Editor's Choice Pictures

A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli border policewoman over the Israeli demolition of a building housing an apartment and a restaurant as the building owners said they were informed by the forces that they did not obtain a construction permit, in Beit Jala in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 26. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

