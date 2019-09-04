Editor's Choice Pictures
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Hong Kong, China, September 3. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An aerial photo shows the aftermath of the Hurricane Dorian damage over an unspecified location in the Bahamas, in this September 2. Courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS
Husky dogs pull a rig and musher Audun Salte through the town of Longyearbyen in Svalbard, Norway, August 6, 2019. Salte worries that as temperatures warm, climate change could lead to the extinction of all life on Earth. A man who likes kissing and...more
Women cadets at a police academy listen to remarks from Ivanka Trump during the unveiling of the U.S. partnership with Colombia, on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) in Bogota, Colombia September 3. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rescue personnel return to shore with the victims of a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, September 2. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Daniil Medvedev of Russia is interviewed on court after beating Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in a quarterfinal match on day nine of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 3. Robert...more
A soldier assigned to the National Guard is silhouetted while keeping watch near a section of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico September 3. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a signing ceremony with Mongolian President Battulga Khaltmaa in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia September 3. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
A lawmaker looks on before a session of Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, Ukraine August 29. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Britain's former Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain, September 3. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in New York State Criminal Court in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 3. REUTERS/Jefferson Siegel
Cattle are seen amid smoke from a burning tract of the Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Apui, Amazonas state, Brazil September 3. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The eye of Hurricane Dorian is shown from the International Space Station orbiting more than 200 miles above the earth, as it churns in the north-western Caribbean nearing the United States mainland in this photo taken September 2. Christina...more
Afghan policemen inspect the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 3. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Anti-Brexit protesters attend a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 3. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, disembark from a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, September 2. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
White House adviser Ivanka Trump poses for selfies with State Department scholarship recipients as part of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in Bogota, Colombia September 3. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serena Williams of the USA celebrates a winner against Qiang Wang of China in a quarterfinal match on day nine of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 3. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY...more
A priest walks inside the building of a school, which was a place of the 2004 Beslan hostage crisis, on the days of the 15th anniversary of the siege, in the town of Beslan, Russia September 3. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Children play on a boat docked on the garbage-filled shore of Baseco Beach in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, July 30. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Injured women receive treatment at a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 3. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Deputies argue before a session to present the general policy of the appointed Prime Minister Fritz William Michel at the Parliament in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 3. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Kurdish man tries to pet and play with Leo, a 15-month old lion owned by Kurdish Sheikh Blend Mamoon, at a cafe in Duhok, Iraq August 23. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Power-generating windmill turbines are pictured during sunset at a wind park in Campeneac, France, September 3. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
