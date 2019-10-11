Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Members of Syrian National Army, known as Free Syrian Army, wave as they drive to cross into Syria near the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects a palm frond used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
A baby sits across from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, near a group of migrants who returned to Mexico to await their U.S. asylum hearing as they block the Puerta Mexico international border crossing bridge to demand a speedier asylum process in Matamoros, Mexico. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
China's Xijing Tang in action on the floor apparatus at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
People look out from an apartment building which was damaged by a rocket fired from Syria, in Nusaybin, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Iranian women attend Iran's World Cup Asian qualifier against Cambodia at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, Iran. The game was as notable for the presence of 3,500 female fans, who were allowed into the stadium for a World Cup qualifier for the first time in the four decades since the Islamic Revolution. WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
People place candles at the synagogue in Halle, Germany, after two people were killed in a shooting. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Students wear masks of China's President Xi Jinping as other waves national flags of India and China, ahead of the informal summit with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a school in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
A protester, who Extinction Rebellion says is former Paralympic athlete James Brown, lies on top of a British Airways plane at London City Airport. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
A man wearing a LeBron James jersey wraps himself with a Chinese national flag outside the Mercedes-Benz Arena before the NBA exhibition game between Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Olga Tokarczuk poses during a photo call after being awarded the 2018 literature Nobel Prize, in Bielefeld, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Jesus, son of Irma Rivera, an asylum-seeker from Honduras, plays after a rainstorm with his cousin Marcos outside the family home in Fort Worth, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
People hold up a banner as they march to protest against what they say is the abuse of pro-democracy protesters by Hong Kong police, at Chater Garden in Central district, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
Jeffrey Manzanares, 33, lies in the intensive care unit of the University of Utah Hospital while being treated for vaping injury and other lung infections in Salt Lake City, Utah. Courtesy of Marisela Trujillo via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg looks on as protesters hold transgender pride flags in a televised townhall on CNN dedicated to LGBTQ issues in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
An attendee is confronted by a counter protester before a rally by U.S. President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Rescue personnel and vehicles are seen at the site where a highway bridge collapsed in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
Smoke rises from the Syrian side of the border as it is pictured from the Turkish town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. Demiroren News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Extinction Rebellion activists march during a climate protest in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
A morning fog is seen in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Zeba Masood, an animal rights activist sits amidst dogs after they were rescued from the streets at the Lucky Animal Protection Shelter, a nonprofit organization providing temporary shelter to astray and abandoned dogs in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Pope Francis wearing Alpini's hat greets faithfuls during the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2019
Simone Biles of the U.S. in action on the uneven bars apparatus at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
