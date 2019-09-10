Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 10, 2019 | 6:30am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force remove a body recovered in a destroyed neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force remove a body recovered in a destroyed neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force remove a body recovered in a destroyed neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
1 / 24
Secondary school students hold hands as they form a human chain demonstrating against what they say is police brutality against protesters, after clashes at Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Secondary school students hold hands as they form a human chain demonstrating against what they say is police brutality against protesters, after clashes at Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Secondary school students hold hands as they form a human chain demonstrating against what they say is police brutality against protesters, after clashes at Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
2 / 24
Prince Dudeman (R) and Flofy ride a wave together as they compete at the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center Surf-A-Thon, where more than 70 dogs competed in five different weight classes for 'Top Surf Dog 2019' in Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Prince Dudeman (R) and Flofy ride a wave together as they compete at the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center Surf-A-Thon, where more than 70 dogs competed in five different weight classes for 'Top Surf Dog 2019' in Del Mar, California....more

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Prince Dudeman (R) and Flofy ride a wave together as they compete at the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center Surf-A-Thon, where more than 70 dogs competed in five different weight classes for 'Top Surf Dog 2019' in Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
3 / 24
People dressed up as characters from Margaret Atwood's 'The Handmaid's Tale' line up to get a copy of her new novel 'The Testaments' at Waterstones bookshop in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People dressed up as characters from Margaret Atwood's 'The Handmaid's Tale' line up to get a copy of her new novel 'The Testaments' at Waterstones bookshop in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
People dressed up as characters from Margaret Atwood's 'The Handmaid's Tale' line up to get a copy of her new novel 'The Testaments' at Waterstones bookshop in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
4 / 24
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar speaks in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar speaks in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar speaks in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Phil Noble
5 / 24
Pope Francis arrives in Papamobile to celebrate a mass at the monument to Mary, Queen of Peace in Port Louis, Mauritius. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis arrives in Papamobile to celebrate a mass at the monument to Mary, Queen of Peace in Port Louis, Mauritius. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Pope Francis arrives in Papamobile to celebrate a mass at the monument to Mary, Queen of Peace in Port Louis, Mauritius. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
6 / 24
A model presents a creation at the Tommy Hilfiger TommyNow Fall runway show at the Apollo Theater during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a creation at the Tommy Hilfiger TommyNow Fall runway show at the Apollo Theater during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
A model presents a creation at the Tommy Hilfiger TommyNow Fall runway show at the Apollo Theater during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
7 / 24
A journalist reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a Palestinian protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A journalist reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a Palestinian protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
A journalist reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a Palestinian protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
8 / 24
Men ride bicycles along a sidewalk during a blackout caused by Typhoon Faxai near a train station in Kisarazu, Chiba prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Men ride bicycles along a sidewalk during a blackout caused by Typhoon Faxai near a train station in Kisarazu, Chiba prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Men ride bicycles along a sidewalk during a blackout caused by Typhoon Faxai near a train station in Kisarazu, Chiba prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
9 / 24
A riot police officer stands guard during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A riot police officer stands guard during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
A riot police officer stands guard during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
10 / 24
Firefighters battling a bushfire in Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast, Australia. AAP Image/John Park/via REUTERS

Firefighters battling a bushfire in Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast, Australia. AAP Image/John Park/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Firefighters battling a bushfire in Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast, Australia. AAP Image/John Park/via REUTERS
11 / 24
Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman carries the ball in the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland. The Raiders defeated The Broncos 24-16. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman carries the ball in the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland. The Raiders defeated The Broncos 24-16. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman carries the ball in the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland. The Raiders defeated The Broncos 24-16. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 24
Camilo Esteban shows his tattoo of Spanish singer Camilo Sesto as he waits to pays his respects during his wake in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Camilo Esteban shows his tattoo of Spanish singer Camilo Sesto as he waits to pays his respects during his wake in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Camilo Esteban shows his tattoo of Spanish singer Camilo Sesto as he waits to pays his respects during his wake in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
13 / 24
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey attempts to tag out Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey attempts to tag out Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey attempts to tag out Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 24
Laborers hang an election campaign banner depicting Benny Gantz, the leader of Blue and White party, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Laborers hang an election campaign banner depicting Benny Gantz, the leader of Blue and White party, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Laborers hang an election campaign banner depicting Benny Gantz, the leader of Blue and White party, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
15 / 24
A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates with others during the religious procession ahead of Ashura, in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates with others during the religious procession ahead of Ashura, in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates with others during the religious procession ahead of Ashura, in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
16 / 24
A woman using an umbrella struggles against a heavy rain and wind caused by Typhoon Faxai in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A woman using an umbrella struggles against a heavy rain and wind caused by Typhoon Faxai in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
A woman using an umbrella struggles against a heavy rain and wind caused by Typhoon Faxai in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
17 / 24
Models present creations from The Blonds Spring 2020 collection during a collaboration performance with Moulin Rouge! The Musical during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from The Blonds Spring 2020 collection during a collaboration performance with Moulin Rouge! The Musical during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Models present creations from The Blonds Spring 2020 collection during a collaboration performance with Moulin Rouge! The Musical during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
18 / 24
Rooney Mara poses at the premiere of 'Joker' at the Toronto International Film Festival. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rooney Mara poses at the premiere of 'Joker' at the Toronto International Film Festival. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Rooney Mara poses at the premiere of 'Joker' at the Toronto International Film Festival. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
19 / 24
Tunisian migrants eat a meal inside a metal container on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tunisian migrants eat a meal inside a metal container on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Tunisian migrants eat a meal inside a metal container on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
20 / 24
Firefighters battle flames engulfing a block of flats on fire in London. London Fire Brigade/via REUTERS

Firefighters battle flames engulfing a block of flats on fire in London. London Fire Brigade/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Firefighters battle flames engulfing a block of flats on fire in London. London Fire Brigade/via REUTERS
21 / 24
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is seen crowdsurfing as he is carried by supporters and campaign staff at the AAPI Victory Fund event, in this still frame obtained from social media video in Costa Mesa, California. BECKY BAKER /via REUTERS

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is seen crowdsurfing as he is carried by supporters and campaign staff at the AAPI Victory Fund event, in this still frame obtained from social media video in Costa Mesa, California. BECKY BAKER /via...more

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is seen crowdsurfing as he is carried by supporters and campaign staff at the AAPI Victory Fund event, in this still frame obtained from social media video in Costa Mesa, California. BECKY BAKER /via REUTERS
22 / 24
A Shi'ite Muslim holds a child as he takes part in an Ashura procession in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen

A Shi'ite Muslim holds a child as he takes part in an Ashura procession in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
A Shi'ite Muslim holds a child as he takes part in an Ashura procession in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen
23 / 24
Hungary fans hold banner showing image of 15th century King Matthias Corvinus during their Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia in Budapest. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungary fans hold banner showing image of 15th century King Matthias Corvinus during their Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia in Budapest. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Hungary fans hold banner showing image of 15th century King Matthias Corvinus during their Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia in Budapest. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
24 / 24
