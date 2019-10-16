Editor's Choice Pictures
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu. KCNA via REUTERS
Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren pose together at the start of the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio....more
A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves after a news conference after her policy address for 2019, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Smoke billows out after Turkish shelling on the Syrian town of Ras al Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman celebrates their win over the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning in game four of the NLCS playoff series. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
A view of a remote farm where a family spent years locked away in a cellar, according to Dutch broadcasters' reports, in Ruinerwold, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A protester dribbles a basketball over pictures of China's President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during gathering in support of NBA Houston Rockets' team general manager Daryl Morey, who sent a tweet backing the pro-democracy...more
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by Tuk Tuk as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, in Islamabad. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden points during the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate in Westerville, Ohio. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels ride their vehicle on a street in the Turkish border town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Saudi woman holds a falcon as she participate for the first time in the 2nd Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Advanced Space Suit Engineer at NASA Kristine Davis wears the xEMU prototype space suit for the next astronaut to the moon by 2024, during its presentation at NASA headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Aircrafts leave trails in colors of Russian flag during a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Olesya Astakhova
Turkey players salute after Kaan Ayhan celebrates scoring their first goal against France in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Saint-Denis, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A separatist demonstrator wears an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) decorated boots during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A damaged Samick piano sits near a flooded house, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A firefighting aircraft tackles wildfires in Dibbiyeh village, south of Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A model presents a creation from Fabiana Milazzo during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A leopard walks past an elephant in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacts with the delegates following her speech at the SNP autumn conference in Aberdeen, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
People with chained legs are pictured after being rescued by police in Sabon Garin, in Daura local government area of Katsina state, Nigeria. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), a mausoleum in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
People spend the night in line to refill fuel in Maracaibo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Jose Nunez
Officers carry a coffin of Alexei Leonov, the first man to conduct a space walk in 1965, during his funeral in Mytishchi, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters raise the Syrian opposition flag at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
