Editor's Choice Pictures

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the testing of a super-large multiple rocket launcher in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man walks by the Tribute in Light, lit to commemorate the anniversary of September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protesters from the Center for Popular Democracy chant 'we won't back down on Brown' (in reference to the Supreme Court case Brown v Board) as they are detained for demonstrating outside the office of U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in the Hart Senate Office...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a year six history class with pupils during a visit to Pimlico Primary school in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 11 Pro at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A person runs after throwing a petrol bomb at PSNI vehicles, after a security alert was upturned due to a suspicious package found in Creggan Heights, Derry, Northern Ireland. Derry Footage via REUTERS
An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A mahout sits between elephants which are participating in festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam at a temple on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V T
Crew members on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' wait for Tunisian migrants to disembark to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Shi'ite Muslims living in Greece flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Piraeus, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Jack Ma performs onstage during Alibaba's 20th anniversary party as the co-founder of the Chinese e-commerce giant steps down from his role as the company's chairman, at a stadium in Hangzhou, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer fans demonstrate inside Hong Kong Stadium in support of anti-government protesters as Hong Kong takes on Iran in World Cup qualifiers, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Dancers of China's Peacock Contemporary Dance Company perform Yang Liping's Rite of Spring during the International Contemporary Dance Festival DANCEINVERSION on the stage of Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Hanin's father Zuher, a Palestinian-Syrian refugee, fits his son Osama, 8, with a life jacket, preparing to travel to the Greek Islands on a dinghy, in Izmir, Turkey, October 17, 2018. The smuggler didn't call that night but he later got in touch and...more
Firefighters battling a bushfire in Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast, Australia. AAP Image/John Park/via REUTERS
Golfers are seen on the green next to a bushfire-damaged area in Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is seen crowdsurfing as he is carried by supporters and campaign staff at the AAPI Victory Fund event in Costa Mesa, California. BECKY BAKER /via REUTERS
CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 11 at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
German captain of rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 Carola Rackete receives Catalan parliament award from Catalonia's Parliament President Roger Torrent in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
An Israeli machinery demolishes a Palestinian structure near Yatta in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Afghan election commission workers prepare ballot boxes and election materials to send to the provinces, for the upcoming presidential election at the warehouse in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People dressed up as characters from Margaret Atwood's 'The Handmaid's Tale' line up to get a copy of her new novel 'The Testaments' at Waterstones bookshop in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
