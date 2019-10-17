Edition:
Pictures | Thu Oct 17, 2019

Editor's Choice Pictures

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/via REUTERS
1 / 27
A person extinguishes a burning car during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near Catalan Ministry of Interior in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A person extinguishes a burning car during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near Catalan Ministry of Interior in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
A person extinguishes a burning car during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near Catalan Ministry of Interior in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
2 / 27
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit SOS Children's village in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit SOS Children's village in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit SOS Children's village in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
3 / 27
YPG (Kurdish People's Protection Units) is written over a wall painting of ISIS flag inside a house, in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

YPG (Kurdish People's Protection Units) is written over a wall painting of ISIS flag inside a house, in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
YPG (Kurdish People's Protection Units) is written over a wall painting of ISIS flag inside a house, in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
4 / 27
Former South Korean Army sergeant, first class, Ha Jae-hun, who lost both his legs in 2015 when he stepped on a North Korean landmine while on patrol in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), practices at Misari Rowing Stadium in Hanam, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Former South Korean Army sergeant, first class, Ha Jae-hun, who lost both his legs in 2015 when he stepped on a North Korean landmine while on patrol in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), practices at Misari Rowing Stadium in Hanam, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Former South Korean Army sergeant, first class, Ha Jae-hun, who lost both his legs in 2015 when he stepped on a North Korean landmine while on patrol in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), practices at Misari Rowing Stadium in Hanam, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
5 / 27
A giraffe walks near the elevated railway line that allows movement of animals below the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line linking Nairobi and Naivasha inside the Nairobi national park in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

A giraffe walks near the elevated railway line that allows movement of animals below the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line linking Nairobi and Naivasha inside the Nairobi national park in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
A giraffe walks near the elevated railway line that allows movement of animals below the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line linking Nairobi and Naivasha inside the Nairobi national park in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
6 / 27
A person holds a candle in front of a picture of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, during a vigil and protest on the second anniversary of the car bomb assassination of her, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A person holds a candle in front of a picture of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, during a vigil and protest on the second anniversary of the car bomb assassination of her, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
A person holds a candle in front of a picture of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, during a vigil and protest on the second anniversary of the car bomb assassination of her, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
7 / 27
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
8 / 27
Melted traffic lights are seen after clashes of separatist demonstrators after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Melted traffic lights are seen after clashes of separatist demonstrators after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
Melted traffic lights are seen after clashes of separatist demonstrators after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
9 / 27
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives to deliver her annual policy address, as pro-democracy lawmakers protest, at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives to deliver her annual policy address, as pro-democracy lawmakers protest, at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives to deliver her annual policy address, as pro-democracy lawmakers protest, at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
10 / 27
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated during the Festival of Lights show in Berlin, Germany. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated during the Festival of Lights show in Berlin, Germany. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated during the Festival of Lights show in Berlin, Germany. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
11 / 27
A boy cries on a Haitian flag placed on a coffin during a funeral of two men, organized by the Popular and Democratic Sector, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A boy cries on a Haitian flag placed on a coffin during a funeral of two men, organized by the Popular and Democratic Sector, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
A boy cries on a Haitian flag placed on a coffin during a funeral of two men, organized by the Popular and Democratic Sector, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
12 / 27
Syrian displaced families, who fled violence after the Turkish offensive against Syria, sit in a bus on their way to camps on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Syrian displaced families, who fled violence after the Turkish offensive against Syria, sit in a bus on their way to camps on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Syrian displaced families, who fled violence after the Turkish offensive against Syria, sit in a bus on their way to camps on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
13 / 27
Jewish worshippers, covered in prayer shawls, take part in the priestly blessing during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jewish worshippers, covered in prayer shawls, take part in the priestly blessing during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Jewish worshippers, covered in prayer shawls, take part in the priestly blessing during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
14 / 27
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu. KCNA via REUTERS
15 / 27
Pope Francis reacts as he attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Francis reacts as he attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Pope Francis reacts as he attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
16 / 27
Advanced Space Suit Engineer at NASA Kristine Davis wears the xEMU prototype space suit for the next astronaut to the moon by 2024, during its presentation at NASA headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Advanced Space Suit Engineer at NASA Kristine Davis wears the xEMU prototype space suit for the next astronaut to the moon by 2024, during its presentation at NASA headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Advanced Space Suit Engineer at NASA Kristine Davis wears the xEMU prototype space suit for the next astronaut to the moon by 2024, during its presentation at NASA headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
17 / 27
A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
18 / 27
A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
19 / 27
A Saudi woman holds a falcon as she participate for the first time in the 2nd Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

A Saudi woman holds a falcon as she participate for the first time in the 2nd Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A Saudi woman holds a falcon as she participate for the first time in the 2nd Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
20 / 27
A damaged Samick piano sits near a flooded house, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A damaged Samick piano sits near a flooded house, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A damaged Samick piano sits near a flooded house, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
21 / 27
Sir Richard Branson appears in a sky diving simulator as he wears Virgin Galactic's new space-wear system, developed in partnership with Under Armour, during an event to unveil the suits to be worn by future Virgin Galactic space travelers in Yonkers, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sir Richard Branson appears in a sky diving simulator as he wears Virgin Galactic's new space-wear system, developed in partnership with Under Armour, during an event to unveil the suits to be worn by future Virgin Galactic space travelers in Yonkers, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Sir Richard Branson appears in a sky diving simulator as he wears Virgin Galactic's new space-wear system, developed in partnership with Under Armour, during an event to unveil the suits to be worn by future Virgin Galactic space travelers in Yonkers, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
22 / 27
A firefighting aircraft tackles wildfires in Dibbiyeh village, south of Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A firefighting aircraft tackles wildfires in Dibbiyeh village, south of Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A firefighting aircraft tackles wildfires in Dibbiyeh village, south of Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
23 / 27
A model presents a creation from Fabiana Milazzo during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A model presents a creation from Fabiana Milazzo during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A model presents a creation from Fabiana Milazzo during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
24 / 27
Members of the Circus perform during the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Members of the Circus perform during the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Members of the Circus perform during the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
25 / 27
A separatist demonstrator wears an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) decorated boots during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A separatist demonstrator wears an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) decorated boots during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A separatist demonstrator wears an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) decorated boots during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
26 / 27
A general view of the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), a mausoleum in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

A general view of the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), a mausoleum in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
A general view of the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), a mausoleum in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
27 / 27
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

