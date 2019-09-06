Editor's Choice Pictures
A destroyed boat is seen at a devastated hotel after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Nigerian entrepreneur Basil Onibo, one of the victims of the latest spate of xenophobic attacks, looks at the burnt out cars at his dealership in Johannesburg, South Africa, September 5. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Actor Matthew Cardarople reacts as he arrives to a special presentation of the biopic about singer Helen Reddy, "I Am Woman", at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Oscar Limachi, 48, a member of the local Qewaya community who works as a tour guide on Lake Titicaca, poses for a photograph in Qewaya village, Lake Titicaca, Bolivia, July 3, 2018. Limachi says that waste from El Alto and a lack of understanding...more
An aerial view shows devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A worker fumigates a residential area to prevent the spread of the dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Kathmandu, Nepal September 5. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Britain's Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day at school accompanied by her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, father Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and brother Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea in London, Britain September 5....more
A Tunisian migrant sleeps in a container to shelter from bad weather on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 4. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe react during the U-18 Judo tournament on the sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 5. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS
Rescue workers rescue a man from strong currents of La Silla river during Tropical Storm Fernand in the municipality of Guadalupe, in Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, September 4. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of Valiasr square is seen in Tehran, Iran September 5. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
President Donald Trump stands beside the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office during a presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West at the White House in Washington, September 5. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An employee works on the production line of a robot vacuum cleaner factory of Matsutek in Shenzhen, China August 9. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A coral spawns pinkish bundles of eggs and sperm carried away by the currents as seen in this underwater photograph taken in the Red Sea, off the coast of the Israeli resort city of Eilat June 13, 2018. Tom Shlesinger/Handout via REUTERS
Rescuers carry a survivor at the site of a collapsed residential building in Ahmedabad, India, September 5. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women walk through the rubble in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 3. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham hurdles Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson in front of Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan and Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the second quarter at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois,...more
A demonstrator yawns as she participates in a protest against Argentine President Mauricio Macri government's economic measures in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 5. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Rescue personnel and police are seen on the tracks next to a train after it derailed during a collision with a truck in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan September 5. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Kashmiri woman walks through a deserted lane during restrictions, after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children wait for Pope Francis outside Cathedral of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception in Maputo, Mozambique September 5. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Actor Tilda Cobham-Hervey poses during a special presentation of the biopic about singer Helen Reddy, "I Am Woman", at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 5. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A worker adjusts fabrics in the colours of the Vatican during the final preparations for Pope Francis visit to Madagascar, at the Soamandrakizay Mess site in Antananarivo, Madagascar, September 5. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Vegetable vendors assemble at a floating market in the interior of Dal lake during restrictions after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, September 5. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Robert Mugabe: 1924 - 2019
Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe, feted as an African liberation hero and champion of racial reconciliation when he first came to power but four decades later denounced as a power-obsessed autocrat, has died at the age of 95.
