Editor's Choice Pictures

A demonstrator rides a bicycle past an improvised bonfire during a protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduces Bernie Sanders during the "Bernie's Back" rally at Queensbridge Park in the Queens Borough of New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
EU supporters react after the result of the vote on the deal delay was announced at the House of Commons as parliament sits on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, to discuss Brexit in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Archaeologists remove the cover of an ancient painted coffin discovered at Al-Asasif Necropolis in the Vally of Kings in Luxor, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A subway ticket office is seen on fire during a protest against the increase in the subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ramon Monroy
A wounded girl is treated in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Demonstrators carry national flags as riot police stand guard behind barbed wire during an anti-government protest in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Japan fan reacts after their World Cup Rugby quarter final match against South Africa in Oita, Japan. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Bolivian farmer prepares coca leaves for sale one day before presidential elections in the region where presidential reelection candidate Evo Morales of the Movement Toward Socialism party began his political career in the late 1980s, as leader of...more
An anti-government demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest march in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An Iranian military delegate poses for a photo with his national flag ahead of a welcome dinner at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Police officers stand next to a burning barricade during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Demonstrators carry a giant national flag during an anti-government protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Students practice during a break at the National Ballet School in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
U.S. astronauts Jessica Meir (L) and Christina Koch pose in the International Space Station. NASA/via REUTERS
Catalan demonstrators throw stones during Catalonia's general strike in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Shackles and padlocks seen on the ankles of some of the female captives rescued by police from a reformation center in Kaduna, Nigeria. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Kurdish demonstrators protest against Turkey's military action in northeastern Syria in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Women hold Lebanese flags as they stand on a balcony during a protest targeting the government over an economic crisis, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
The corporate building of the multinational energy company ENEL, is seen on fire during a protest against the increase in the subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ramon Monroy
Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a rally as he campaigns for the upcoming election, in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Anti-government demonstrators set a barricade on fire during a protest march in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
EU supporters march as parliament sits on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, to discuss Brexit in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A boy stands in line as people receive aid donated by the Turkish Red Crescent in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
