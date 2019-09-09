Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A child's bicycle is seen in a destroyed neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after beating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles at the U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister during a rally in Central, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Antonio Vera, a reveller depicting the figure of Cascamorras, is surrounded by revellers as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Khabib Nurmagomedov in action against Dustin Poirier during their MMA UFC 242 match in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Firefighters help to put out a forest fire next to A1 motorway near Fontao, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson makes a 51 yard touchdown reception past Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A protester films a fire at the entrance of MTR Central Station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A protester joins others outside of Trump National Golf Course as President Donald Trump spends the day golfing in Sterling, Virginia. Supporters gathered on the opposite side of the street holding signs that read 'Women for Trump.' REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Bianca Andreescu of Canada with the US Open championship trophy after beating Serena Williams in the women's singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
A police officer stands guard near a voting booth at a polling station during the Moscow city parliament election in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
White House adviser Ivanka Trump dances with a woman in a courtyard after holding a woman's economic empowerment event in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
A flooded car is seen in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
A gust of wind blows away Pope Francis' skullcap as he leaves Ivato International Airport after arriving for a three-day visit, in Antananarivo, Madagascar. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Hunter Dye stands amid smoke from tires in the water box at the starting line at the Great Lakes Dragway in Union Grove, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Meghan Markle greets Oracene Price as she arrives to watch the women's singles final match between Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu at the U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during a march marking the 46th anniversary of the 1973 Chile military coup, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets participants of a National Conference of Teachers in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Rob Morgan jumps as he arrives for a gala presentation of Just Mercy at the Toronto International Film Festival. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
A Tunisian migrant sits on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A man carries water from a swimming pool at an abandoned hotel in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A tightrope walker performs on a rope between skyscrapers of the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Cast member Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez arrive for the gala presentation of Hustlers at the Toronto International Film Festival. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Australia's Nathan Lyon appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Jofra Archer during the Fourth Test of the Ashes in Manchester. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Bella Hadid and models enjoy beverages after presenting creations from the Ralph Lauren collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
