Editor's Choice Pictures

Husky dogs pull a rig and musher Audun Salte through the town of Longyearbyen in Svalbard, Norway, August 6, 2019. Salte worries that as temperatures warm, climate change could lead to the extinction of all life on Earth. A man who likes kissing and dancing with his dogs (he has 110 of them) he's concerned most about the nonhumans on the planet. "If climate change should be the end of humanity, I really don't care, but if climate change is the end of any animal species who hasn't contributed anything towards the speeding up of this process, that's why I am reacting," he said. "On the highway, when people slow down to look at a car crash, climate change is like that because everyone is slowing down to look at the accident but not realising that we are actually the car crash." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

