Editor's Choice Pictures

Relatives hold portraits of servicemen, killed in conflict in eastern Ukraine as they attend a rally in front of the Russian embassy ahead of the Day of Remembrance of Ukraine's Defenders and to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the battle in the city of Ilovaisk, one of the deadliest clashes between government forces and pro-Russian rebels in the country's east, in Kiev, Ukraine August 28. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

