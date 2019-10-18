Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
An explosion in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/via REUTERS

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit SOS Children's village in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

A demonstrator holds his dog as smoke rises during a protest over the deteriorating economic situation in Jdeideh, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform room displays a memorial for deceased committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Zorica Rebernik, obsessed with the color red, drinks coffee in her house in the village of Breze near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Olympus, a conceptual design for a large space station with 2,250 cubic meters of volume, is displayed during a tour of Bigelow Aerospace in North Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A person extinguishes a burning car during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near Catalan Ministry of Interior in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A giraffe walks near the elevated railway line that allows movement of animals below the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line linking Nairobi and Naivasha inside the Nairobi national park in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Melted traffic lights are seen after clashes of separatist demonstrators after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters gesture as they stand at a back of a truck in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Members of a morenada dance fraternity shoot a music video at a cottage in the village of Lipari, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Manuel Seoane

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Jungphyong Vegetable Greenhouse Farm and Tree Nursery. KCNA via REUTERS .

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a purse as Louis Vuitton's CEO Michael Burke and Chairman and CEO of Luxury goods group LVMH Bernard Arnault look on during a visit to the Louis Vuitton Rochambeau Ranch leather workshop in Keene, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Migrants from Afghanistan, rescued at open sea, are seen onboard a Frontex patrol vessel, at the port of Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

An Indian pilgrim woman is seen at Najaf international airport, as she arrives to participate in the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

An Israeli border policeman scuffles with demonstrators during a Palestinian protest against Jewish settlements in Turmus Ayya village near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A boy stands outside a damaged house on the Turkish-Syrian border in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Former South Korean Army sergeant, first class, Ha Jae-hun, who lost both his legs in 2015 when he stepped on a North Korean landmine while on patrol in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), practices at Misari Rowing Stadium in Hanam, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A person holds a candle in front of a picture of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, during a vigil and protest on the second anniversary of the car bomb assassination of her, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

YPG (Kurdish People's Protection Units) is written over a wall painting of ISIS flag inside a house, in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shake hands during a news conference after agreeing on the Brexit deal, at the sidelines of the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

