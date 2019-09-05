Editor's Choice Pictures
Damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
President Donald Trump holds a chart showing the original projected track of Hurricane Dorian that appears to have been extended with a black line to include parts of the Florida panhandle and of the state of Alabama during a status report meeting on...more
A woman points at a police officer outside the National Police Jail during a prisoners' riot in Caracas, Venezuela September 4. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
An aerial view shows devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas, September 4. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Anti-extradition bill protesters open umbrellas as they demonstrate at a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station, at Po Lam, in Hong Kong, China September 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Kayabi indigenous young man climbs a tree to harvest acai in the Amazon forest on the outskirts of Juara, in Mato Grosso state, Brazil September 1. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A pro-Brexit protester carries signs outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, September 4. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A police officer removes burning tires from the road, as protesters set up fires to block traffic along Airport Road in Abuja, Nigeria September 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Emily Hicks of Charleston holds her dog Murphy along the waterfront ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, September 4. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A waterspout is seen from the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' as it waits for further instructions after rescuing Tunisian migrants, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 4. REUTERS/Darrin...more
A soldier takes part in a military parade to commemorate the founding of the army on its 40th anniversary in Managua, Nicaragua September 3. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
With an image of "El Liberator" Simon Bolivar on a mural behind, White House adviser Ivanka Trump hugs a migrant woman during a visit a center for Venezuelan migrants in Cucuta, Colombia, September 4. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Australia's Steve Smith hits a beachball during the match against England in Manchester, Britain, September 4. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Residents look through debris after hurricane Dorian hit the Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas, September 4. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Riot police officers search people and their belongings, after an anti-extradition bill protest, at Po Lam Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station, in Hong Kong, China September 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pope Francis stands next to Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi during a welcome ceremony in Maputo, Mozambique, at the start of his visit to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius, September 4. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Manoel Kanunxi, chief of the Manoki indigenous people, points to the location of his people's land that was burnt, on a map drawn in the dirt, on the outskirts of Brasnorte, in Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 27. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People attend an event to celebrate 90 years of Italian premium sports car maker Ferrari racing team at Milan's Duomo Square, in Milan, Italy September 4. REUTERS/Flavio lo Scalzo
A woman takes a photo of a horse during the Expo Pradolivestock and agricultural international exhibition, in Montevideo, Uruguay September 4. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
An aerial view shows devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas, September 4. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Municipal workers hang the portrait of Pope Francis ahead of his visit to Madagascar, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, September 4. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People ride on a truck on a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India, September 4. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks during a session at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, September 4. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A Pomeranian dog sits in a rolling pet carrier in Hong Kong, China, September 4. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
