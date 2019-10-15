Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 15, 2019 | 7:45am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

An anti-government demonstrator holds a U.S. flag as they march in protest against the invocation of the emergency laws in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An anti-government demonstrator holds a U.S. flag as they march in protest against the invocation of the emergency laws in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
An anti-government demonstrator holds a U.S. flag as they march in protest against the invocation of the emergency laws in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 21
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters raise the Syrian opposition flag at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters raise the Syrian opposition flag at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters raise the Syrian opposition flag at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
2 / 21
A rescue worker peers into a car during a search operation in a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused severe floods at the Chikuma River in Nagano Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A rescue worker peers into a car during a search operation in a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused severe floods at the Chikuma River in Nagano Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
A rescue worker peers into a car during a search operation in a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused severe floods at the Chikuma River in Nagano Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 21
Fiona Hill leaves the Capitol building after giving a full day of testimony during the ongoing House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Fiona Hill leaves the Capitol building after giving a full day of testimony during the ongoing House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Fiona Hill leaves the Capitol building after giving a full day of testimony during the ongoing House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
4 / 21
Demonstrators fire a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures, in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators fire a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures, in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
Demonstrators fire a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures, in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
5 / 21
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Close
6 / 21
Charlotte Charles, the mother of British teen Harry Dunn who was killed in a car crash on his motorcycle, allegedly by the wife of an American diplomat, reacts at a news conference in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Charlotte Charles, the mother of British teen Harry Dunn who was killed in a car crash on his motorcycle, allegedly by the wife of an American diplomat, reacts at a news conference in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Charlotte Charles, the mother of British teen Harry Dunn who was killed in a car crash on his motorcycle, allegedly by the wife of an American diplomat, reacts at a news conference in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 21
A general view of the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), a mausoleum in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

A general view of the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), a mausoleum in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
A general view of the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), a mausoleum in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Close
8 / 21
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes kiss actor Ben Affleck during their handprint and footprint ceremony, at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes kiss actor Ben Affleck during their handprint and footprint ceremony, at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes kiss actor Ben Affleck during their handprint and footprint ceremony, at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 21
Anti-government demonstrators march in protest against the invocation of the emergency laws in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Anti-government demonstrators march in protest against the invocation of the emergency laws in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Anti-government demonstrators march in protest against the invocation of the emergency laws in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
10 / 21
Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, two of the three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, speak at news conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, two of the three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, speak at news conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, two of the three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, speak at news conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 21
A rescue worker swims as he checks around a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A rescue worker swims as he checks around a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
A rescue worker swims as he checks around a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 21
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters take pictures with mobile phones at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters take pictures with mobile phones at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters take pictures with mobile phones at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
13 / 21
A train drives across the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake used for the production of salt near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A train drives across the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake used for the production of salt near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
A train drives across the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake used for the production of salt near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Close
14 / 21
Britain's Queen Elizabeth delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Britain's Queen Elizabeth delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Close
15 / 21
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters are seen in action in the village of Yabisa, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters are seen in action in the village of Yabisa, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters are seen in action in the village of Yabisa, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
16 / 21
Migrants shelter from the rain as members of the National Guard (not pictured) conduct an operation to halt a caravan of migrants from Africa, the Caribbean and Central America, hours after they embarked toward the United States, in Tuzantan, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Migrants shelter from the rain as members of the National Guard (not pictured) conduct an operation to halt a caravan of migrants from Africa, the Caribbean and Central America, hours after they embarked toward the United States, in Tuzantan, in...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
Migrants shelter from the rain as members of the National Guard (not pictured) conduct an operation to halt a caravan of migrants from Africa, the Caribbean and Central America, hours after they embarked toward the United States, in Tuzantan, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia
Close
17 / 21
Cars pass next to the mounds of rubbish in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Cars pass next to the mounds of rubbish in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Cars pass next to the mounds of rubbish in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
18 / 21
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he gets a flu shot in his Downing Street office in London. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he gets a flu shot in his Downing Street office in London. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he gets a flu shot in his Downing Street office in London. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS
Close
19 / 21
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
20 / 21
A rescue helicopter fies over rescue workers searching a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused severe floods at the Chikuma River in Nagano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A rescue helicopter fies over rescue workers searching a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused severe floods at the Chikuma River in Nagano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
A rescue helicopter fies over rescue workers searching a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused severe floods at the Chikuma River in Nagano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 14 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 11 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 11 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 10 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Our latest photos as Turkey presses its military offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria

On the Canada election campaign trail

On the Canada election campaign trail

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.

Typhoon Hagibis slams Japan

Typhoon Hagibis slams Japan

The Japanese government has sent thousands of soldiers and rescue workers to save stranded residents in the destruction left by Typhoon Hagibis.

The Kurdish fight against Islamic State

The Kurdish fight against Islamic State

Archival images of Kurdish involvement in the campaign against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Hong Kong protesters plead for U.S. help

Hong Kong protesters plead for U.S. help

Tens of thousands of mostly young pro-democracy activists rallied in Hong Kong in the first legal protest since the introduction of colonial-era emergency laws and pleaded for help from the United States.

Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures

Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures

Ecuador's President Moreno agrees to swap a law that ended decades-old fuel subsidies for new legislation that will direct more resources to the needy, part of a deal he struck with protest leaders to end a spate of violence that has roiled the Andean nation.

The 2019 Nobel Prize winners

The 2019 Nobel Prize winners

The 2019 Nobel Prize winners so far.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this week.

Queen Elizabeth opens British Parliament

Queen Elizabeth opens British Parliament

Queen Elizabeth opens Britain's Parliament in a day of elaborate pageantry in Westminster.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast