Editor's Choice Pictures

An anti-extradition bill protester throws a Molotov cocktail as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-extradition bill protester throws a Molotov cocktail as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
First Lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First Lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Thirteen-year-old Joseline, a Guatemalan migrant seeking asylum with father Jose Luis, cries after crossing the Rio Grande and turning herself into U.S. Border Patrol in Hidalgo, Texas, August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Thirteen-year-old Joseline, a Guatemalan migrant seeking asylum with father Jose Luis, cries after crossing the Rio Grande and turning herself into U.S. Border Patrol in Hidalgo, Texas, August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A missile is fired during the test of a multiple rocket launcher in this undated photo released on August 25, by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

A missile is fired during the test of a multiple rocket launcher in this undated photo released on August 25, by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
A child reveller dances, holding the Jamaican flag at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 25. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A child reveller dances, holding the Jamaican flag at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 25. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
The carcass of a cow lies along a tract of the Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

The carcass of a cow lies along a tract of the Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Police officers point their guns towards anti-extradition bill protesters after a clash, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers point their guns towards anti-extradition bill protesters after a clash, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rohingya refugees gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus at the Kutupalong camp in Cox s Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman

Rohingya refugees gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus at the Kutupalong camp in Cox s Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
Rapper Common performs in commemoration of the arrival of the First Africans in Hampton, Virginia, August 24. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Rapper Common performs in commemoration of the arrival of the First Africans in Hampton, Virginia, August 24. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Fans are assisted by medical personnel after a lightning strike during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, August 24. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Fans are assisted by medical personnel after a lightning strike during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, August 24. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Smoke billows over the sea during a fire on Samos island, Greece August 24, in this picture obtained from social media. Antonio Valenciano/via REUTERS

Smoke billows over the sea during a fire on Samos island, Greece August 24, in this picture obtained from social media. Antonio Valenciano/via REUTERS
Costumed party-goers take a break outside the 11th annual Gecko Ball, an annual party and fundraiser with guests in costume around 2019 s theme "Geckos of the Round Table" in Gulfport, Florida, August 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Costumed party-goers take a break outside the 11th annual Gecko Ball, an annual party and fundraiser with guests in costume around 2019 s theme "Geckos of the Round Table" in Gulfport, Florida, August 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs prior to the game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, August 24. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs prior to the game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, August 24. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Devotees form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the Hindu festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India August 24. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Devotees form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the Hindu festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India August 24. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A competitor swims in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships, Llanwrtyd Wells, Powys, Wales, Britain August 25. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A competitor swims in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships, Llanwrtyd Wells, Powys, Wales, Britain August 25. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
One of the two newborn twin panda cubs is seen in its incubator at Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium August 24. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

One of the two newborn twin panda cubs is seen in its incubator at Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium August 24. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Participants slide down along a chute to cross a pool of water and foam during the Letniy Gornoluzhnik (Summer mountain puddle rider) international festival at the Bobrovy Log Fun Park near the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 25. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Participants slide down along a chute to cross a pool of water and foam during the Letniy Gornoluzhnik (Summer mountain puddle rider) international festival at the Bobrovy Log Fun Park near the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 25. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump prepare for a family photo with invited guests during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France August 25. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump prepare for a family photo with invited guests during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France August 25. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool
Tear gas canisters are lined up after police clashed with anti-extradition bill protesters in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, China August 25. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tear gas canisters are lined up after police clashed with anti-extradition bill protesters in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, China August 25. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Fans of Mexican musician Celso Pina, famed as "the rebel of the accordion", look inside the hearse carrying his coffin during a funeral procession in Monterrey, Mexico, August 24. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Fans of Mexican musician Celso Pina, famed as "the rebel of the accordion", look inside the hearse carrying his coffin during a funeral procession in Monterrey, Mexico, August 24. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man sits inside a light rail at Wan Chai neighborhood in Hong Kong, China, August 23. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A man sits inside a light rail at Wan Chai neighborhood in Hong Kong, China, August 23. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People take a mud bath during the "Iron mud" festival in the town of Zheleznovodsk, in Stavropol region, Russia August 24. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

People take a mud bath during the "Iron mud" festival in the town of Zheleznovodsk, in Stavropol region, Russia August 24. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney chat during the three-day "Challenges for Monetary Policy" conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, August 23. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby

U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney chat during the three-day "Challenges for Monetary Policy" conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, August 23. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby
