Editor's Choice Pictures

The Tribute in Light shines in downtown Manhattan to commemorate the 18th anniversary of September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The Tribute in Light shines in downtown Manhattan to commemorate the 18th anniversary of September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
The Tribute in Light shines in downtown Manhattan to commemorate the 18th anniversary of September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A police officer searches for the dead in the destroyed Mudd neighborhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019

A police officer searches for the dead in the destroyed Mudd neighborhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
A police officer searches for the dead in the destroyed Mudd neighborhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The Villarrica volcano spews lava at night, as seen from the town of Pucon, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The Villarrica volcano spews lava at night, as seen from the town of Pucon, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
The Villarrica volcano spews lava at night, as seen from the town of Pucon, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
New York City Fire Department firefighters pause in silence outside Firehouse Engine 10 Ladder company 10 on the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in lower Manhattan in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019

New York City Fire Department firefighters pause in silence outside Firehouse Engine 10 Ladder company 10 on the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in lower Manhattan in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
New York City Fire Department firefighters pause in silence outside Firehouse Engine 10 Ladder company 10 on the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in lower Manhattan in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019

A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People hold a giant 'Estelada' (Catalan separatist flag) at a rally during Catalonia's national day 'La Diada' in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019

People hold a giant 'Estelada' (Catalan separatist flag) at a rally during Catalonia's national day 'La Diada' in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
People hold a giant 'Estelada' (Catalan separatist flag) at a rally during Catalonia's national day 'La Diada' in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A boy sits by the swimming pool at the Israeli settlement of Vered Yericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019

A boy sits by the swimming pool at the Israeli settlement of Vered Yericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
A boy sits by the swimming pool at the Israeli settlement of Vered Yericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
A man holds up a tuba as protesters shout slogans and sing Hong Kong's anthem during a protest at New Town Plaza shopping mall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019

A man holds up a tuba as protesters shout slogans and sing Hong Kong's anthem during a protest at New Town Plaza shopping mall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
A man holds up a tuba as protesters shout slogans and sing Hong Kong's anthem during a protest at New Town Plaza shopping mall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise as part of the 18th annual September 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise as part of the 18th annual September 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
The U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise as part of the 18th annual September 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Al Drago
Mexican citizens fleeing violence, queue to cross into the U.S. to apply for asylum at Paso del Norte border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Mexican citizens fleeing violence, queue to cross into the U.S. to apply for asylum at Paso del Norte border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Mexican citizens fleeing violence, queue to cross into the U.S. to apply for asylum at Paso del Norte border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Amputee soccer players line up before a friendly match between Ukrainian and Azeri teams in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Amputee soccer players line up before a friendly match between Ukrainian and Azeri teams in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Amputee soccer players line up before a friendly match between Ukrainian and Azeri teams in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex alongside former Invictus Games competitor Paul Vice, completes a trade as he attends the 15th annual BGC Charity Day in London. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex alongside former Invictus Games competitor Paul Vice, completes a trade as he attends the 15th annual BGC Charity Day in London. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex alongside former Invictus Games competitor Paul Vice, completes a trade as he attends the 15th annual BGC Charity Day in London. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the testing of a super-large multiple rocket launcher in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the testing of a super-large multiple rocket launcher in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the testing of a super-large multiple rocket launcher in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks with Maria Isabel Bueso after her testimony about her ongoing medical care in the U.S. at a House Oversight and Reform Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee hearing on U.S. President Donald Trump's administration changes to Medical Deferred Action policies for critically ill children, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks with Maria Isabel Bueso after her testimony about her ongoing medical care in the U.S. at a House Oversight and Reform Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee hearing on U.S. President Donald...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks with Maria Isabel Bueso after her testimony about her ongoing medical care in the U.S. at a House Oversight and Reform Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee hearing on U.S. President Donald Trump's administration changes to Medical Deferred Action policies for critically ill children, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A mahout sits between elephants which are participating in festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam at a temple on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V T

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019

A mahout sits between elephants which are participating in festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam at a temple on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V T

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
A mahout sits between elephants which are participating in festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam at a temple on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V T
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduces Vancouver Kingsway candidate Tamara Taggart at a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduces Vancouver Kingsway candidate Tamara Taggart at a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduces Vancouver Kingsway candidate Tamara Taggart at a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a year six history class with pupils during a visit to Pimlico Primary school in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a year six history class with pupils during a visit to Pimlico Primary school in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a year six history class with pupils during a visit to Pimlico Primary school in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
A person runs after throwing a petrol bomb at PSNI vehicles, after a security alert was upturned due to a suspicious package found in Creggan Heights, Derry, Northern Ireland. Derry Footage via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019

A person runs after throwing a petrol bomb at PSNI vehicles, after a security alert was upturned due to a suspicious package found in Creggan Heights, Derry, Northern Ireland. Derry Footage via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
A person runs after throwing a petrol bomb at PSNI vehicles, after a security alert was upturned due to a suspicious package found in Creggan Heights, Derry, Northern Ireland. Derry Footage via REUTERS
Shi'ite Muslims living in Greece flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Piraeus, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Shi'ite Muslims living in Greece flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Piraeus, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Shi'ite Muslims living in Greece flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Piraeus, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Jack Ma performs onstage during Alibaba's 20th anniversary party as the co-founder of the Chinese e-commerce giant steps down from his role as the company's chairman, at a stadium in Hangzhou, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Jack Ma performs onstage during Alibaba's 20th anniversary party as the co-founder of the Chinese e-commerce giant steps down from his role as the company's chairman, at a stadium in Hangzhou, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Jack Ma performs onstage during Alibaba's 20th anniversary party as the co-founder of the Chinese e-commerce giant steps down from his role as the company's chairman, at a stadium in Hangzhou, China. REUTERS/Stringer
An Israeli machinery demolishes a Palestinian structure near Yatta in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019

An Israeli machinery demolishes a Palestinian structure near Yatta in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
An Israeli machinery demolishes a Palestinian structure near Yatta in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019

An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Dancers of China's Peacock Contemporary Dance Company perform Yang Liping's Rite of Spring during the International Contemporary Dance Festival DANCEINVERSION on the stage of Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Dancers of China's Peacock Contemporary Dance Company perform Yang Liping's Rite of Spring during the International Contemporary Dance Festival DANCEINVERSION on the stage of Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Dancers of China's Peacock Contemporary Dance Company perform Yang Liping's Rite of Spring during the International Contemporary Dance Festival DANCEINVERSION on the stage of Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
