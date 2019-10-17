Editor's Choice Pictures
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/via REUTERS
A person extinguishes a burning car during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near Catalan Ministry of Interior in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit SOS Children's village in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
YPG (Kurdish People's Protection Units) is written over a wall painting of ISIS flag inside a house, in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Former South Korean Army sergeant, first class, Ha Jae-hun, who lost both his legs in 2015 when he stepped on a North Korean landmine while on patrol in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), practices at Misari Rowing Stadium in Hanam, South Korea....more
A giraffe walks near the elevated railway line that allows movement of animals below the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line linking Nairobi and Naivasha inside the Nairobi national park in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
A person holds a candle in front of a picture of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, during a vigil and protest on the second anniversary of the car bomb assassination of her, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Melted traffic lights are seen after clashes of separatist demonstrators after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives to deliver her annual policy address, as pro-democracy lawmakers protest, at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated during the Festival of Lights show in Berlin, Germany. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A boy cries on a Haitian flag placed on a coffin during a funeral of two men, organized by the Popular and Democratic Sector, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Syrian displaced families, who fled violence after the Turkish offensive against Syria, sit in a bus on their way to camps on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Jewish worshippers, covered in prayer shawls, take part in the priestly blessing during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu. KCNA via REUTERS
Pope Francis reacts as he attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Advanced Space Suit Engineer at NASA Kristine Davis wears the xEMU prototype space suit for the next astronaut to the moon by 2024, during its presentation at NASA headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A Saudi woman holds a falcon as she participate for the first time in the 2nd Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
A damaged Samick piano sits near a flooded house, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Sir Richard Branson appears in a sky diving simulator as he wears Virgin Galactic's new space-wear system, developed in partnership with Under Armour, during an event to unveil the suits to be worn by future Virgin Galactic space travelers in...more
A firefighting aircraft tackles wildfires in Dibbiyeh village, south of Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A model presents a creation from Fabiana Milazzo during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Members of the Circus perform during the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A separatist demonstrator wears an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) decorated boots during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A general view of the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), a mausoleum in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos as Turkey presses its military offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria.
All the president's men: Who are the supporting actors in Trump's Ukraine scandal?
President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating a top rival in the 2020 U.S. presidential election prompted Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats in the House of Representatives to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry, threatening his presidency. Here are some of the main American players in the drama.
Will and Kate in Pakistan
Prince William and and wife Catherine highlighted the UK's 'unique bonds' with Pakistan during a five-day visit to the South Asian nation, the first trip by a British royal family member in more than a decade.
Japan cleans up after Typhoon Hagibis
Residents in Fukushima prefecture begin clearing wreckage after scores of rivers burst their banks when Typhoon Hagibis hit northeastern Japan.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Myth-making of Kim Jong Un
A look at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as state news agency KCNA releases photos of Kim riding alone on a large white horse through snowy fields and woods on Mt Paektu, the spiritual homeland of the Kim dynasty.
How the 12 Democratic candidates performed in the Ohio debate
A dozen candidates crammed the debate stage in the electoral battleground state of Ohio, the most crowded debate so far in the Democratic race to pick a challenger to Trump in the November 2020 election. Here is a look at how each of the top candidates did.
Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Ohio
A dozen Democratic presidential contenders crammed the debate stage in the electoral battleground state of Ohio.
Clashes erupt as Catalan separatists protest sentences for leaders
Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine Catalan separatist leaders for between nine and 13 years for their role in a 2017 failed independence bid, a decision that triggered mass protests in the region and left the future course of the dispute uncertain.