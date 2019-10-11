Editor's Choice Pictures
Members of Syrian National Army, known as Free Syrian Army, wave as they drive to cross into Syria near the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects a palm frond used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A baby sits across from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, near a group of migrants who returned to Mexico to await their U.S. asylum hearing as they block the Puerta Mexico international border crossing bridge to demand a speedier asylum...more
China's Xijing Tang in action on the floor apparatus at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People look out from an apartment building which was damaged by a rocket fired from Syria, in Nusaybin, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Iranian women attend Iran's World Cup Asian qualifier against Cambodia at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, Iran. The game was as notable for the presence of 3,500 female fans, who were allowed into the stadium for a World Cup qualifier for the first time...more
People place candles at the synagogue in Halle, Germany, after two people were killed in a shooting. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Students wear masks of China's President Xi Jinping as other waves national flags of India and China, ahead of the informal summit with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a school in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A protester, who Extinction Rebellion says is former Paralympic athlete James Brown, lies on top of a British Airways plane at London City Airport. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man wearing a LeBron James jersey wraps himself with a Chinese national flag outside the Mercedes-Benz Arena before the NBA exhibition game between Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Olga Tokarczuk poses during a photo call after being awarded the 2018 literature Nobel Prize, in Bielefeld, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Jesus, son of Irma Rivera, an asylum-seeker from Honduras, plays after a rainstorm with his cousin Marcos outside the family home in Fort Worth, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
People hold up a banner as they march to protest against what they say is the abuse of pro-democracy protesters by Hong Kong police, at Chater Garden in Central district, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Jeffrey Manzanares, 33, lies in the intensive care unit of the University of Utah Hospital while being treated for vaping injury and other lung infections in Salt Lake City, Utah. Courtesy of Marisela Trujillo via REUTERS
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg looks on as protesters hold transgender pride flags in a televised townhall on CNN dedicated to LGBTQ issues in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee is confronted by a counter protester before a rally by U.S. President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Rescue personnel and vehicles are seen at the site where a highway bridge collapsed in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Smoke rises from the Syrian side of the border as it is pictured from the Turkish town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. Demiroren News Agency via REUTERS
Extinction Rebellion activists march during a climate protest in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A morning fog is seen in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Zeba Masood, an animal rights activist sits amidst dogs after they were rescued from the streets at the Lucky Animal Protection Shelter, a nonprofit organization providing temporary shelter to astray and abandoned dogs in Peshawar, Pakistan....more
Pope Francis wearing Alpini's hat greets faithfuls during the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Simone Biles of the U.S. in action on the uneven bars apparatus at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Wildfires rage across California
The Saddleridge Fire was one of about 275 wildfires that have broken out across California in the past 24 hours as hot, gusty winds signaled the start of its peak fire season.
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Turkey stepped up its air and artillery strikes on Kurdish militia in northeast Syria on Friday, escalating an offensive that has drawn warnings of humanitarian catastrophe.
The 2019 Nobel Prize winners
The 2019 Nobel Prize winners so far.
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners
Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.
Extinction Rebellion disrupt London City Airport
Protest organizers with Extinction Rebellion had vowed to occupy the airport's terminal and shut down operations for three days as part of its action in the British capital.
Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures
A week of anti-austerity protests have pushed President Lenin Moreno's government out of Quito and brought hundreds of arrests.
Deadly shooting at synagogue in Germany
A gunman killed two people in a synagogue and a nearby kebab shop on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, in an attack in the German city of Halle that he livestreamed on a video-gaming platform.