Editor's Choice Pictures

An anti-government demonstrator holds a U.S. flag as they march in protest against the invocation of the emergency laws in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters raise the Syrian opposition flag at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rescue worker peers into a car during a search operation in a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused severe floods at the Chikuma River in Nagano Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Fiona Hill leaves the Capitol building after giving a full day of testimony during the ongoing House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators fire a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures, in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Charlotte Charles, the mother of British teen Harry Dunn who was killed in a car crash on his motorcycle, allegedly by the wife of an American diplomat, reacts at a news conference in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A general view of the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), a mausoleum in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes kiss actor Ben Affleck during their handprint and footprint ceremony, at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anti-government demonstrators march in protest against the invocation of the emergency laws in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, two of the three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, speak at news conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A rescue worker swims as he checks around a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters take pictures with mobile phones at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A train drives across the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake used for the production of salt near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Britain's Queen Elizabeth delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters are seen in action in the village of Yabisa, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Migrants shelter from the rain as members of the National Guard (not pictured) conduct an operation to halt a caravan of migrants from Africa, the Caribbean and Central America, hours after they embarked toward the United States, in Tuzantan, in...more
Cars pass next to the mounds of rubbish in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he gets a flu shot in his Downing Street office in London. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A rescue helicopter fies over rescue workers searching a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused severe floods at the Chikuma River in Nagano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
