Editor's Choice Pictures

Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing in order to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, August 28, 2019....more
A reveller lies in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" tomato food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Senior leaders assigned to the U.S. Army's 3rd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in training during a tactical leader's exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, August 27. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Fishermen throw inflated condoms carrying baited hooks for fishing at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba, July 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Guests arrive at the red carpet for the movie "The Truth" (La Verite) presented in competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, August 28. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a double against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, August 28. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports.
A man walks amid smoke from a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator holds a banner, during an anti-Brexit protest, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain August 28. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Su-30SM jets of the Russian Knights aerobatic team perform at an air show to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia August 28. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
A surfer surveys the water as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Patillas, Puerto Rico August 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Workers dispose sacks of wheat flour which are reportedly expired after they were provided by the World Food Program (WFP), on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen August 28. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man is comforted at a crime scene following a deadly attack at a bar by unknown assailants in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico August 28. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez
Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg sails past the Statue of Liberty on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing in order to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in...more
Relatives hold portraits of servicemen, killed in conflict in eastern Ukraine as they attend a rally in front of the Russian embassy ahead of the Day of Remembrance of Ukraine's Defenders and to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the battle in the...more
An anti-Brexit protestor releases colored smoke, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A devotee, cloaked inside the statue of Buddha, parades during the Pancha Dan (giving away of five elements) festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal August 28. The festival is celebrated by the Newar and Buddhist community by giving away five elements, which...more
Protesters gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, China August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg completes her trans-Atlantic crossing in order to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A migrant child intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea waves as she waits to disembark from a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, August 29. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A wildfire interrupts a third division football match between Atletico Acreano and Luverdense, at Antonio Aquino Lopes stadium in Rio Branco, Brazil, August 25. Instagram @atleticoacreano1952 via REUTERS
Israel's Sagi Muki and Belgium's Matthias Casse compete in the Men's Under 81 Kg gold medal contest at the World Judo Championships in Tokyo, Japan, August 28. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Thitirat Keowa-ram, Bangkok's street sweeper, carries her 1-year old poodle-shih tzu mix breed as she works at a street in Bangkok, Thailand, August 28. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan
A boy looks out of a car as a member of Palestinian Hamas security forces stands guard at a checkpoint in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 28. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Firefighters work near an area on fire as wildfires destroy hectares of forest, in Santa Rosa de Tucavaca, Bolivia, August 28. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
