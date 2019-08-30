Editor's Choice Pictures
An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Life jackets float on the water during a training exercise by the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' while on its way to the search and rescue zone off the North African coast, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 29....more
Pinnacle Charter School high school student Zoe Marie Musser (R) practices taking down a shooter during training for an active shooter situation in a school in Thornton, Colorado, August 28. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A boy stands beside the Bodo river in Kanga Nianze village, built on a former slave route, near Tiassale, Ivory Coast, July 15. Men and women captured in Ivory Coast and sold into slavery 400 years ago would take their final bath in the river before...more
Troops are seen at the Shek Kong military base of People's Liberation Army (PLA) in New Territories, Hong Kong, China August 29. REUTERS/Staff
Naomi Osaka of Japan hits to Magda Linette of Poland in the second round on day four of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Lava spurts from the Stromboli volcano a day after an eruption unleashed a plume of smoke on the Italian island of Stromboli, Italy, August 30. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Southern separatist fighters patrol a road during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen August 29. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
An aerial view of Amazon jungle amid fire smoke as a track of it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An activist holding a placard that reads "where is socialism for the road", stands atop of a vehicle in front of the marked trees which will be cut down for road expansion during a protest against the unplanned urbanization in Kathmandu, Nepal August...more
A Palestinian boy bids farewell to his uncle, before the boy leaves Gaza with his mother, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip July 8. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A satellite image shows what U.S. officials say is the failed Iranian rocket launch at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in northern Iran August 29. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, speaks to kindergarten students at Pinnacle Charter School during TAC*ONE training for an active shooter situation in a school in Thornton, Colorado, August 29. REUTERS/Rick...more
People sit in water after being covered with mud, which helps to treat the skin diseases, on banks of Tigris river west of Mosul, Iraq August 20. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
Bees return from a meadow to a beehive at a private apiary of beekeeper Pyotr Goloburdo outside the remote Siberian village of Volny near Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 28. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An aerial view of a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Actor Scarlett Johansson poses before the screening of the film "Marriage Story" during the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Boca Juniors fans during the match between Boca Juniors and LDU Quito in Buenos Aires, August 28. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
President Donald Trump stands with General John Raymond, incoming U.S. Space Command commander, during an event to officially launch the United States Space Command in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, August 29. REUTERS/Kevin...more
An Iranian woman walks during the traditional wedding of Sahar and Zal Sahbazi, Iranian nomad bride and groom, at Bazoft town in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, Iran August 27. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Rangers' Ryan Jack in action with Legia Warszawa's Sandro Kulenovic during Europe League playoffs in Glasgow, Britain, August 29. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
A shrine is seen on a beach where thousands of African slaves were once loaded onto ships in the historic slave port of Ouidah, Benin, July 17. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A migrant leaves the Spanish military ship 'Audaz' after arriving from an Italian port, following a prolonged standoff between Italian authorities and Spanish-registered private rescue boat 'Open Arms', at a port in San Roque, near Algeciras, Spain...more
Pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow arrive at the Eastern Court by police van after being arrested on suspicion for organizing illegal protests, in Hong Kong, China August 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
