Editor's Choice Pictures

Tricia Cheshire, a resident of Amelia Island sunbathes for the last few minutes before storms hit the coast before Hurricane Dorian in Jacksonville, Florida, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
A police officer chases a flashmob inside Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong, September 1. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
Ashton Hernandez-Verbejo rests his head in his mother's lap as people gather for a vigil following Saturday's shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
An Indigenous girl from the Shanenawa tribe poses for a photo during a festival to celebrate nature and ask for an end to the burning of the Amazon, in the indigenous village of Morada Nova near Feijo, Acre State, Brazil, September 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
NASA employees look on as the Artemis launch tower rolls back from Pad 39B inside Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the Kennedy Space Center in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Dorian, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, August 30. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Friday, August 30, 2019
A Kashmiri man takes cover behind a barricade during clashes with Indian security forces after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 30. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 30, 2019
A woman participates in the annual West Indies Day parade in the borough of Brooklyn in New York City, September 2. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
A man carries a wooden cross at Catholic Primary School in Rzeszow, Poland September 2. Patryk Ogorzalek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
A 75-foot (23-meter) vessel burns during a rescue operation off Santa Cruz Island, California, September 2. Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Julie Andrews poses with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award at the end 76th Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Ryuichi Nagayama, 86, Fuwaku Rugby Club's oldest active player, practices before a match in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, May 3, 2019. "You tackle and battle each other, but the gathering after the play is so enjoyable and fun," said Nagayama. "We talk about how each other plays and no one gets angry about how we played. The atmosphere is great... In short, there is nothing but rugby (for me)." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
A man looks through a broken window after a riot in Jayapura, Papua, August 31. Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
A Palestinian man refines sesame to be sold in markets, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 1. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
A migrant from Afghanistan carries his son as they prepare to board a catamaran that will transfer them to the mainland, in Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 2. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
A man walks through a quarry near the Akamasoa community in Antananarivo, Madagascar, August 27. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
A fan is tackled by an usher after running on the field during the fifth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri September 1. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
A woman lights candles during a memorial ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the deadly school siege in the town of Beslan, Russia September 1. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, China September 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-extradition bill demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 31. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Saturday, August 31, 2019
A girl yawns as she peaks from her family's tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 1. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
A player participates in the annual Brambles Sandbank cricket match at low tide in the Solent, Britain, September 1. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
A fire burns a tract of Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 31. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine August 31. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 31, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and television actor Barbara Windsor hold hands during their meeting in London, Britain, September 2. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
