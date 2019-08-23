Editor's Choice Pictures
Firefighters use a ladder while extinguishing the fire at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Britain's Royal Air Force aerobatic team the Red Arrows fly over the Statue of Liberty in New York City. Sgt Ashley Keates/MoD
Tatev, 31, (L) who is from Armenia and lived in the U.S. for 17 years, went into labor before her U.S. citizenship ceremony and refused to go to the hospital until she was sworn in as a U.S. citizen, according to Judge Cormac J. Carney, who is seen...more
Vitor Mazara, 29, walks on a highline attached to 14-story unfinished buildings in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence is doused with Powerade by shortstop Elvis Andrus after Pence drives in Andrus for the game winning run against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Jerome...more
Tourists ride in a vintage car in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
New Zealand Speaker Trevor Mallard feeding a Member of Parliament's baby during a parliamentary session in Wellington. New Zealand Parliament and Speaker's Office
The domestically built mobile missile defence system Bavar-373 is displayed on the National Defense Industry Day in Tehran, Iran. Official President website
A zebra rubs its head against another at London Zoo. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
President Trump speaks in front of a portrait of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln prior to presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Boston Celtics legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant who lost his leg while traveling en route to the United States on a freight train known as 'La Bestia', rests during a physiotherapy session at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People in Silao, Mexico....more
Tani Sanchez and her daughter Tani Sylvester visit the Cape Coast castle, Ghana. The two Tanis are among a growing number of African Americans exploring their ancestral roots in Ghana, which has encouraged people with Ghanaian heritage to return in...more
People walk along the Vinogradovsky pedestrian bridge across the Yenisei River illuminated on the occasion of the National Flag Day in central Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Musicians of the Palestine Youth Orchestra, Sari Tarazi from Palestine and Sytake Pas from Norway are seen after their rehearsal at the Theater Orpheus in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armored vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A student holds a placard honoring the woman that was shot in the eye at a protest, during a rally to call for political reforms outside City Hall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An aerial view of logs illegally cut from Amazon rainforest are seen in sawmills near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita Williams enters the water at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric car collides with a crash test dummy with a rollator in a controlled crash test from insurer AXA, in Duebendorf, Switzerland. REUTERS/Moritz Hager
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following the return of President Trump, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Wildfires rage across the Amazon
Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.
Victims of 'La Bestia,' Mexico's notorious migrant train, learn to walk again
Migrants maimed during their perilous journeys northward by "La Bestia," named The Death Train, learn to walk again with new prosthetic limbs in a special Red Cross program.
Aerial parade over New York City
Britain's Royal Air Force Red Arrows, U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team soar above the Big Apple ahead of the New York International Air Show.
On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra
The Palestine Youth Orchestra, which has been touring Europe for three weeks, includes 76 members whose identities cross borders and religious divides, with Muslim, Druze and Christian members.
Japanese military shows firepower near Mount Fuji
Japan's Self Defense Forces demonstrate their firepower at the foot of Mount Fuji during their annual summer military exercise, with over 2,400 personnel, 80 tanks and 20 aircraft participating in a variety of live fire and combat drills.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Astronauts train for new Starliner spacecraft
A crew of veteran U.S. astronauts and aviators are training for a manned mission to the International Space Station aboard Boeing's new Starliner spacecraft, which could also be used to take tourists into space on future missions.
Postcards from Greenland
President Trump's proposal for the United States to buy Greenland from Denmark has met with surprise and a sharp rebuff from Copenhagen, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calling the idea "absurd."
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.