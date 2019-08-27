Editor's Choice Pictures
The empty chair of President Donald Trump is seen during a working session focused on climate change during the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
Bebe Rexha poses backstage with the Best Dance award in which she featured with The Chainsmokers in "Call You Mine" during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, Agust 26. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An aerial view shows smoke rising over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, in this August 24 picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk next to a Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet as they visit the MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, August 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Hong Kong, China, August 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An armadillo, which has been blinded by the heat from a fire according to veterinarian Jerjes Suarez, walks on the grounds of the Guarani Nation Ecological Conservation Area Nembi Guasu in the Charagua region, an area where wildfires have destroyed...more
Revelers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, August 26. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Lizzo arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, August 26. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Brazil's indigenous chief Raoni Metuktire attends a news conference in Bidart after the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A worker removes a billboard featuring the portrait of People s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier and its message "Say NO to Mass Immigration" in Toronto, Ontario, Canada August 26. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Palestinians use their mobile phone torches during a power cut at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, August 26. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump react during a news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Palestinian boy pours water onto himself to cool off in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 21. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli border policewoman over the Israeli demolition of a building housing an apartment and a restaurant as the building owners said they were informed by the forces that they did not obtain a construction permit,...more
Migrants from Haiti and Africa sit in front a barricade by riot police, as they protest outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention center, demanding that Mexican migration authorities speed up their humanitarian visas to cross the country towards the...more
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg receives an honorary doctoral degree at the University of Buffalo School of Law in Buffalo, New York, August 26. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
U.N peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) sit together in the al-Wazzani area in southern Lebanon, Lebanon August 26. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Serena Williams of the USA hits to Maria Sharapova of Russia in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York, August 26. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves New York Supreme Court after his arraignment in his sexual assault case in New York, August 26. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A tract of the Amazon jungle burning is seen in Canarana, Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 26. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, U.S., August 26, 2019 - Taylor Swift performs during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, August 26. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A worker is seen at the Palazzo del Cinema at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, August 27. REUTERS/ Yara Nardi
A boy holds an umbrella on Tiananmen Square, in Beijing, China August 27. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman purchases bottled water from a local grocery store as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
