Editor's Choice Pictures
President Trump is silhouetted against a U.S. flag as he holds a campaign rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters are seen in action in the village of Yabisa, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An aerial view shows residential areas flooded by the Chikuma river, caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, central Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, crosses the finish line during his attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
People walk in an area affected by a fuel tanker that overturned and caught fire damaging infrastructure, vehicles and houses, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Director Martin Scorsese and cast members Al Pacino and Robert De Niro pose as they arrive for the screening of The Irishman during the 2019 BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters walk together near the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rescue worker swims as he checks around a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China's Wei Sun in action at the Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Shinkansen bullet train rail yard is seen flooded due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, central Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
An anti-government protester reacts as he moves part of the 4 meter tall Statue of Lady Liberty Hong Kong with his friend on the iconic Lion Rock, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A nun walks along a street in Krakow, Poland. Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
A Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighter is seen in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Simone Biles of the U.S. celebrates with her five gold medals, breaking the World Championships medals record at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man waves a Syrian opposition flag as he stands on top of an apartment building in the Turkish border town of Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives to testify in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Migrants shelter from the rain as members of the National Guard (not pictured) conduct an operation to halt a caravan of migrants from Africa, the Caribbean and Central America, hours after they embarked toward the United States, in Tuzantan, in...more
Kenya's Brigid Kosgei wins the women's marathon setting a new world record at the Chicago Marathon. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An activist shouts as she is carried away by police officers during the Extinction Rebellion protest in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Kurds living in Greece shout slogans while burning a poster depicting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a demonstration against Turkey's military action in northeastern Syria, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A demonstrator stands near a fire during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighter holds the Syrian opposition flag near the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Typhoon Hagibis slams Japan
The Japanese government has sent thousands of soldiers and rescue workers to save stranded residents in the destruction left by Typhoon Hagibis.
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Turkey's stated objective is to set up a "safe zone" inside Syria to resettle many of the 3.6 million Syrian war refugees it has been hosting.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
Wildfires rage across California
The Saddleridge Fire was one of about 275 wildfires that have broken out across California in the past 24 hours as hot, gusty winds signaled the start of its peak fire season.
The Kurdish fight against Islamic State
Archival images of Kurdish involvement in the campaign against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
The 2019 Nobel Prize winners
The 2019 Nobel Prize winners so far.
Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures
A week of anti-austerity protests have pushed President Lenin Moreno's government out of Quito and brought hundreds of arrests.
Protesters square off after Trump rally in Minneapolis
President Trump used a campaign rally to blast the impeachment inquiry against him as a brazen attempt by Democrats to overthrow him, vowing the attempt to remove him from office would backfire.
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners
Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.