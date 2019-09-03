Editor's Choice Pictures

Ryuichi Nagayama, 86, Fuwaku Rugby Club's oldest active player, practices before a match in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, May 3, 2019. "You tackle and battle each other, but the gathering after the play is so enjoyable and fun," said Nagayama....more

Ryuichi Nagayama, 86, Fuwaku Rugby Club's oldest active player, practices before a match in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, May 3, 2019. "You tackle and battle each other, but the gathering after the play is so enjoyable and fun," said Nagayama. "We talk about how each other plays and no one gets angry about how we played. The atmosphere is great... In short, there is nothing but rugby (for me)." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

