Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 16, 2019 | 9:50am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
1 / 27
Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren pose together at the start of the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren pose together at the start of the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren pose together at the start of the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 27
A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
3 / 27
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves after a news conference after her policy address for 2019, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves after a news conference after her policy address for 2019, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves after a news conference after her policy address for 2019, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
4 / 27
Smoke billows out after Turkish shelling on the Syrian town of Ras al Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Smoke billows out after Turkish shelling on the Syrian town of Ras al Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Smoke billows out after Turkish shelling on the Syrian town of Ras al Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
5 / 27
Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman celebrates their win over the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning in game four of the NLCS playoff series. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman celebrates their win over the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning in game four of the NLCS playoff series. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman celebrates their win over the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning in game four of the NLCS playoff series. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 27
A view of a remote farm where a family spent years locked away in a cellar, according to Dutch broadcasters' reports, in Ruinerwold, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A view of a remote farm where a family spent years locked away in a cellar, according to Dutch broadcasters' reports, in Ruinerwold, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A view of a remote farm where a family spent years locked away in a cellar, according to Dutch broadcasters' reports, in Ruinerwold, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
7 / 27
A protester dribbles a basketball over pictures of China's President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during gathering in support of NBA Houston Rockets' team general manager Daryl Morey, who sent a tweet backing the pro-democracy movement, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A protester dribbles a basketball over pictures of China's President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during gathering in support of NBA Houston Rockets' team general manager Daryl Morey, who sent a tweet backing the pro-democracy...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A protester dribbles a basketball over pictures of China's President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during gathering in support of NBA Houston Rockets' team general manager Daryl Morey, who sent a tweet backing the pro-democracy movement, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
8 / 27
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by Tuk Tuk as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, in Islamabad. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by Tuk Tuk as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, in Islamabad. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by Tuk Tuk as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, in Islamabad. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
9 / 27
A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Close
10 / 27
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden points during the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate in Westerville, Ohio. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden points during the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate in Westerville, Ohio. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden points during the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate in Westerville, Ohio. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 27
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels ride their vehicle on a street in the Turkish border town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels ride their vehicle on a street in the Turkish border town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels ride their vehicle on a street in the Turkish border town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
12 / 27
A Saudi woman holds a falcon as she participate for the first time in the 2nd Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

A Saudi woman holds a falcon as she participate for the first time in the 2nd Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A Saudi woman holds a falcon as she participate for the first time in the 2nd Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Close
13 / 27
Advanced Space Suit Engineer at NASA Kristine Davis wears the xEMU prototype space suit for the next astronaut to the moon by 2024, during its presentation at NASA headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Advanced Space Suit Engineer at NASA Kristine Davis wears the xEMU prototype space suit for the next astronaut to the moon by 2024, during its presentation at NASA headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Advanced Space Suit Engineer at NASA Kristine Davis wears the xEMU prototype space suit for the next astronaut to the moon by 2024, during its presentation at NASA headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
14 / 27
Aircrafts leave trails in colors of Russian flag during a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Olesya Astakhova

Aircrafts leave trails in colors of Russian flag during a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Olesya Astakhova

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Aircrafts leave trails in colors of Russian flag during a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Olesya Astakhova
Close
15 / 27
Turkey players salute after Kaan Ayhan celebrates scoring their first goal against France in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Saint-Denis, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Turkey players salute after Kaan Ayhan celebrates scoring their first goal against France in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Saint-Denis, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Turkey players salute after Kaan Ayhan celebrates scoring their first goal against France in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Saint-Denis, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
16 / 27
A separatist demonstrator wears an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) decorated boots during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A separatist demonstrator wears an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) decorated boots during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A separatist demonstrator wears an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) decorated boots during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
17 / 27
A damaged Samick piano sits near a flooded house, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A damaged Samick piano sits near a flooded house, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A damaged Samick piano sits near a flooded house, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
18 / 27
A firefighting aircraft tackles wildfires in Dibbiyeh village, south of Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A firefighting aircraft tackles wildfires in Dibbiyeh village, south of Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A firefighting aircraft tackles wildfires in Dibbiyeh village, south of Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
19 / 27
A model presents a creation from Fabiana Milazzo during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A model presents a creation from Fabiana Milazzo during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A model presents a creation from Fabiana Milazzo during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
20 / 27
A leopard walks past an elephant in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A leopard walks past an elephant in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A leopard walks past an elephant in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
21 / 27
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacts with the delegates following her speech at the SNP autumn conference in Aberdeen, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacts with the delegates following her speech at the SNP autumn conference in Aberdeen, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacts with the delegates following her speech at the SNP autumn conference in Aberdeen, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
22 / 27
People with chained legs are pictured after being rescued by police in Sabon Garin, in Daura local government area of Katsina state, Nigeria. REUTERS/Stringer

People with chained legs are pictured after being rescued by police in Sabon Garin, in Daura local government area of Katsina state, Nigeria. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
People with chained legs are pictured after being rescued by police in Sabon Garin, in Daura local government area of Katsina state, Nigeria. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 27
A general view of the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), a mausoleum in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

A general view of the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), a mausoleum in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
A general view of the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), a mausoleum in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Close
24 / 27
People spend the night in line to refill fuel in Maracaibo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Jose Nunez

People spend the night in line to refill fuel in Maracaibo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Jose Nunez

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
People spend the night in line to refill fuel in Maracaibo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Jose Nunez
Close
25 / 27
Officers carry a coffin of Alexei Leonov, the first man to conduct a space walk in 1965, during his funeral in Mytishchi, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Officers carry a coffin of Alexei Leonov, the first man to conduct a space walk in 1965, during his funeral in Mytishchi, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Officers carry a coffin of Alexei Leonov, the first man to conduct a space walk in 1965, during his funeral in Mytishchi, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
26 / 27
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters raise the Syrian opposition flag at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters raise the Syrian opposition flag at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters raise the Syrian opposition flag at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 15 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 14 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 11 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 11 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Myth-making of Kim Jong Un

Myth-making of Kim Jong Un

A look at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as state news agency KCNA releases photos of Kim riding alone on a large white horse through snowy fields and woods on Mt Paektu, the spiritual homeland of the Kim dynasty.

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Our latest photos as Turkey presses its military offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria

How the 12 Democratic candidates performed in the Ohio debate

How the 12 Democratic candidates performed in the Ohio debate

A dozen candidates crammed the debate stage in the electoral battleground state of Ohio, the most crowded debate so far in the Democratic race to pick a challenger to Trump in the November 2020 election. Here is a look at how each of the top candidates did.

Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Ohio

Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Ohio

A dozen Democratic presidential contenders crammed the debate stage in the electoral battleground state of Ohio.

Clashes erupt as Catalan separatists protest sentences for leaders

Clashes erupt as Catalan separatists protest sentences for leaders

Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine Catalan separatist leaders for between nine and 13 years for their role in a 2017 failed independence bid, a decision that triggered mass protests in the region and left the future course of the dispute uncertain.

Will and Kate in Pakistan

Will and Kate in Pakistan

Prince William highlighted the UK's 'unique bonds' with Pakistan during a five-day visit to the South Asian nation with wife Catherine, the first trip by a British royal family member in more than a decade.

Inside an Israeli home for Sukkot

Inside an Israeli home for Sukkot

Inside an Israeli home as the Stanleigh family prepares for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Extinction Rebellion activists defy police ban on London protests

Extinction Rebellion activists defy police ban on London protests

Climate change activists defied a police order to end protests after a week of disruption in London, targeting Britain's transport ministry and security agency MI5.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast