-story unfinished buildings in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Vitor Mazara, 29, walks on a highline attached to 14-story unfinished buildings in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence is doused with Powerade by shortstop Elvis Andrus after Pence drives in Andrus for the game winning run against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence is doused with Powerade by shortstop Elvis Andrus after Pence drives in Andrus for the game winning run against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence is doused with Powerade by shortstop Elvis Andrus after Pence drives in Andrus for the game winning run against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Tourists ride in a vintage car in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Tourists ride in a vintage car in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Tourists ride in a vintage car in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
New Zealand Speaker Trevor Mallard feeding a Member of Parliament's baby during a parliamentary session in Wellington. New Zealand Parliament and Speaker's Office

New Zealand Speaker Trevor Mallard feeding a Member of Parliament's baby during a parliamentary session in Wellington. New Zealand Parliament and Speaker's Office

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
New Zealand Speaker Trevor Mallard feeding a Member of Parliament's baby during a parliamentary session in Wellington. New Zealand Parliament and Speaker's Office
The domestically built mobile missile defence system Bavar-373 is displayed on the National Defense Industry Day in Tehran, Iran. Official President website

The domestically built mobile missile defence system Bavar-373 is displayed on the National Defense Industry Day in Tehran, Iran. Official President website

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
The domestically built mobile missile defence system Bavar-373 is displayed on the National Defense Industry Day in Tehran, Iran. Official President website
A zebra rubs its head against another at London Zoo. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A zebra rubs its head against another at London Zoo. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A zebra rubs its head against another at London Zoo. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
President Trump speaks in front of a portrait of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln prior to presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Boston Celtics legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump speaks in front of a portrait of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln prior to presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Boston Celtics legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
President Trump speaks in front of a portrait of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln prior to presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Boston Celtics legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant who lost his leg while traveling en route to the United States on a freight train known as 'La Bestia', rests during a physiotherapy session at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People in Silao, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant who lost his leg while traveling en route to the United States on a freight train known as 'La Bestia', rests during a physiotherapy session at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People in Silao, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant who lost his leg while traveling en route to the United States on a freight train known as 'La Bestia', rests during a physiotherapy session at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People in Silao, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Tani Sanchez and her daughter Tani Sylvester visit the Cape Coast castle, Ghana. The two Tanis are among a growing number of African Americans exploring their ancestral roots in Ghana, which has encouraged people with Ghanaian heritage to return in honor of the 400th anniversary of the first recorded arrival of African slaves to English settlements in what would one day become America. REUTERS/Kweku Obeng

Tani Sanchez and her daughter Tani Sylvester visit the Cape Coast castle, Ghana. The two Tanis are among a growing number of African Americans exploring their ancestral roots in Ghana, which has encouraged people with Ghanaian heritage to return in...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Tani Sanchez and her daughter Tani Sylvester visit the Cape Coast castle, Ghana. The two Tanis are among a growing number of African Americans exploring their ancestral roots in Ghana, which has encouraged people with Ghanaian heritage to return in honor of the 400th anniversary of the first recorded arrival of African slaves to English settlements in what would one day become America. REUTERS/Kweku Obeng
People walk along the Vinogradovsky pedestrian bridge across the Yenisei River illuminated on the occasion of the National Flag Day in central Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

People walk along the Vinogradovsky pedestrian bridge across the Yenisei River illuminated on the occasion of the National Flag Day in central Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
People walk along the Vinogradovsky pedestrian bridge across the Yenisei River illuminated on the occasion of the National Flag Day in central Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Musicians of the Palestine Youth Orchestra, Sari Tarazi from Palestine and Sytake Pas from Norway are seen after their rehearsal at the Theater Orpheus in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Musicians of the Palestine Youth Orchestra, Sari Tarazi from Palestine and Sytake Pas from Norway are seen after their rehearsal at the Theater Orpheus in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Musicians of the Palestine Youth Orchestra, Sari Tarazi from Palestine and Sytake Pas from Norway are seen after their rehearsal at the Theater Orpheus in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armored vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armored vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armored vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A student holds a placard honoring the woman that was shot in the eye at a protest, during a rally to call for political reforms outside City Hall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A student holds a placard honoring the woman that was shot in the eye at a protest, during a rally to call for political reforms outside City Hall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A student holds a placard honoring the woman that was shot in the eye at a protest, during a rally to call for political reforms outside City Hall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An aerial view of logs illegally cut from Amazon rainforest are seen in sawmills near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An aerial view of logs illegally cut from Amazon rainforest are seen in sawmills near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
An aerial view of logs illegally cut from Amazon rainforest are seen in sawmills near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita Williams enters the water at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita Williams enters the water at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita Williams enters the water at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric car collides with a crash test dummy with a rollator in a controlled crash test from insurer AXA, in Duebendorf, Switzerland. REUTERS/Moritz Hager

A Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric car collides with a crash test dummy with a rollator in a controlled crash test from insurer AXA, in Duebendorf, Switzerland. REUTERS/Moritz Hager

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric car collides with a crash test dummy with a rollator in a controlled crash test from insurer AXA, in Duebendorf, Switzerland. REUTERS/Moritz Hager
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following the return of President Trump, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following the return of President Trump, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following the return of President Trump, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 22 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 21 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 20 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 19 2019

