Editor's Choice Pictures

SpaceX's Mars Starship prototype "Starhopper" hovers over its launchpad during a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, August 27. REUTERS/Trevor Mahlmann
A partially burned tree is pictured at a burned tract of Amazon jungle after it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Hong Kong, China, August 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man is comforted at a crime scene following a deadly attack at a bar by unknown assailants in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico August 28. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez
Peter Wenzel trains the young condor Molina in the Eagle Reserve in Bindslev, Denmark, August 27. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
A vintage car passes by fishermen at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba, July 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson tags Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco at second base during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, August 27. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk next to a Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet as they visit the MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, August 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Honor guard members arrive before a welcome ceremony for Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China August 27. REUTERS/Florence Lo
A worker is seen at the Palazzo del Cinema at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, August 27. REUTERS/ Yara Nardi
A boy holds an umbrella on Tiananmen Square, in Beijing, China August 27. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An armadillo, which has been blinded by the heat from a fire according to veterinarian Jerjes Suarez, walks on the grounds of the Guarani Nation Ecological Conservation Area Nembi Guasu in the Charagua region, an area where wildfires have destroyed...more
Bebe Rexha poses backstage with the Best Dance award in which she featured with The Chainsmokers in "Call You Mine" at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, August 26. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A tract of the Amazon jungle burning is seen in Canarana, Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 26. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain August 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Gloria Allred, representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, leaves with Teala Davies and an unidentified women and baby after the hearing in the criminal case against Epstein, who died this month in what a New York City medical examiner ruled a...more
Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, August 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Palestinian Hamas security forces stand guard at the hospital following an explosion in Gaza City August 27. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Nottingham Forest's Joe Lolley scores their second goal against Derby County in the Carabao Cup Second Round in Nottingham, Britain, August 27. Action Images/Andrew Boyers
Migrants from Haiti and Africa argue with federal police officers as they protest outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention center, demanding Mexican migration authorities speed up their humanitarian visas to cross the country towards the U.S., in...more
People cross a street near Wan Chai station in Hong Kong, China, August 27. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, the royal noble consort is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters, August 27. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
People visit a U.S. hypermarket chain Costco Wholesale Corp store in Shanghai, China August 28. REUTERS/Aly Song
Faithfuls gather in Saint Peter's Square ahead of the weekly general audience led by Pope Francis at the Vatican, August 28. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
