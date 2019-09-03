Editor's Choice Pictures
Tricia Cheshire, a resident of Amelia Island sunbathes for the last few minutes before storms hit the coast before Hurricane Dorian in Jacksonville, Florida, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
A police officer chases a flashmob inside Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong, September 1. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ashton Hernandez-Verbejo rests his head in his mother's lap as people gather for a vigil following Saturday's shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
An Indigenous girl from the Shanenawa tribe poses for a photo during a festival to celebrate nature and ask for an end to the burning of the Amazon, in the indigenous village of Morada Nova near Feijo, Acre State, Brazil, September 1. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
NASA employees look on as the Artemis launch tower rolls back from Pad 39B inside Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the Kennedy Space Center in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Dorian, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, August 30....more
A Kashmiri man takes cover behind a barricade during clashes with Indian security forces after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 30. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman participates in the annual West Indies Day parade in the borough of Brooklyn in New York City, September 2. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man carries a wooden cross at Catholic Primary School in Rzeszow, Poland September 2. Patryk Ogorzalek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
A 75-foot (23-meter) vessel burns during a rescue operation off Santa Cruz Island, California, September 2. Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Julie Andrews poses with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award at the end 76th Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Ryuichi Nagayama, 86, Fuwaku Rugby Club's oldest active player, practices before a match in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, May 3, 2019. "You tackle and battle each other, but the gathering after the play is so enjoyable and fun," said Nagayama....more
A man looks through a broken window after a riot in Jayapura, Papua, August 31. Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
A Palestinian man refines sesame to be sold in markets, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 1. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A migrant from Afghanistan carries his son as they prepare to board a catamaran that will transfer them to the mainland, in Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 2. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man walks through a quarry near the Akamasoa community in Antananarivo, Madagascar, August 27. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A fan is tackled by an usher after running on the field during the fifth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri September 1. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
A woman lights candles during a memorial ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the deadly school siege in the town of Beslan, Russia September 1. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, China September 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-extradition bill demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 31. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A girl yawns as she peaks from her family's tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 1. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A player participates in the annual Brambles Sandbank cricket match at low tide in the Solent, Britain, September 1. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A fire burns a tract of Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 31. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine August 31. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and television actor Barbara Windsor hold hands during their meeting in London, Britain, September 2. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool
