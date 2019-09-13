Editor's Choice Pictures
Rescue workers on a boat rescue a person stranded inside a flooded tunnel after heavy floods in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Immigration protesters run onto the stage in front of the Democratic presidential candidates, interrupting the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mourners arrive at Rufaro stadium, in Mbare township where the body of Zimbabwe's founder Robert Mugabe will lie in state, Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A pro-China demonstrator shouts during skirmishes with an anti-government group at Yuen Long station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A passenger plane passes in front of the moon as it makes its final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A burning tree is seen during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest in Itapua do Oeste, Rondonia State, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Fireworks light up the sky during a celebration on the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Huaian, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Migrants hide in a tube carried by a freight train in an effort to reach and cross the Greek-North Macedonian border without documents, in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
CEO of Start Works Kate Stephens, Deputy Lieutenant of Greater London Sandra Cahill and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Former Vice President Joe Biden stands between Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren as they both raise their hands to answer a question at the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Shattered windows are seen in a hotel following a blast in a military ammunition depot near the town of Kyrenia in nothern Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
An injured garment worker lies on the ground during clashes with police at a protest demanding for arrears in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses at an art exhibition, where she read out her leaked emails, in Venice, Italy. Gerda Studio
A view of a deforested area at the National Forest Bom Futuro in Rio Pardo, Rondonia state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Protesters react as the motorcade carrying U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in Baltimore, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A mourner is put on a stretcher after being involved in a stampede after the public was invited to view Robert Mugabe's body as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium, in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The Tribute in Light shines in downtown Manhattan to commemorate the 18th anniversary of September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets a congratulatory kiss from his husband Chasten as they stand behind former Vice President Joe Biden onstage at the conclusion of the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A seal sits on a rock in front of the 'Ile aux moutons' island in front of Loctudy, Brittany, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Brenda, a Honduran girl who is seeking asylum in the U.S., is carried from the Rio Grande in distress, where she had been bathing across the river from a Brownsville, Texas U.S. Customs and Border Protection tent facility as immigration hearings were...more
Grace Mugabe sits below a portrait of her late husband, former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, at her residence, The 'Blue Roof' in Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Senator Kamala Harris gives a thumbs down as she speaks during the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
