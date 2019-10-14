Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
President Trump is silhouetted against a U.S. flag as he holds a campaign rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters are seen in action in the village of Yabisa, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
An aerial view shows residential areas flooded by the Chikuma river, caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, central Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, crosses the finish line during his attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
People walk in an area affected by a fuel tanker that overturned and caught fire damaging infrastructure, vehicles and houses, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
Director Martin Scorsese and cast members Al Pacino and Robert De Niro pose as they arrive for the screening of The Irishman during the 2019 BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters walk together near the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
A rescue worker swims as he checks around a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
China's Wei Sun in action at the Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
A Shinkansen bullet train rail yard is seen flooded due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, central Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
An anti-government protester reacts as he moves part of the 4 meter tall Statue of Lady Liberty Hong Kong with his friend on the iconic Lion Rock, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
A nun walks along a street in Krakow, Poland. Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
A Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighter is seen in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
Simone Biles of the U.S. celebrates with her five gold medals, breaking the World Championships medals record at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
A man waves a Syrian opposition flag as he stands on top of an apartment building in the Turkish border town of Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives to testify in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
Migrants shelter from the rain as members of the National Guard (not pictured) conduct an operation to halt a caravan of migrants from Africa, the Caribbean and Central America, hours after they embarked toward the United States, in Tuzantan, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
Kenya's Brigid Kosgei wins the women's marathon setting a new world record at the Chicago Marathon. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
An activist shouts as she is carried away by police officers during the Extinction Rebellion protest in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
Kurds living in Greece shout slogans while burning a poster depicting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a demonstration against Turkey's military action in northeastern Syria, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
A demonstrator stands near a fire during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
A Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighter holds the Syrian opposition flag near the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
