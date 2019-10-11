Editor's Choice Pictures

Iranian women attend Iran's World Cup Asian qualifier against Cambodia at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, Iran. The game was as notable for the presence of 3,500 female fans, who were allowed into the stadium for a World Cup qualifier for the first time...more

Iranian women attend Iran's World Cup Asian qualifier against Cambodia at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, Iran. The game was as notable for the presence of 3,500 female fans, who were allowed into the stadium for a World Cup qualifier for the first time in the four decades since the Islamic Revolution. WANA via REUTERS

