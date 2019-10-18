Editor's Choice Pictures
An explosion in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/via REUTERS
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit SOS Children's village in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
A demonstrator holds his dog as smoke rises during a protest over the deteriorating economic situation in Jdeideh, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform room displays a memorial for deceased committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Zorica Rebernik, obsessed with the color red, drinks coffee in her house in the village of Breze near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Olympus, a conceptual design for a large space station with 2,250 cubic meters of volume, is displayed during a tour of Bigelow Aerospace in North Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A person extinguishes a burning car during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near Catalan Ministry of Interior in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A giraffe walks near the elevated railway line that allows movement of animals below the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line linking Nairobi and Naivasha inside the Nairobi national park in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
Melted traffic lights are seen after clashes of separatist demonstrators after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters gesture as they stand at a back of a truck in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of a morenada dance fraternity shoot a music video at a cottage in the village of Lipari, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Manuel Seoane
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Jungphyong Vegetable Greenhouse Farm and Tree Nursery. KCNA via REUTERS .
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a purse as Louis Vuitton's CEO Michael Burke and Chairman and CEO of Luxury goods group LVMH Bernard Arnault look on during a visit to the Louis Vuitton Rochambeau Ranch leather workshop in Keene, Texas....more
Migrants from Afghanistan, rescued at open sea, are seen onboard a Frontex patrol vessel, at the port of Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
An Indian pilgrim woman is seen at Najaf international airport, as she arrives to participate in the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An Israeli border policeman scuffles with demonstrators during a Palestinian protest against Jewish settlements in Turmus Ayya village near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A boy stands outside a damaged house on the Turkish-Syrian border in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Former South Korean Army sergeant, first class, Ha Jae-hun, who lost both his legs in 2015 when he stepped on a North Korean landmine while on patrol in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), practices at Misari Rowing Stadium in Hanam, South Korea....more
A person holds a candle in front of a picture of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, during a vigil and protest on the second anniversary of the car bomb assassination of her, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
YPG (Kurdish People's Protection Units) is written over a wall painting of ISIS flag inside a house, in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shake hands during a news conference after agreeing on the Brexit deal, at the sidelines of the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium....more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos from northeast Syria as Turkey agrees to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture.
Barcelona streets ablaze as Catalan separatists protest
Unrest intensifies in the Spanish city of Barcelona after the sentencing of Catalan separatist leaders who had sought to declare an independent state.
Bosnia's lady in red
Zorica Rebernik, obsessed with the color red, has spent four decades surrounding herself with her favorite hue in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Will and Kate in Pakistan
Prince William and and wife Catherine highlighted the UK's 'unique bonds' with Pakistan during a five-day visit to the South Asian nation, the first trip by a British royal family member in more than a decade.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.
All the president's men: Who are the supporting actors in Trump's Ukraine scandal?
President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating a top rival in the 2020 U.S. presidential election prompted Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats in the House of Representatives to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry, threatening his presidency. Here are some of the main American players in the drama.
Japan cleans up after Typhoon Hagibis
Residents in Fukushima prefecture begin clearing wreckage after scores of rivers burst their banks when Typhoon Hagibis hit northeastern Japan.