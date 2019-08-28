Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 28, 2019 | 6:55am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

SpaceX's Mars Starship prototype "Starhopper" hovers over its launchpad during a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, August 27. REUTERS/Trevor Mahlmann

SpaceX's Mars Starship prototype "Starhopper" hovers over its launchpad during a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, August 27. REUTERS/Trevor Mahlmann

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
SpaceX's Mars Starship prototype "Starhopper" hovers over its launchpad during a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, August 27. REUTERS/Trevor Mahlmann
Close
1 / 24
A partially burned tree is pictured at a burned tract of Amazon jungle after it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A partially burned tree is pictured at a burned tract of Amazon jungle after it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
A partially burned tree is pictured at a burned tract of Amazon jungle after it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
2 / 24
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Hong Kong, China, August 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Hong Kong, China, August 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Hong Kong, China, August 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 24
A man is comforted at a crime scene following a deadly attack at a bar by unknown assailants in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico August 28. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez

A man is comforted at a crime scene following a deadly attack at a bar by unknown assailants in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico August 28. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
A man is comforted at a crime scene following a deadly attack at a bar by unknown assailants in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico August 28. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez
Close
4 / 24
Peter Wenzel trains the young condor Molina in the Eagle Reserve in Bindslev, Denmark, August 27. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

Peter Wenzel trains the young condor Molina in the Eagle Reserve in Bindslev, Denmark, August 27. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Peter Wenzel trains the young condor Molina in the Eagle Reserve in Bindslev, Denmark, August 27. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
A vintage car passes by fishermen at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba, July 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A vintage car passes by fishermen at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba, July 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
A vintage car passes by fishermen at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba, July 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 24
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson tags Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco at second base during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, August 27. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson tags Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco at second base during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, August 27. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson tags Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco at second base during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, August 27. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk next to a Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet as they visit the MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, August 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk next to a Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet as they visit the MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, August 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk next to a Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet as they visit the MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, August 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 24
Honor guard members arrive before a welcome ceremony for Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China August 27. REUTERS/Florence Lo

Honor guard members arrive before a welcome ceremony for Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China August 27. REUTERS/Florence Lo

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Honor guard members arrive before a welcome ceremony for Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China August 27. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Close
9 / 24
A worker is seen at the Palazzo del Cinema at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, August 27. REUTERS/ Yara Nardi

A worker is seen at the Palazzo del Cinema at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, August 27. REUTERS/ Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
A worker is seen at the Palazzo del Cinema at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, August 27. REUTERS/ Yara Nardi
Close
10 / 24
A boy holds an umbrella on Tiananmen Square, in Beijing, China August 27. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A boy holds an umbrella on Tiananmen Square, in Beijing, China August 27. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
A boy holds an umbrella on Tiananmen Square, in Beijing, China August 27. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
11 / 24
An armadillo, which has been blinded by the heat from a fire according to veterinarian Jerjes Suarez, walks on the grounds of the Guarani Nation Ecological Conservation Area Nembi Guasu in the Charagua region, an area where wildfires have destroyed hectares of forest, Bolivia, August 26. REUTERS/David Mercado

An armadillo, which has been blinded by the heat from a fire according to veterinarian Jerjes Suarez, walks on the grounds of the Guarani Nation Ecological Conservation Area Nembi Guasu in the Charagua region, an area where wildfires have destroyed...more

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
An armadillo, which has been blinded by the heat from a fire according to veterinarian Jerjes Suarez, walks on the grounds of the Guarani Nation Ecological Conservation Area Nembi Guasu in the Charagua region, an area where wildfires have destroyed hectares of forest, Bolivia, August 26. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
12 / 24
Bebe Rexha poses backstage with the Best Dance award in which she featured with The Chainsmokers in "Call You Mine" at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, August 26. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Bebe Rexha poses backstage with the Best Dance award in which she featured with The Chainsmokers in "Call You Mine" at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, August 26. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Bebe Rexha poses backstage with the Best Dance award in which she featured with The Chainsmokers in "Call You Mine" at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, August 26. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 24
A tract of the Amazon jungle burning is seen in Canarana, Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 26. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

A tract of the Amazon jungle burning is seen in Canarana, Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 26. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
A tract of the Amazon jungle burning is seen in Canarana, Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 26. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Close
14 / 24
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain August 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain August 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain August 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
15 / 24
Gloria Allred, representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, leaves with Teala Davies and an unidentified women and baby after the hearing in the criminal case against Epstein, who died this month in what a New York City medical examiner ruled a suicide, at Federal Court in New York, August 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Gloria Allred, representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, leaves with Teala Davies and an unidentified women and baby after the hearing in the criminal case against Epstein, who died this month in what a New York City medical examiner ruled a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Gloria Allred, representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, leaves with Teala Davies and an unidentified women and baby after the hearing in the criminal case against Epstein, who died this month in what a New York City medical examiner ruled a suicide, at Federal Court in New York, August 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 24
Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, August 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, August 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, August 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 24
Palestinian Hamas security forces stand guard at the hospital following an explosion in Gaza City August 27. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian Hamas security forces stand guard at the hospital following an explosion in Gaza City August 27. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Palestinian Hamas security forces stand guard at the hospital following an explosion in Gaza City August 27. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
18 / 24
Nottingham Forest's Joe Lolley scores their second goal against Derby County in the Carabao Cup Second Round in Nottingham, Britain, August 27. Action Images/Andrew Boyers

Nottingham Forest's Joe Lolley scores their second goal against Derby County in the Carabao Cup Second Round in Nottingham, Britain, August 27. Action Images/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Nottingham Forest's Joe Lolley scores their second goal against Derby County in the Carabao Cup Second Round in Nottingham, Britain, August 27. Action Images/Andrew Boyers
Close
19 / 24
Migrants from Haiti and Africa argue with federal police officers as they protest outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention center, demanding Mexican migration authorities speed up their humanitarian visas to cross the country towards the U.S., in Tapachula, Mexico August 27. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Migrants from Haiti and Africa argue with federal police officers as they protest outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention center, demanding Mexican migration authorities speed up their humanitarian visas to cross the country towards the U.S., in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Migrants from Haiti and Africa argue with federal police officers as they protest outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention center, demanding Mexican migration authorities speed up their humanitarian visas to cross the country towards the U.S., in Tapachula, Mexico August 27. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
20 / 24
People cross a street near Wan Chai station in Hong Kong, China, August 27. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

People cross a street near Wan Chai station in Hong Kong, China, August 27. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
People cross a street near Wan Chai station in Hong Kong, China, August 27. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
21 / 24
General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, the royal noble consort is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters, August 27. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, the royal noble consort is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters, August 27. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, the royal noble consort is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters, August 27. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Close
22 / 24
People visit a U.S. hypermarket chain Costco Wholesale Corp store in Shanghai, China August 28. REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit a U.S. hypermarket chain Costco Wholesale Corp store in Shanghai, China August 28. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
People visit a U.S. hypermarket chain Costco Wholesale Corp store in Shanghai, China August 28. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
23 / 24
Faithfuls gather in Saint Peter's Square ahead of the weekly general audience led by Pope Francis at the Vatican, August 28. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Faithfuls gather in Saint Peter's Square ahead of the weekly general audience led by Pope Francis at the Vatican, August 28. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Faithfuls gather in Saint Peter's Square ahead of the weekly general audience led by Pope Francis at the Vatican, August 28. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 27 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 26 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 23 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 23 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.

Migrants clash with police in Mexco

Migrants clash with police in Mexco

Migrants from Haiti and Africa clash with federal police in Tapachula as they protest outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention centre, demanding Mexican migration authorities speed up issuing their humanitarian visas so they can cross the country toward the U.S.

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra

On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra

The Palestine Youth Orchestra, which has been touring Europe for three weeks, includes 76 members whose identities cross borders and religious divides, with Muslim, Druze and Christian members.

Best of the MTV VMAs

Best of the MTV VMAs

Highlights from the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Red carpet at the MTV VMAs

Red carpet at the MTV VMAs

Fashion highlights from the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Partygoers dress in wacky costumes for Florida's annual Gecko Ball

Partygoers dress in wacky costumes for Florida's annual Gecko Ball

The beach town of Gulfport, Florida celebrates its unofficial mascot, the gecko, with a medieval-themed costume party and fundraiser.

Inside the G7

Inside the G7

Scenes from the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, where trade wars, burning rainforests and nuclear ambitions were topics of discussion at the meeting between the leaders of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival

Revelers take to the street for the Notting Hill Carnival in London.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast