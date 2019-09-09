Editor's Choice Pictures
A child's bicycle is seen in a destroyed neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after beating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles at the U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister during a rally in Central, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Antonio Vera, a reveller depicting the figure of Cascamorras, is surrounded by revellers as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Khabib Nurmagomedov in action against Dustin Poirier during their MMA UFC 242 match in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Firefighters help to put out a forest fire next to A1 motorway near Fontao, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson makes a 51 yard touchdown reception past Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
A protester films a fire at the entrance of MTR Central Station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A protester joins others outside of Trump National Golf Course as President Donald Trump spends the day golfing in Sterling, Virginia. Supporters gathered on the opposite side of the street holding signs that read 'Women for Trump.' REUTERS/Sarah...more
Bianca Andreescu of Canada with the US Open championship trophy after beating Serena Williams in the women's singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
A police officer stands guard near a voting booth at a polling station during the Moscow city parliament election in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
White House adviser Ivanka Trump dances with a woman in a courtyard after holding a woman's economic empowerment event in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A flooded car is seen in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A gust of wind blows away Pope Francis' skullcap as he leaves Ivato International Airport after arriving for a three-day visit, in Antananarivo, Madagascar. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Hunter Dye stands amid smoke from tires in the water box at the starting line at the Great Lakes Dragway in Union Grove, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Meghan Markle greets Oracene Price as she arrives to watch the women's singles final match between Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu at the U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during a march marking the 46th anniversary of the 1973 Chile military coup, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets participants of a National Conference of Teachers in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
Rob Morgan jumps as he arrives for a gala presentation of Just Mercy at the Toronto International Film Festival. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Tunisian migrant sits on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A man carries water from a swimming pool at an abandoned hotel in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A tightrope walker performs on a rope between skyscrapers of the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Cast member Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez arrive for the gala presentation of Hustlers at the Toronto International Film Festival. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Australia's Nathan Lyon appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Jofra Archer during the Fourth Test of the Ashes in Manchester. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Bella Hadid and models enjoy beverages after presenting creations from the Ralph Lauren collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Hong Kong children form chains of protest
Hundreds of uniformed school students, many wearing masks, formed human chains in districts across Hong Kong in support of anti-government protesters after another weekend of clashes in the Chinese-ruled city.
Clashes erupt after thousands appeal to Trump in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the upmarket Causeway Bay shopping district, after demonstrators had rallied at the U.S. Consulate calling for help in bringing democracy to the Chinese-ruled city.
Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian has killed at least 43 people in the Bahamas, and 70,000 people need immediate humanitarian relief after one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record devastated the island nation.
On the drag strip in Wisconsin
On the starting line with speed-seeking drivers and spectators at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin.
Nadal beats Medvedev in five-set epic to win U.S. Open
Rafa Nadal battled past an inspired Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 in a thrilling final to claim his fourth U.S. Open crown, moving within one Grand Slam title of matching his great rival Roger Federer's all-time record.
Best of the U.S. Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.
Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win U.S. Open
Teenager Bianca Andreescu claimed her first Grand Slam title, becoming the first Canadian to win a major in the professional era, in a hard-hitting, nerve-jangling 6-3 7-5 win over Serena Williams.
Hong Kong police fire tear gas after fending off airport protest
Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the Kowloon district of Mong Kok for a second night on September 7, 2019, after preventing demonstrators from reaching the airport earlier in the day.