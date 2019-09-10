Editor's Choice Pictures
Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force remove a body recovered in a destroyed neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Secondary school students hold hands as they form a human chain demonstrating against what they say is police brutality against protesters, after clashes at Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Prince Dudeman (R) and Flofy ride a wave together as they compete at the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center Surf-A-Thon, where more than 70 dogs competed in five different weight classes for 'Top Surf Dog 2019' in Del Mar, California....more
People dressed up as characters from Margaret Atwood's 'The Handmaid's Tale' line up to get a copy of her new novel 'The Testaments' at Waterstones bookshop in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar speaks in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Pope Francis arrives in Papamobile to celebrate a mass at the monument to Mary, Queen of Peace in Port Louis, Mauritius. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A model presents a creation at the Tommy Hilfiger TommyNow Fall runway show at the Apollo Theater during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A journalist reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a Palestinian protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Men ride bicycles along a sidewalk during a blackout caused by Typhoon Faxai near a train station in Kisarazu, Chiba prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A riot police officer stands guard during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Firefighters battling a bushfire in Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast, Australia. AAP Image/John Park/via REUTERS
Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman carries the ball in the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland. The Raiders defeated The Broncos 24-16. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Camilo Esteban shows his tattoo of Spanish singer Camilo Sesto as he waits to pays his respects during his wake in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey attempts to tag out Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Laborers hang an election campaign banner depicting Benny Gantz, the leader of Blue and White party, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates with others during the religious procession ahead of Ashura, in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A woman using an umbrella struggles against a heavy rain and wind caused by Typhoon Faxai in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Models present creations from The Blonds Spring 2020 collection during a collaboration performance with Moulin Rouge! The Musical during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rooney Mara poses at the premiere of 'Joker' at the Toronto International Film Festival. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tunisian migrants eat a meal inside a metal container on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Firefighters battle flames engulfing a block of flats on fire in London. London Fire Brigade/via REUTERS
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is seen crowdsurfing as he is carried by supporters and campaign staff at the AAPI Victory Fund event, in this still frame obtained from social media video in Costa Mesa, California. BECKY BAKER /via...more
A Shi'ite Muslim holds a child as he takes part in an Ashura procession in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen
Hungary fans hold banner showing image of 15th century King Matthias Corvinus during their Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia in Budapest. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
