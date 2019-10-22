Edition:
Pictures | Tue Oct 22, 2019

Editor's Choice Pictures

A demonstrator hangs off the bumper by his leg as he is run over by a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator hangs off the bumper by his leg as he is run over by a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
A demonstrator hangs off the bumper by his leg as he is run over by a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A convoy of U.S. vehicles is seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A convoy of U.S. vehicles is seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
A convoy of U.S. vehicles is seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave to supporters after the federal election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave to supporters after the federal election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave to supporters after the federal election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man reacts in front of Haitian National Police officers during clashes with protesters marching to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Petion Ville, Port--au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man reacts in front of Haitian National Police officers during clashes with protesters marching to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
A man reacts in front of Haitian National Police officers during clashes with protesters marching to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Petion Ville, Port--au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Somali children wade through flood waters after heavy rain in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali children wade through flood waters after heavy rain in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Somali children wade through flood waters after heavy rain in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Demonstrators stand on a bridge decorated with a national flag during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Demonstrators stand on a bridge decorated with a national flag during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Demonstrators stand on a bridge decorated with a national flag during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A demonstrator rides a bicycle past an improvised bonfire during a protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator rides a bicycle past an improvised bonfire during a protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
A demonstrator rides a bicycle past an improvised bonfire during a protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators clash with a member of the security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Demonstrators clash with a member of the security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Demonstrators clash with a member of the security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in the courtroom during a case management hearing in Assange's U.S. extradition case at Westminster Magistrates Court, in London. Julia Quenzler/via REUTERS

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in the courtroom during a case management hearing in Assange's U.S. extradition case at Westminster Magistrates Court, in London. Julia Quenzler/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in the courtroom during a case management hearing in Assange's U.S. extradition case at Westminster Magistrates Court, in London. Julia Quenzler/via REUTERS
People run while a vehicle burns during riots at Hal Far Open Centre migrant camp in Hal Far, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

People run while a vehicle burns during riots at Hal Far Open Centre migrant camp in Hal Far, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
People run while a vehicle burns during riots at Hal Far Open Centre migrant camp in Hal Far, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
People walk past the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People walk past the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
People walk past the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Protesters flee from tear gas during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Protesters flee from tear gas during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
Protesters flee from tear gas during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Japan's Emperor Naruhito makes his appearance during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

Japan's Emperor Naruhito makes his appearance during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Japan's Emperor Naruhito makes his appearance during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool
Archaeologists remove the cover of an ancient painted coffin discovered at Al-Asasif Necropolis in the Vally of Kings in Luxor, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Archaeologists remove the cover of an ancient painted coffin discovered at Al-Asasif Necropolis in the Vally of Kings in Luxor, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
Archaeologists remove the cover of an ancient painted coffin discovered at Al-Asasif Necropolis in the Vally of Kings in Luxor, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A sign reading "Stop Brexit" is pictured as flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A sign reading "Stop Brexit" is pictured as flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
A sign reading "Stop Brexit" is pictured as flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A wounded girl is treated in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A wounded girl is treated in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
A wounded girl is treated in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Aerial photos showing Boeing 737 Max airplanes parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Gary He

Aerial photos showing Boeing 737 Max airplanes parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Gary He

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Aerial photos showing Boeing 737 Max airplanes parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Gary He
An anti-government demonstrator shouts toward Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station during a protest in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An anti-government demonstrator shouts toward Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station during a protest in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
An anti-government demonstrator shouts toward Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station during a protest in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a rally as he campaigns for the upcoming election, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a rally as he campaigns for the upcoming election, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a rally as he campaigns for the upcoming election, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An anti-government demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest march in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An anti-government demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest march in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
An anti-government demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest march in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Demonstrators carry national flags as riot police stand guard behind barbed wire during an anti-government protest in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Demonstrators carry national flags as riot police stand guard behind barbed wire during an anti-government protest in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
Demonstrators carry national flags as riot police stand guard behind barbed wire during an anti-government protest in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Firefighters battle a fire destroying a home improvement retailer as protests against high living costs continue, in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Firefighters battle a fire destroying a home improvement retailer as protests against high living costs continue, in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Firefighters battle a fire destroying a home improvement retailer as protests against high living costs continue, in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive end Nick Bosa, and middle linebacker Kwon Alexander celebrate by sliding on the wet field after the final play against the Washington Redskins at FedExField. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive end Nick Bosa, and middle linebacker Kwon Alexander celebrate by sliding on the wet field after the final play against the Washington Redskins at FedExField. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive end Nick Bosa, and middle linebacker Kwon Alexander celebrate by sliding on the wet field after the final play against the Washington Redskins at FedExField. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
A boy stands in line as people receive aid donated by the Turkish Red Crescent in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy stands in line as people receive aid donated by the Turkish Red Crescent in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
A boy stands in line as people receive aid donated by the Turkish Red Crescent in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

